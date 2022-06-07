LOOK: How Much Soncy Road Has Changed Over the Years!

Everything is costing more this year. I mean if you can even find the item you want. Just know it costs more. The price of gas is way over $4.00 a gallon. What is going on?. Then of course earlier this year homeowners found out how much the value of their homes went up. I mean that is a good thing if you are looking to sell right now. It's a bad thing if you are planning to stay at the home for a while. It's also a bad thing if you own a rental property.

AMARILLO, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO