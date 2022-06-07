South Plains Storm Outlook

As temperatures continue to climb, pediatricians are also noting a rise in the number of cases of Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease here in the Hub City. Dr. Karen Talusan-Soriano with Covenant Medical Group states that it seems to be "the flavor of the month" right now. This virus is highly contagious, especially in young children under the age of five. However, it can be spread to adults when the conditions are right.

