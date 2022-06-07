ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Plains, TX

South Plains Storm Outlook

By Steve Divine
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Storm chances, and your chance of rain, will remain slim to slight the next few days. So, yes, I’m saying there is a chance. At least for some of the KCBD viewing area. While overnight thunderstorms passed to the north of us, they produced...

Very hot again today, no significant break this week

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It reached 106 in Lubbock Saturday, 15 degrees above what’s typical this time of year. But the daily record still stands, at 108. We expect similar heat this afternoon, high around 107 in Lubbock. The record for today’s date, at this point, is 105, set in 2001. The “typical” or average high for this time of year now steps up from 91 last several days to 92 degrees today until June 22.
Dangerous heat expected through the weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Heat Advisory has been issued for most of the South Plains for Saturday and could be extended through Sunday. A combination of above normal temperatures and high humidity will create conditions favorable for heat related illnesses. Here are some heat-related safety suggestions:. Drink plenty of...
Heat, heat, and more heat

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Much of the South Plains will see triple digit heat today and through the weekend, with little to no rain in sight. A mild start to the day today with temps in the 60s to 70s. Plenty of sunshine to start and we can expect that all day. Temperatures will quickly warm up into the upper 90s to lower 100s across the South Plains. Winds will be a bit breezy from the southwest between 10-15 mph.
Officials: Avoid Palo Duro Canyon trail usage

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Canyon Fire Department, Randall County Fire Department and Palo Duro Canyon park personnel are currently working multiple rescues in the canyon. This is due to extremely dangerous heat conditions. Officials are asking everyone to avoid Palo Duro Canyon trail usage and to be sure to stay...
Severe weather downs power lines, impacts traffic on the High Plains

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to announcements from the Texas Department of Transportation, a number of diversions and roadblocks impacted traffic across multiple counties on the High Plains Wednesday morning. Announcements from the Texas Department of Transportation regarding traffic impacts included: Armstrong County experienced a pickup pulling a trailer that turned over, blocking both lanes […]
Needed repairs for Montelongo pool further delays opening

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The City of Lubbock will further delay the opening of Montelongo Pool due to needed repairs. During pre-season opening procedures at Montelongo Pool, staff discovered a significant leak in a vital water balance tank for the pool. Without this tank, the pool is unable to function. Once the contractor hired to make the repairs started working on the tank, more extensive damage was discovered. We will update with the new opening date once a timeline for repairs is known.
Lubbock Sergeant Josh Bartlett honored in national Ride to Remember

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The End of Watch Ride to Remember motorcycle group is making stops in every place that lost an officer from January to December of 2021. This year there were 608 officers honored, one of them being Sergeant Josh Bartlett. The Lubbock County SWAT commander was killed...
Critterfest returns June 23-26 at Science Spectrum

Lubbock’s Largest Annual Animal Event is Back…. (10:00am to 6:00pm daily) Lubbock’s most popular annual animal event is back again this June. No where else in town can you see elephants, bears, alligators, crocodiles, camels, sheep, goats, pigs, rabbits, lemurs, a kangaroo, a macaw, big snakes and tortoises, as well as tons of other cool animals as the Science Spectrum literally turns into a Zoo for four days. Awesome and amazing animal acts, as well as the extremely popular petting zoo, pony and camel rides, live agility dog and police K-9 demonstrations continue to make this event a hit for the whole family!
Matt Dawson recognized as Unsung Hero by Lubbock first responders

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Prosperity Bank and the Rotary Club of Metropolitan Lubbock hosted their 19th annual unsung heroes event on Thursday. Five first responders received the award, all nominated by the peers they served with. “The unsung heroes are the tip of the sword. The tip of an arrow,”...
Lady Raiders announce 2022 trip to Greece

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Tech’s women’s basketball team is heading to Greece for a 10-day tour. During the trip, the team will compete in exhibition games against European all-star opponents. The Lady Raiders are scheduled to leave on August 6 and will arrive in Athens on...
Two injured after South Loop and University crash

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Thursday evening around 9:50, a rollover occurred on South Loop 289 and University Avenue, according to the Lubbock Police Department. According to LPD, two juveniles were “moderately injured.”. This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.
This Contagious Virus Is Spreading in Lubbock

As temperatures continue to climb, pediatricians are also noting a rise in the number of cases of Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease here in the Hub City. Dr. Karen Talusan-Soriano with Covenant Medical Group states that it seems to be "the flavor of the month" right now. This virus is highly contagious, especially in young children under the age of five. However, it can be spread to adults when the conditions are right.
LPD: 3 injured in Southwest Lubbock rollover Tuesday afternoon

LUBBOCK, Texas — Emergency crews responded to a one-vehicle rollover Tuesday afternoon in Southwest Lubbock that injured three people. The crash was reported around 4:00 p.m. in the 5300 block of South Loop 289. The Lubbock Police Department told EverythingLubbock.com an SUV rolled over and came to rest in...
Resident says trash has not been picked up for 3 weeks, city responds

LUBBOCK, Texas – Several residents have been facing issues regarding the lack of trash pick ups in their neighborhood. Resident Oscar Mendoza says his alley has not been picked up in over three weeks, overfilling with waste. “Let’s just say somebody was visiting, I mean it’s summertime so people...
8-year-old making ‘miracle’ recovery after being hit by truck

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police say 8-year-old, Ethan Perez, was hit by a truck while riding his scooter in the neighborhood by 37th and Nashville on May 12. His family was told because of his condition he wouldn’t survive but his mother, Deserey Gutierrez, says he is proving everyone wrong.
