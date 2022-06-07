South Plains Storm Outlook

Lubbock’s Largest Annual Animal Event is Back…. (10:00am to 6:00pm daily) Lubbock’s most popular annual animal event is back again this June. No where else in town can you see elephants, bears, alligators, crocodiles, camels, sheep, goats, pigs, rabbits, lemurs, a kangaroo, a macaw, big snakes and tortoises, as well as tons of other cool animals as the Science Spectrum literally turns into a Zoo for four days. Awesome and amazing animal acts, as well as the extremely popular petting zoo, pony and camel rides, live agility dog and police K-9 demonstrations continue to make this event a hit for the whole family!
Comments / 0