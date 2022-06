All products featured on Allure are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Everything's coming up roses — or Pillow Talk, rather — for Britney Spears. The newly-minted Mrs. Asghari was married at her home in Thousand Oaks, California on June 9, wearing a Versace gown. For makeup, the look was conceived by "Queen of Glow" Charlotte Tilbury for the Princess of Pop and executed by makeup artist (and Charlotte's niece) Sofia Tilbury.

THOUSAND OAKS, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO