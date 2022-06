Valentina Shevchenko aims to continue her historic reign of terror over the Flyweight division this weekend (Sat., June 11, 2022) at UFC 275. It’s been five years since the Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, native last tasted defeat. Dropping down to 125 pounds in Feb. 2018, Shevchenko has amassed a dominant win streak of eight with seven of those coming in title bouts. With Brazil’s Taila Santos standing in her way this weekend in Kallang, Singapore, Shevchenko can break the record held by Ronda Rousey for most consecutive title defenses by a female UFC champion.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO