Celebrities

Heard Supporters Livid at Reports Some Jurors Slept During Trial

By Ryan Smith
Newsweek
Newsweek
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"There were a few jurors who were dozing off," said stenographer Judy Bellinger about those tasked with presenting life-changing verdicts during the...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 1

StyleCaster

Here’s What Will Happen to Amber if She Can’t Afford to Pay Johnny’s $10M in Damages & if She Could Go to Jail

Click here to read the full article. Since the trial ended. there have been questions about what happens to Amber Heard now after Johnny Depp’s verdict and his win in their defamation case. Depp and Heard were married from 2015 to 2016. Heard filed for divorce in May 2016 after 15 months of marriage. In her divorce filing, she also obtained a temporary restraining order against Depp, claiming that he abused her while under the influence of drugs and alcohol. Depp denied the accusations, and a $7 million settlement was reached out of court in August 2016. Heard pledged to donate...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Johnny Depp is grilled over photo showing red mark below his eye a day BEFORE he claims Amber Heard punched him on their honeymoon trip aboard Orient Express: Defamation trial enters its penultimate day

Johnny Depp's defamation trial was shown a photo of the actor with a mark below his eye the day before he claimed Amber Heard punched him on his 2015 honeymoon. Depp was cross examined by Heard's lawyer Benjamin Rottenborn Wednesday who asked him about his claims regarding being punched on his honeymoon.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Grazia

Johnny Depp's Lawyer Camille Vasquez Apparently Has A British Boyfriend

Can an A-list movie star not hug his glamorous female lawyer these days without the internet asking if they’re an item?. Johnny Depp, 58, who, lest we forget, is locked in the last throes of a vicious £40m defamation trial with his ex-wife Amber Heard, has been linked to Camille Vasquez, 38, the pick from his vast team of expensive lawyers from the major international firm Brown Rudnick — at least as far as Depp’s legion of online fans are concerned.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Elon Musk Breaks Silence On Amber Heard & Johnny Depp's $50 Million Defamation Trial

Elon Musk finally shared his opinion on the bombshell defamation case everyone is talking about — and he's wishing both Amber Heard and Johnny Depp the best no matter the outcome.Shortly after filing for divorce from Depp in 2016, Heard had an on-off relationship with the tech mogul over the next few years. His name came up multiple times throughout the trial, from discussing the seriousness of their relationship to addressing the rumors they had been in a legal battle over frozen embryos.Although Musk had previously been tightlipped on the sometimes scandalous court proceedings, he offered well wishes to the...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Amber Heard & Elon Musk Allegedly Once Locked In Legal Battle Over Frozen Embryos Following Johnny Depp Divorce

As the $50 million defamation trial between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp continues, witnesses revealed new information about the Aquaman actress' complicated relationship with tech mogul Elon Musk. According to a shocking court statement obtained by Radar, Jennifer Howell, the former boss of Amber's sister, Whitney Henriquez, claimed the ex couple had been involved in legal proceedings due to a disagreement over frozen embryos. Jennifer claimed she previously spent time with Amber's mother, Paige, who talked with her in detail about the All the Boys Love Mandy Lane star's relationship with Elon. "Paige told me that Amber said Elon was...
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
The Independent

Amber Heard lawyer reveals actor’s first words after Johnny Depp verdict: ‘I’m so sorry’

A lawyer representing Amber Heard in her defamation trial against Johnny Depp has revealed the Aquaman actor’s first words after the verdict came down. “One of the first things she said is, ‘I am so sorry to all those women out there. This is a setback for all women in and outside the courtroom,’” attorney Elaine Bredehoft told The Today Show on Thursday morning. “She feels the burden of that.”A jury on Wednesday determined Ms Heard defamed Mr Depp on all three counts in his lawsuit against her regarding a 2018 op-ed she wrote in the Washington Post about...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Resurfaced tweet shows Amber Heard mocking Johnny Depp’s ‘short’ lawyer

An old tweet has resurfaced showing Amber Heard mocking Johnny Depp’s lawyer over his height after he alleged that her claims of domestic violence were a “hoax”.On Tuesday, jurors at the former couple’s multi-million-dollar defamation trial were shown a social media post from Ms Heard dated 26 March 2021 where she replied to a tweet from her ex-husband’s former attorney Adam Waldman.Mr Waldman had tweeted a picture of the actress seeking to discredit her allegations of abuse after a UK court refused Mr Depp the right to appeal his case against The Sun newspaper.Mr Depp had lost his libel lawsuit...
CELEBRITIES
musictimes.com

R. Kelly Desperate To Avoid Life Imprisonment, Denies Getting Aaliyah Fake ID

In a last-ditch bid to escape receiving a life sentence from a federal court later this month, R. Kelly has denied "using" the late singer Aaliyah in a bribery scheme that led to their 1994 illegal marriage. His legal team denied the singer has gotten her a fake ID, or being the person behind that ruse, so Aaliyah can marry despite being just 15.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Johnny Depp: Actor’s popularity drops after winning Amber Heard trial, new data says

Johnny Depp’s popularity has fallen among US adults, following his legal victory against ex-wife Amber Heard in a high-profile defamation trial. Depp had sued Heard for $50m (£40m) for allegedly implying he abused her in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed. She pursued a $100m (£80m) counterclaim.After six weeks of testimony and three days of deliberation, on 1 June, the jury sided in favour of Depp, finding Heard liable for defamation.While the Pirates of the Caribbean star’s overwhelming popularity on social media amid and after the trial painted a picture of rising favorability for Depp, the data tells a...
CELEBRITIES
International Business Times

Twitter Reacts To Testimony Jason Momoa Fought To Keep Amber Heard In 'Aquaman 2'

Jason Momoa wanted Amber Heard to reprise her role in "Aquaman 2," according to new testimony, and Twitter users have mixed opinions about it. Entertainment Consultant and former producer Kathryn Arnold took the stand on Monday as one of Heard's witnesses in her ongoing defamation trial against Johnny Depp in Fairfax, Virginia. According to her, lead star Momoa and director James Wan were allegedly "committed to [Heard]" and "adamant she was in the film," ET Canada reported.
MOVIES
