Heard Supporters Livid at Reports Some Jurors Slept During Trial
"There were a few jurors who were dozing off," said stenographer Judy Bellinger about those tasked with presenting life-changing verdicts during the...www.newsweek.com
"There were a few jurors who were dozing off," said stenographer Judy Bellinger about those tasked with presenting life-changing verdicts during the...www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 1