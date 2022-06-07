ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Sister of British journalist lost in Amazon pleads with authorities to ‘do all they can’

By Danielle Desouza
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IsW8K_0g2zgG3X00

The sister of a British journalist missing in the Amazon has pleaded with Brazilian authorities to “do all they can” to find him.

Dom Phillips, 57, and Bruno Araújo Pereira, a Brazilian adviser at the Univaja association of people in the Vale do Javari Indigenous territory, were last seen early on Sunday in the Sao Rafael community, according to the association.

Mr Phillips has been reporting on Brazil for 15 years for several media outlets, including The Guardian, and has been working on a book on the environment with the help of the Alicia Patterson Foundation.

The pair were due to head to Atalaia do Norte, the most western municipality in the Amazonas region, from the Vale do Javari, Brazil’s second-largest Indigenous territory, but never made it.

Here in the UK, my other brother and I are desperately worried. We love him and want him and his Brazilian guide Bruno Pereira found. Every minute counts

Sian Phillips

Speaking to The Guardian, Sian Phillips said: “My brother Dom has been living in Brazil with his Brazilian wife. He loves the country and cares deeply about the Amazon and the people there.

“We knew it was a dangerous place, but Dom really believed it’s possible to safeguard the nature and livelihood of the indigenous people.

“He is a talented journalist and was researching a book when he disappeared yesterday. We’re really worried about him and urge the authorities in Brazil to do all they can.”

Ms Phillips urged authorities to “search the routes he was following” and added: “If anyone can help scale up resources available for the search, that would be great, because time is crucial.

“Here in the UK, my other brother and I are desperately worried. We love him and want him and his Brazilian guide Bruno Pereira found. Every minute counts.”

Univaja said the two had been threatened during their reporting trip, and Mr Pereira regularly carried a gun due to receiving threats from illegal fishermen and poachers, according to the Associated Press.

The pair disappeared while returning from a two-day trip to the Jaburu Lake region, where Mr Phillips interviewed local Indigenous people, Univaja said.

Brazil’s federal public prosecutors said in a statement on Monday they had opened an investigation and that the Federal Police, Amazonas state’s civil police, the national guard and navy had been mobilised.

The navy, which prosecutors described as co-ordinating the search, said it sent a search-and-rescue team of seven and would deploy a helicopter on Tuesday.

The Vale do Javari region has experienced repeated shootouts between hunters, fishermen and official security agents, who have a permanent base in the area.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Dom Phillips: Blood found in search for missing Amazon pair

Police have found blood on a fisherman’s boat in their search for a British journalist and a Brazilian indigenous expert who have gone missing in a remote region of the Amazon.Brazilian detectives have said they are investigating whether it is animal or human blood.The development comes days after Dom Phillips, a freelance reporter who has written for The Guardian, and Bruno Pereira, who has worked for the federal indigenous agency Funai, disappeared.The pair had been on a reporting trip in Javari Valley, an area of jungle close to Brazil’s border with Colombia and Peru.Investigators believe their disappearance could be linked...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Backpack, laptop found where pair went missing in Amazon

Divers from Brazil's firefighters corps found a backpack and laptop Sunday in the remote Amazon area where Indigenous expert Bruno Pereira and freelance British journalist Dom Phillips went missing a week ago, firefighters said. The backpack was tied to a tree that was half-submerged, a firefighter told reporters in Atalaia do Norte, the closest city to the search area, which is near the Javari Valley Indigenous Territory. It is the flood season in the region and part of the forest is flooded. Officers with the Federal Police brought the items by boat to Atalaia do Norte later in the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Search teams discover items belonging to missing Briton in Amazon

Search teams have discovered personal items belonging to missing British journalist Dom Phillips and Brazilian indigenous affairs official Bruno Pereira, Brazilian Federal Police said.Mr Phillips, 57, and Mr Pereira, 41, vanished from a remote part of the Amazon last week and are believed to have been last seen early on Sunday June 5 in the Sao Rafael community.In a statement, police said the uncovered objects included a backpack and a pair of boots belonging to Mr Phillips, as well as a health card, black pants, a black sandal and a pair of boots belonging to Mr Pereira.The development comes as...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indigenous People#British#Brazilian#Guardian
The Independent

Cupcake bakery owner charged with stealing identity of dead baby nearly two decades ago

An Ohio cupcake bakery owner has been charged with stealing the identity of a dead infant to obtain a pilot’s license and $1.5m in pandemic relief loans. Ava Virginia Misseldine, 49, used a fake identity in the name of Brie Bourgeois for nearly two decades and obtained a Social Security number, passport, secured jobs and admission to Ohio State University, according to the US Attorney’s Office.She was arrested in Utah on Thursday and charged with passport fraud, Social Security number fraud, aggravated identity theft and fraud in connection with an emergency.Authorities say Ms Misseldine was released from prison for fraud...
COLUMBUS, OH
Daily Mail

Putin given 'urgent medical help' after falling ill while talking to military chiefs, Kremlin insider claims, with doctors advising him 'not to make any lengthy public appearances'

Vladimir Putin has been advised by doctors not to make any 'lengthy' public appearances after he fell ill amid discussions with his military chiefs, a Kremlin insider has claimed. The Russian President felt 'a sharp sickness, weakness and dizziness', while getting up from his desk following a recent video conference...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Amazon
Country
Brazil
The Independent

Jurors shown chilling moment ex-soldier enters garden before killing neighbours

This is the chilling moment an ex-soldier entered his neighbours’ back garden before stabbing them to death with a ceremonial dagger while their children slept upstairs.Footage was played to jurors in the trial of ex-commando Collin Reeves of the seconds before he killed Jennifer and Stephen Chapple on November 21 last year.Reeves denies murdering the married couple, who were in their 30s, but has admitted manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility.He claims he was suffering an abnormality of mental functioning when he attacked the Chapples in their home with the dagger he was given when he left the Army.Jurors...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Crowd chanting ‘let him go’ stops officers taking away man accused of immigration offences by blocking van

A man accused of immigration offences was released by police after hundreds of campaigners chanting “let him go” blocked a van he was in.Protesters took to the streets in Peckham, southeast London, on Saturday afternoon to prevent immigration officers from driving the man away. Footage posted on social media showed a crowd of people sitting on the ground in front of the vehicle amid chants of “let him go”.In another video, police officers and campaigners appeared to get into a confrontation as other protesters chanted “no need for violence”. Reginald Popoola, a Labour councillor for Nun Head and Queen’s Road,...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Covid: Leading scientists warn country will be hit by new wave this month

Britain will see a new wave of Covid infections this month, leading scientists have warned.Professor Christina Pagel, from University College London, told the Independent Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies: “We will have a new wave of infections this month. Now hopefully it won't be as high as the previous two waves and might be lower. But we can't count on that and either way we are going to see more people becoming infected.”Professor Pagel said currently there were four variants of Omicron “all increasing rapidly”, whereas the previous wave in March had two variants. She added: “It's not a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Tributes pour in for three factory workers killed by colleague in Maryland mass shooting

Tributes have poured in for the three factory workers who were shot and killed by a coworker at a Maryland manufacturing facility in the latest mass shooting to rock an American community.Mark Alan Frey, 50, Charles Edward Minnick Jr, 31, and Joshua Robert Wallace, 30, died in the attack at the Columbia Machine in Smithsburg on Thursday afternoon. A fourth victim – another employee at the plant identified as 42-year-old Brandon Chase Michael – was also critically injured and a trooper was shot in the shoulder, but has since been treated and released from hospital.Wallace had only been working...
SMITHSBURG, MD
The Independent

Mexico issues 7,000 temporal documents, migrant caravan ends

Mexico's migration agency has issued nearly 7,000 temporary documents and transit visas over the last few days to members of a migrant caravan which by Saturday had broken up in southern Mexico.Hundreds of people were heading north in buses while others were spread out over various towns north of Tapachula, near the Guatemalan border, resting or waiting to receive money from relatives to continue their trip to the United States.In its statement, the Mexican migration agency did not specify what kind of documents were issued but most of the migrants showed papers that gave them a period of one...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Nine arrested in China after violent attack on several women in restaurant

Nine people have been arrested on suspicion of violently assaulting several women at a restaurant in China.A surveillance video from a BBQ restaurant in Tangshan, a coastal city in the northern Hebei province, at 2.40am on Friday showed a man approaching a table where four women were seated, before placing his hand on one of their backs. She dismissed the man a number of times, sending him into a rage before he slapped her. The woman fought back, triggering a brawl.A group of men entered the restaurant and began brutally attacking the woman and her dining partners, including shoving them...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Jacob Rees-Mogg refuses to debate why he ‘blocked’ bill that would have spared elephants from torture

Jacob Rees-Mogg and Commons leader Mark Spencer have refused to take part in a public debate on why they “blocked” a bill that would have spared elephants from torture in Asia.The Brexit opportunities minister and Mr Spencer are widely thought to have vetoed planned legislation to ban UK adverts for foreign theme parks where elephants are stabbed, chained and deprived of sleep, food and water to make them comply with orders.The Animals Abroad Bill, previously agreed in cabinet, would have outlawed adverts by British holiday companies for attractions where the animals are forced on pain of punishment to give...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Norway ends contract for NH90 helicopters, wants full refund

NATO-member Norway terminated its two-decade-old contract with a France-based manufacturer for 14 maritime helicopters, citing delays, errors and time-consuming maintenance, the defense minister said Friday, calling the move “a serious decision.”The Norwegian government will return the NH90 helicopters it has received so far and expects a full refund of the nearly 5 billion kroner ($525 million) it paid, according to Defense Minister Bjørn Arild Gram.“Regrettably, we have reached the conclusion that no matter how many hours our technicians work, and how many parts we order, it will never make the NH90 capable of meeting the requirements of the Norwegian...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Government under fire for food strategy ‘bordering on the preposterous’

The Government has been accused of concocting a food strategy for England “bordering on the preposterous”, with a leaked paper suggesting ministers are set to reject key recommendations from a major review.Calls for a sugar and salt reformulation tax appear to be ignored, while no promise has been made to guarantee the budget for farm payments until at least 2029 to ease the transition to more sustainable land use.Cabinet minister Michael Gove announced in 2019 that Leon restaurant co-founder Henry Dimbleby was to lead a review into England’s food system to ensure it is “safe, healthy and affordable” for all.Mr...
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

UK broadcasting union passes motions to defend public service broadcasting

The UK’s biggest broadcasting union has passed two motions to defend public service broadcasting, creative content and jobs.The motions were passed by Bectu at a national conference on Sunday.The conference noted that public service broadcasting in the UK was “under attack like never before” following Government plans to privatise Channel 4 and reduce the BBC license fee.The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport’s secretary of state, Nadine Dorries, has also proposed a review of the BBC’s future funding.Bectu’s members include staff from the BBC, as well as across the television, film, theatre and live events industries.Freezing and later abolishing...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Almost 650,000 UK retail jobs lost since 2017

Almost 650,000 jobs have been lost in the UK’s retail sector over the past five years, according to new figures.It comes as industry experts are calling on the Prime Minister for caution over business rates levels next year in order to protect the future of UK high streets.The Centre for Retail Research said that 645,204 retail jobs have been lost and 72,580 stores closed across the whole of the UK during the five years since 2017.This included 105,727 jobs lost last year as the continuation of the furlough scheme kept losses below previous years.It's robbing Peter to pay Paul and...
RETAIL
The Independent

The Independent

693K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy