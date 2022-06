Solana suffers another global outage that lasted nearly four and half hours. This is the second network outage that the blockchain has encountered this month. Cryptocurrency Solana suffered a major global outage on Wednesday, resulting in the network halting its activities temporarily. The network outage that lasted for nearly four hours ended up impacting the prices of Solana (SOL) dramatically. According to Coinmarketcap, the outage negatively affected the prices of SOL which plunged nearly 13% over the past 24 hours to $38.60.

MARKETS ・ 10 DAYS AGO