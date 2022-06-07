ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Siskiyou County, CA

One dead and four badly injured during hike on California’s Mount Shasta

By Gino Spocchia
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XwKCV_0g2zdpcF00

One climber has died and four others were injured – including at least two critically – after their hike took a dangerous turn on California ’s Mount Shasta.

Multiple incidents were declared on the mountain throughout Monday with one dead climber airlifted away, and three others rescued with injuries including a broken ankle.

The climbers were rescued between 8.39am, when three of the climbers were located by first responders, and 6.34pm, when the fifth climber was located following an hours-long search.

At least two of the climbers were in a critical condition and were flown to a nearby hospital, the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook.

No names were released by the sheriff’s office and it was unclear if all five were part of a single group. The cause of the injuries was not immediately clear.

All five were climbing the second highest peak in the Cascade Mountain range, which had experienced snowfall on Sunday night, ABC 11 reported.

That meant conditions on the mountain were icy on Monday, when the five people came into difficulty near Avalanche Gulch, a snowy glacier climb on the mountain, the sheriff’s office said.

Wallace Casper, a camber, was filmed by the sheriff’s office issuing a warning to those considering tackling the summit this week amid “tough conditions”.

“There’s really bad rainwater ice there,” he said. “Just really tough conditions up there. A lot of people had issues with falling and sliding.”

Further details are expected to be released once the family of the deceased climber have been informed.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Siskiyou County, CA
City
Mount Shasta, CA
Local
California Accidents
State
California State
Siskiyou County, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
Siskiyou County, CA
Crime & Safety
The Independent

Worker melted in half after falling into vat of molten iron

An Illinois man died instantly after tripping and partially falling into a vat of molten iron.Steven Dierkes, 39, from Peoria, who was working alongside a crucible at iron-melting factory Caterpillar Mapleton Foundry died due to an “occupational accident” last Thursday, Peoria County Sheriff’s Office Captain Chris Watkins said.Peoria County deputies were called to the facility around 10am last week when a man fell into a vat of molten iron at 2,600 degrees Fahrenheit and died on the spot.No foul play is suspected in the incident, coronerJamie Harwood said, adding that the matter is under investigation by the sheriff’s office and...
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
Daily Mail

PICTURED: Two women, 23 and 28, missing after going off 12ft 'drowning machine' dam on Memorial Day while floating down Virginia river with ten others on paddleboards and tubes

Two women enjoying a Memorial Day on the water are missing after they knocked off their floatation devices and were swept up in the roiling current under low Virginia dam sometimes referred to as a 'drowning machine.'. Rescue workers, family and friends are desperately searching for Laura E. Winstead, 23,...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Abc 11#Avalanche Gulch
natureworldnews.com

40 People Dead, 450 Injured in Massive Fire in a Container Storage Facility

As per authorities, a major blaze at a shipping warehouse in southern Bangladesh claimed the lives of 40 individuals and injured around 450 others. In the statement of a forensic official at the state-run Chattagram Medical College Hospital (CMCH), they claimed that as of now, 40 deceased corpses have arrived at the mortuary here, which was then reported by media outlet PTI as said, while at estimated of five firemen were among those killed, BBC News reported.
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
Ninikitty

MISSING FOR 12 YEARS - He was only 7-years-old when he vanished 12 years ago from Portland, Oregon on June 4, 2010.

Kyron Richard Horman (born September 9, 2002) is an American boy who disappeared from Skyline Elementary School in Portland, Oregon, on June 4, 2010, after attending a science fair.[1] Local and state police, along with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), conducted an exhaustive search and launched a criminal investigation, but have not uncovered any significant information regarding the child's whereabouts.Horman's disappearance sparked the largest criminal investigation in Oregon history.
PORTLAND, OR
insideedition.com

Pennsylvania Man Shoots Off Finger Then Dies in Fatal Car Accident

A Pennsylvania man died in a fatal car accident moments after he shot off his finger, according to reports. Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the unusual incident, which occurred early Wednesday morning, according to the Star Gazette. Authorities identified Tyler States, 25, as the victim. Cops reported to the parking...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

The Independent

693K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy