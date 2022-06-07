ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Emma Raducanu forced to retire from Nottingham Open with injury

By Sports Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VIHYd_0g2zdn6100

Emma Raducanu was forced to retire due to injury in the first set of her grass-court season at the Nottingham Open on Tuesday, in what is a huge concern ahead of her Wimbledon return in three weeks’ time.

The US Open champion, who has suffered a string of injuries since beginning life on the WTA Tour 12 months ago, needed a medical timeout in the early stages of her clash with Switzerland’s Viktorija Golubic.

She received treatment on her left side, with a trainer attending to her rib and upper arm, and took painkillers but continued to look in discomfort. Raducanu attempted to carry on but was forced to pull out at 4-3 down in the first set.

It was her first match in the UK since her historic run to the fourth round at Wimbledon last year, which she followed up with a memorable victory at Flushing Meadows.

This is the third time this season that Raducanu has been forced to retire from a match due to injury. The 19-year-old had played down injury concerns ahead of the French Open last month, after suffering hand blisters, foot blisters as well as a lingering back injury so far this season.

“I’m shocked a little bit,” Golubic said after the match. “I didn’t expect this to happen and I feel sorry for Emma. I was looking forward to the challenge of this match and it’s not the way I wanted it to end. Hopefully she recovers.”

Raducanu had come full circle as she returned to the scene of her WTA Tour debut 12 months ago, and the British No 1 had been looking to get up to speed on the grass at the Nottingham Tennis Centre.

But another early exit from a tournament and a latest injury set-back is not what Raducanu wanted ahead of her return to the All England Club, where Raducanu reached the fourth round just weeks after completing her A-levels last summer.

Raducanu, who was the No 2 seed at the Nottingham Open, faced a first career meeting with the 29-year-old Golubic. The Swiss player is ranked world No 55 but reached the quarter-finals of Wimbledon last year.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

The sporting weekend in pictures

England were indebted to both an established and a new hero as they launched an impressive fightback on the third day of the second Test at Trent Bridge.Andy Murray is keeping his fingers crossed that an injury he picked up in his final defeat by Matteo Berrettini at the Boss Open in Stuttgart will not affect the rest of his grass-court campaign.Jonny Evans struck in stoppage time to rescue a 2-2 Nations League draw at home to Cyprus as Windsor Park remembered former manager Billy Bingham, who died this week.Sweden’s Linn Grant banked a cheque for £272,000 after her nine-shot...
SPORTS
The Independent

On This Day in 2013: David Warner handed ban after altercation with Joe Root

David Warner received a suspension by Cricket Australia on this day in 2013 for his part in an altercation with England rival Joe Root.The opening batter was given a £7,000 fine and essentially handed a one-month ban for an incident at the Walkabout Bar in Birmingham.Warner and Root’s clash occurred in the early hours of June 9, the day after England had got the better of Australia in an ICC Champions Trophy match.A one-sided Group A fixture at Edgbaston went the way of tournament hosts England and with the Ashes on the horizon later in the summer, tempers boiled over...
SPORTS
The Independent

Wales and Lions great Phil Bennett dies aged 73

Ex-Wales and British and Irish Lions fly-half Phil Bennett has died at the age of 73, his former club Scarlets have announced.Bennett, affectionately known as ‘Benny’, played 413 times for Llanelli RFC from making his debut as an 18-year-old to his final appearance in 1981, captaining the side for six years of his 15-year spell.Regarded as one of Wales’ greatest ever players, he won 29 caps for his country between 1969 and 1978, winning two Five Nations Grand Slams and three Triple Crowns.It is with the deepest sadness that we announce the passing of club legend, former captain and Scarlets...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Nottingham Open#First Match#Wta Tour#British
The Independent

LIV Golf LIVE: Leaderboard and final day scores as Charl Schwartzel wins and Patrick Reed latest PGA Tour star to join

Former Masters champion Charl Schwartzel banked $4.75 million on Saturday by winning the richest tournament in golf history, while the event’s Saudi backers faced renewed backlash after a 9/11 victims’ group called for American players to withdraw from the rebel series.Schwartzel held on for a one-shot victory at the inaugural LIV Golf event outside London to secure the $4 million prize for the individual victory — along with another $750,000 from his share of the $3 million purse earned by his four-man Stinger team for topping the team rankings.Schwartzel, the 2011 winner at Augusta National, collected more prize money...
GOLF
The Independent

old - LIV Golf LIVE: Leaderboard and Day 1 scores as PGA Tour suspend LIV players with immediate effect

After months of speculation, the inaugural Saudi-backed LIV Golf event got underway today amid confirmation from the PGA Tour that rebel players who participate in the breakaway series have been suspended with immediate effect. The stunning news further entrenched both sides in the battle that threatens to change the sport as we know it.Phil Mickelson, former world No 1s Dustin Johnson and Lee Westwood as well as Sergio Garcia and Ian Poulter are among the biggest names competing at Centurion Club in St Albans, with six-time major champion Mickelson ending his four-month break from golf following his explosive comments...
GOLF
The Independent

Phil Bennett: Tributes pour in after ‘Welsh rugby legend’ dies at age of 73

Tributes have poured in to “a Welsh rugby legend in every sense” after former British and Irish Lions fly-half Phil Bennett died after a long illness at the age of 73.Bennett, affectionately known as ‘Benny’, played 413 times for Llanelli RFC from making his debut as an 18-year-old to his final appearance in 1981, captaining the side for six years of his 15-year spell.Regarded as one of Wales’ greatest ever players, he won 29 caps for his country between 1969 and 1978, winning two Five Nations Grand Slams and three Triple Crowns.“Such sad news from Llanelli this evening with the...
WORLD
The Independent

Gareth Southgate hopes for Premier League help to aid World Cup preparations

Gareth Southgate hopes the Premier League keeps England’s World Cup preparations in mind when deciding next season’s fixtures.ESPN recently reported that the Football Association has submitted a formal request to the league requesting that no match between the so-called big six takes place on the weekend of November 12/13.England are scheduled to fly to Qatar on November 15 ahead of their opening match against Iran on November 21, before completing Group B against the United States and neighbours Wales.The Premier League reveal their fixture schedule for the 2022/23 season on Thursday and Three Lions boss Southgate hopes they have considered...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
French Open
NewsBreak
Tennis
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Youri Tielemans remaining tight-lipped over Leicester future

Youri Tielemans remains relaxed over his future amid speculation that he could leave Leicester for Premier League rivals Arsenal.The Belgium midfielder has one year left on his Leicester contract but has been strongly linked to the Gunners, with boss Mikel Arteta keen to strengthen his squad this summer.Tielemans told Belgian publication Het Belang van Limburg in March that he was happy at Leicester before adding he would “study my options in the summer and make a decision”.He scored for Belgium in their 1-1 Nations League draw with Wales on Saturday and was asked about his future after the game.Asked if...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Shane Warne and Ash Barty recognised in Australia’s Queen’s Birthday Honours

Former Australia Test spinner Shane Warne, who died earlier this year, and retired former world No 1 tennis player, Ash Barty, have both been recognised with Orders of Australia in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list.Warne, who died of a heart attack in Thailand in March at the age of 54, was awarded an Order of Australia (AO) posthumously on Sunday night for his services to cricket and the community and for his philanthropic contributions.Warne finished a stellar international career with 708 Test wickets and a further 293 in One-Day Internationals, placing him second in the list of all-time international wicket-takers....
TENNIS
The Independent

Michael Obafemi revels in eye-catching first Ireland start

Michael Obafemi joked he turned from Son Heung-min into Harry Kane as he marked his first Republic of Ireland start with a glittering display.The 21-year-old Swansea striker, who had to wait 42 months after his first senior cap for his second, made a goal for Troy Parrott before smashing home a 30-yard strike himself in a 3-0 Nations League win in Dublin on Saturday evening to announce himself in style.Speaking to reporters afterwards, it was suggested he and Parrott had struck up a relationship akin to the one enjoyed by the latter’s club-mates Son and Kane, with the former Southampton...
FIFA
The Independent

Gareth Southgate: Manchester United players have a lot to do to get back in England squad

Gareth Southgate has warned the likes of Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford that they have “a lot to do” if they are to get into England’s World Cup squad.The Three Lions are now five months away from heading to Qatar, with September’s two Nations League fixtures all that remain after facing Hungary in Wolverhampton on Tuesday evening.Harry Maguire is the only United player involved in the England set-up this month, with Luke Shaw unavailable as he regains fitness at a time when Rashford and Sancho missed out through poor form.Southgate last month said the pair still have time to work...
SOCCER
The Independent

British teen achieves dream with victory in international freerunning contest

A teenager from Dorchester has seen his “dream come true” by claiming victory in an international freerunning contest.Travis Verkaik, 19, narrowly beat fellow Briton Ed Scott in the Red Bull Art of Motion competition, which took place in the Greek town of Astypalea.Scott, 24, has been the runner-up for three years in a row, but his title dreams were punctured by a poor showing in the second event.Verkaik, who scored 15 points to Scott’s 14, said that coming top in the contest was “unbelievable”.“I used to watch Red Bull Art of Motion when I was only 11 years old with...
WORLD
The Independent

Hard work and a clear way of playing – George Ford explains Leicester’s rise

George Ford has highlighted “hard work and a clear way of playing” as the foundation for Leicester’s two-year rise from Gallagher Premiership relegation candidates to title contenders.Silverware will be up for grabs when the Tigers meet Saracens at Twickenham next Saturday in their first Premiership final since 2013.And it is a far cry from the 2019-20 campaign, when Leicester only avoided relegation because Saracens were demoted for repeated salary cap breaches.Next stop, Twickenham.#TigersFamily. 🐯 pic.twitter.com/jVNYCJRCyg— Leicester Tigers (@LeicesterTigers) June 11, 2022Steve Borthwick took over as head coach a couple of months later, with the Tigers now unbeaten at home in...
RUGBY
The Independent

England left with little room for manoeuvre by packed schedule that shows no signs of letting up

Good news for those of you worried you might miss football over the summer. It’ll be back before you know it. The final whistle will blow on the last of England’s four summer games against Hungary at Molineux on Tuesday evening, bringing 2021-22 to an end, only for the 2022-23 Premier League fixtures to be published on Thursday morning. It will undoubtedly be a long, lost and lonely 36 hours or so in the liminal space between one apparently interminable campaign and another, but somehow I think we’ll cope.A season that began with some of Gareth Southgate’s players still on...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Soccer Aid LIVE: World XI beat England on penalties to win 2022 charity match for fourth straight year

Comedian Lee Mack secured Soccer Aid glory after scoring the winning penalty for the World XI to beat England for a fourth straight year.The sides drew 2-2 over 90 minutes at the London Stadium in an entertaining match that raised over £15 million for charity Unicef. Robbie Williams performed at half-time, with a rousing rendition of ‘Angels’, while Unicef ambassador David Beckham presented captain Andriy Shevchenko and Olympic sprint legend Usain Bolt with the trophy after the shoot-out.Kem Cetinay scored a late equaliser for the World XI to move to the top of the all-time Soccer Aid goalscorers with...
SOCCER
The Independent

England’s goal-shy forwards not lacking in belief, says Jarrod Bowen

Jarrod Bowen insists England’s forwards are confident they can weigh in with enough goals to take the pressure off captain Harry Kane.The Three Lions have scored just once in their three Nations League group games this month – a late Kane penalty in the 1-1 draw away to Germany last week.That was the 50th senior England goal of Kane’s career, while the rest of the current squad does not have that total combined.Raheem Sterling, who has guilty of missing a sitter in Saturday’s 0-0 stalemate with Italy at Molinuex, is next up with 19 goals, with Bowen yet to get...
SPORTS
The Independent

Football’s law-makers urged to introduce temporary concussion substitutions

An open letter calling for the introduction of temporary concussion substitutions has been written to the International Football Association Board as key figures insisted the current protocols were not working.Members of IFAB will meet in Doha on Monday for its 136th annual general meeting and concussion substitutes will be among a number of topics on the agenda.In December 2020 IFAB invited competitions to take part in a trial of permanent concussion substitutions, which the Premier League agreed to months later.While it was viewed as a step forward in the sport’s battle against neurogenerative disease, the option to temporarily replace players...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Rory McIlroy retains Canadian Open title

Rory McIlroy hit a superb final round of 62 to retain his RBC Canadian Open title.McIlroy, who started the day in a share of the lead with Tony Finau, hit 10 birdies in his eight-under-par round to finish two shots clear of the American on 19 under.Finau closed with a 64, as did Justin Thomas, who was third on 15 under, while Justin Rose hit the best round of the day, a 10-under 60 earning him a share of fourth place, a shot further back.
GOLF
The Independent

Kevin De Bruyne determined not to let level drop despite burnout fears

Kevin De Bruyne has promised to maintain his high standards at Manchester City next season, despite his workload being increased by a winter World Cup.The 30-year-old midfielder could potentially play close to 80 games next season if Belgium and City were to go all the way in every competition.De Bruyne criticised the Nations League last week, saying four matches in 10 days at the end of a long season was “asking for trouble” and that he had not had a holiday “for eight or nine years”.Wales captain Gareth Bale referenced De Bruyne’s potential 79-game season next term in saying that...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

693K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy