When a massive star runs out of fuel and collapses, it may leave behind a neutron star. (Unless the leftover mass is too great, in which case it will keep collapsing into a black hole.) Rotating neutron stars that are observed to have pulses of radiation at very regular intervals are called pulsars. They don’t actually pulse themselves, but since they are rotating and their radiation shoots out in powerful beams, we detect a pulse each time the beam point in our direction.

ASTRONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO