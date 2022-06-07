ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Applications for next 24th Ward alderman due Tuesday night

By CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iCrcm_0g2zXSeE00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vyt1I_0g2zXSeE00
24th Ward alderman applications due Tuesday night 00:38

CHICAGO (CBS)-- If you want to be the next 24th Ward alderman, you need to get your application in by 5 p.m.

Anyone interested in applying to be the next 24th Ward alderman can submit an application to aldermanicvacancy@cityofchicago.org or mail applications to City Hall care of the 24th Ward Vacancy Committee.

Applicants must have lived in the 24th Ward for at least one year before the appointment.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot will then announce her decision for City Council approval.

The vacancy comes after Alderman Michael Scott Jr. resigned from his council post to take a job with Cinespace Studios as the new Director of Industry and Community Relations.

Scott had been Alderman of the 24th Ward since 2015. Before that he worked at the Chicago Park District for 12 years.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Chicago

Protesters demand mayor set aside affordable housing near Obama Center

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Dozens of protesters shut down an intersection near Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot's home Saturday, demanding she take action to stop residents from being displaced by the future Obama Presidential Center. Protesters say they are being priced out of their homes as developers snatch up property near Jackson Park. They say the mayor promised to set aside lots for affordable housing, but so far she has not made good on that bargain. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

19 applicants line up in hopes of replacing Ald. Michael Scott

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The applications are in – 19 candidates are vying to replace former Ald. Michael Scott on the City Council. Scott resigned as alderman of the 24th Ward, which includes North Lawndale, to take a job at Cinespace Studios. His final day was Friday of last week. The 19 potential candidates include Scott's sister, Monique Scott, and his chief of staff, Charles Rice. Once the application period is over, a mayoral search committee will review the applications and conduct interviews before recommending a slate of candidates to Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who will select a finalist for confirmation by the City Council,...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Former Chicago Mayor Richard M. Daley hospitalized after feeling 'out of sorts'

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Retired Chicago Mayor Richard M. Daley remains hospitalized. Daley felt out of sorts while at home with his daughter, Nora, former Daley press secretary Jacqueline Heard told CBS 2. As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, Mayor Daley was kept at the hospital overnight Wednesday into Thursday, and will remain at Northwestern Memorial Hospital for a second night Thursday into Friday.Daley went to the Wednesday afternoon. The Fire Department confirmed he went in an ambulance. He was reported to be alert and talking with family members, who have been at his bedside. "He is...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Hundreds in downtown Chicago rally for stricter gun laws

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Hundreds rallied at Federal Plaza in downtown Chicago Saturday, demanding stricter gun laws. Protesters with March for Our Lives turned out in force, calling for things like a ban on assault weapons and universal background checks. Many of the speakers were teens and young adults who say inaction from congress is killing Americans. March for Our Lives says rallies were scheduled in 400 cities across the country, including events in Downers Grove, Palatine, Elgin and Saint Charles. 
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
CBS Chicago

More than 150 guns turned in at Saint Sabina Church gun buy back event

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Police Department is using cold hard cash to get guns off the street. CPD held a gun buy back event Saturday afternoon at Saint Sabina Church. "Here's an opportunity, get some money to turn in a gun, make your house safer," said Father Michael Pfleger. Father Michael Pfleger said since 2006, more than 30,000 guns have been turned in. By 11:30 Saturday morning, 150 guns were dropped off.Father Pfleger said doing the right thing means $100 for real firearms and $10 for BB guns or replicas."A gun in every scenario makes it more dangerous, potential for escalated...
CHICAGO, IL
Injustice Watch

Cook County judge removed by voters in 2020 seeks return to the bench

For the first time in Illinois history, a former judge who was voted out of office is running to get back on the bench. In 2020, Jackie Marie Portman-Brown became only the second sitting judge in 30 years to lose a retention election in Cook County. Her dozen years on the bench came to a controversial end after she was abruptly reassigned to administrative duties following an incident with her 6-year-old grandniece in February 2020. Security camera footage captured her leaving the girl for about 10 minutes in an empty, locked cell behind her courtroom in the Leighton Criminal Court Building. Months later, despite the continued support of the Cook County Democratic Party, she lost her seat.
COOK COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

With summer soon to begin, organizations work to stop violence and keep Chicago communities safe

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A week from the official start to summer - when we typically track a spike in violence in Chicago – we checked -in with the organizations hard at work to keep the city and its communities safe. As CBS 2's Tara Molina reported Friday, a total of 37,096 crimes have reported in Chicago so far this year - 9,688 of them- violent. It has been a couple months in the city - we've tracked crime at a five-year high across downtown neighborhoods, with spiking violence on public transit. But by the numbers, the West Side's Austin...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lori Lightfoot
CBS Chicago

Old Town Art Fair, Wells Street Art Festival to bring crowds to Old Town this weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The nationally-acclaimed Old Town Art Fair kicked off Friday with a ceremonial ribbon cutting. Ald. Michele Smith (43rd) and U.S. Rep. Mike Quigley (D-Illinois) were among those who cut the ribbon.The 72nd Old Town Art Fair will be hosting more than 200 artists from the U.S. and Canada throughout the weekend. The artists work in all different media – painting, photography, printmaking, drawing and pastel, digital art, mixed media, sculpture, jewelry, ceramics, wood, glass, fiber, stone, and metal. It is held in the Old Town Triangle Area off Lincoln Avenue, with booths on Wisconsin Street, Menomonee Street,...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Photographer captures, tracks progress of big projects under construction around Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- "It is hopeless for the occasional visitor to try to keep up with Chicago." Mark Twain said that more than 130 years ago.With a new era on the horizon of a casino in Chicago, Morning Insider Lauren Victory got curious about the status of other big projects in our City.About once a week, you'll find Dan Schell plodding around the city, plotting the next update for his construction photography website, Building Up Chicago."If your eyes are down, you don't notice anything but if you look up and around, you start to notice different buildings," said the hobbyist...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

State launches investigation against former top doctor, Ngozi Ezike, for ethics violations

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Ngozi Ezike, the state's former top doctor and the voice of calm during daily pandemic news conferences, is under investigation by the state for possible ethics violations.Our Brad Edwards explains what it's all about.For the better part of two years, Dr. Ezike headed the Illinois Department of Public Health. As part of her job, she stood side-by-side with the governor -- telling everyone the realities of the pandemic.That pandemic work is not part of this investigation. What is under scrutiny, according to the Better Government Association, is when she took a new job.She's currently the head of...
CHICAGO, IL
Secret Chicago

Officials Will Raise Minimum Wage on July 1 In Chicago and Cook County

Starting July 1, the minimum wage will increase for all tipped and non-tipped workers in the Cook County area. In accordance with a press release from Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s office, the minimum hourly wage for tipped workers at small businesses (AKA any 4-20 employees) will increase to $8.70. For large businesses (With 21 or more employees), the minimum hourly wage will go up to $9.24 an hour. Wages for non-tipped employees at larger businesses will be $15.40, while those working at a smaller place of business can expect $14.50 an hour. The minimum wage increase is set to occur every July 1 of the year, per the Minimum Wage Ordinance set out by the city.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The 24th#City Hall#City Council#Chicago Park District#Cinespace Studios
CBS Chicago

Chicago woman promoting West Side businesses on 'Black Wall Street'

CHICAGO (CBS)-- For many years, economic development has, for the most part, stalled on Chicago's West Side with high rates of poverty and unemployment.But one Lawndale native is on a mission to change that.CBS 2's Jackie Kostek met a West Side superhero who retired from her first career in cosmetology to fulfill her purpose and breathe life into the neighborhood she calls home.Lavern Herron doesn't just dream of a vibrant Lawndale. She's creating it."This is the way they start," Herron said. "They start here. Just displaying their stuff and getting the confidence they need to make sure that they can go...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS 2 gets results after teachers say classroom doors in Waukegan don't lock from inside

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (CBS) -- Last month, we uncovered a potentially dangerous problem inside two schools in the Chicago Public Schools system – classrooms in which teachers were unable to lock their own doors. It is a major safety concern and a violation of Illinois School Code. On Thursday, we discovered a similar situation in Waukegan. But CBS 2's Sabrina Franza reporting led to quick action. Holliday Gonzalez is an incoming fifth grader at Whittier Elementary School, at 901 N. Lewis Ave. in Waukegan. She noticed the classroom had "a lock on the outside – not on the inside." Holliday and...
WAUKEGAN, IL
CBS Chicago

Englewood District police commander expresses hope about possibilities for community cooperation

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Englewood community is in prayer after two of its police officers were shot just days apart recently. Chicago Police Englewood (7th) District Cmdr. Rodney Hill talked with CBS 2's Steven Graves Friday about officer morale and his outlook on the summer season. A neighborhood cleanup effort in Englewood on Friday began with a prayer. In the greater Englewood community - prayers to heal hurt, but also foster hope. "I had two officers shot, and both survived. They're doing well," Cmdr. Hill said, "and that's a blessing." At the cleanup effort, Cmdr. Hill took...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

Mayor Lightfoot: ‘I’m not going to apologize for being tough, you have to be tough to be able to do this job’

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss why she running for re-election, how she would address the city’s crime issues, and how she would relieve the financial burden on working families. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
CBS Chicago

Double withdrawals of property tax payments were result of 'human error,' Lake County treasurer says

CHICAGO (CBS) -- After many homeowners in Lake County, Illinois, double paid their property taxes the treasurer says the extra charges were due to human error. Instead of making one payment, families with auto pay from a checking account got hit with two withdrawals. CBS 2 heard from one concerned homeowner, and others posted on the treasurer's Facebook page. The CBS 2 discovered that the same thing happened back in 2020, and that time Treasurer Holly Kim wrote, "We have taken steps to ensure this issue does not arrise again." So CBS 2's Tim McNicholas asked the treasurer about that pledge. McNicholas: Why didn't that...
LAKE COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

CPD issues alert to businesses of burglaries on the city's Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago Police are warning businesses Sunday of burglaries on Chicago's Northwest Side.  The crimes happened during the month of May in the Union Ridge, Old Norwood Park, Portage Park, West Town, and Wicker Park neighborhoods. In each incident, the offenders use a sledgehammer or large rock to smash the glass door to gain entry to the business. The offenders then take large amounts of liquor, money, and cigarettes from the business. Incident times and locations: ·       6000 block of North-Northwest Hwy. on May 8, 2022, at 4:43 a.m. ·       5200 block of Nagle...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
82K+
Followers
26K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy