ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh Weather: A soggy Tuesday with the chance for severe weather

By Ron Smiley
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xGkTr_0g2zTN3J00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dStLv_0g2zTN3J00
KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (6/7) 03:13

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Two rounds of rain are expected today with the second round of rain being the concerning one when it comes to severe weather.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

Today : Rainy day with thunderstorms expected later this afternoon to evening. Some storms could be severe with strong winds being the main concern.

Alert : I am going to suggest a First Alert Day be issued if data still supports strong storms at noon.

Aware : Several quick hit systems will move through over the next week including one during Wednesday evening that will bring the threat of lightning and brief but heavy rain.

Please remain weather aware. The line of scattered to isolated afternoon storms will bring the chance for strong straight-line wind. A tornado also can't be ruled out at this time with adequate sheer available for a spin-up to occur.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ia15n_0g2zTN3J00
While there's not an overly large chance for a tornado to touch down, the possibility of one forming can't be ruled out. KDKA Weather Center

Keep those umbrellas handy as data is showing western Pennsylvania being impacted by several weather systems over the next week. Two rounds of rain are expected today as a short wave trough rotates in from the northwest. This morning's rain is being caused directly by a cold front moving through. As the trough settles in later today from the north expect to see another round of rain. We will get a nice break from the rain during the afternoon hours. Rain totals will be more than a quarter-inch with some places seeing more than a half-inch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1INy0m_0g2zTN3J00
KDKA Weather Center

The next chance for rain slides through on Wednesday evening into Thursday morning as a mid-level low moves through riding the subtropical jet. This system will be fast-moving with the potential for lots of lightning on its leading edge. An additional quarter-inch of rain should be expected with this system as it passes through in what most people consider their 'bedtime' hours. Most of the 'days' on both Wednesday and Thursday will be dry if not all of it. Two additional systems will roll through on Friday night into Saturday and then on Sunday. It's a busy enough forecast with rain chances that I am going back and making sure I didn't miss anything.

Looking at temperatures, yesterday's high hit 82 degrees. That's impressive given the amount of clouds we saw through the day. I had forecast a high of 84. Highs today will be cooler than yesterday with highs close to 70 degrees. The morning hours will be spent in the mid to low 60 by the way with noon temperatures in the mid-60s. We quickly warm during the afternoon hours with mostly cloudy skies. I have temperatures near 70 by 4p and a high of 71 in Pittsburgh for the daily high.

Looking ahead, Wednesday may be the warmest day of the next week interestingly enough. I am forecasting a high of 78 degrees. I have highs near 70 for the rest of the week and weekend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1npQUT_0g2zTN3J00
KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Sunday could see scattered showers and thunderstorms

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Today the heat and humidity return with highs back to average in the upper 70s and some at 80 with afternoon scattered showers and possible thunderstorms. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosThey will be hit or miss so you will still have dry time this afternoon. Stay weather aware as some isolated storms have the potential for damaging winds and even hail. Monday a big warm-up begins where much of the week we will have temperatures in the 80s and even 90s by Wednesday. The 80s stick around through Friday with periods of rain and thunderstorms possible during the week. We are in a typically summer-like pattern where we will have mostly sunny skies, but a pop-up shower and thunderstorm can't be ruled out. Yes, it feels like summer but remember - June 21st is the Summer Solstice marking the first official day of Summer at 5:13 AM!Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Temperatures to rise as the week goes on

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - This week would be a great one to open up the pools if you haven't already done it.WEATHER LINKS:Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosALERT: NoneAWARE: Showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Hot next week.Hit or miss storms are the trend this afternoon and evening as a shortwave moves through. There will be dry time and sunshine but that will also help to fuel storms at the surface. Damaging winds are the biggest threat, but these won't be widespread. The severe weather threat is a 1 out of 5 which is 'marginal' meaning these will be...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Beautiful Friday turns into rain showers on Saturday morning

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's a gorgeous end to the week and start to the weekend with mostly sunny skies. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosClouds will increase through today with highs slightly below normal in the mid-70s. Rain showers arrive early tomorrow morning, but no severe weather is expected. With all the fun-filled festivities going on this weekend for places like Slippery Rock, Beaver Falls, Downtown Pittsburgh, Latrobe, and Cannonsburg to name a few - keep the umbrella close by. The more widespread rain will be early Saturday morning then we see...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Cooler temperatures and cloudy skies on Thursday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Strong storms did in fact roll through last night with the main threat from the storms coming from their fast forward speed.  There are several storm reports for places in Greene and Somerset counties.  WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosThe storm reports that I went through all mentioned trees or power lines being downed due to strong winds.Now that storms are out of here, the rest of the morning will be cloudy with some light drizzle possible during the morning commute.  High temperatures hit the upper 70s yesterday with...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Pittsburgh, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Tornado watch issued for parts of southwestern Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Severe weather is moving through southwestern Pennsylvania and West Virginia on Wednesday night, giving way to some late-night storms. WEATHER LINKSCurrent Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos(Story continues below photo)A tornado warning was issued for parts of West Virginia and Ohio until 9:45 p.m., but it has since expired. A previous warning for West Virginia's Monongalia County expired at 9 p.m. "At 8:52pm we got a report from a storm spotter of a wall cloud in the Farmington, WV region," NWS Pittsburgh tweeted."We had a report from paramedic in Preston County of a funnel...
CBS Pittsburgh

Hey Ray: Balloons and tacks

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Have you ever stepped on a block that your kid failed to put away?  If so, you know it hurts!Now, what if I told you that stepping on more blocks at that moment would have hurt much less than one?When you step down on one block, all or most of your weight is focused on that single spot.  For simple math purposes, if you weigh 150 pounds, that is 150 pounds of force you are pushing onto that block with your foot.  Of course, that is going to hurt.If you stepped on ten blocks, though, that weight...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Kenny Chesney returns to Pittsburgh, concert comes and goes without any major issues

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Thousands crowded in and around Heinz Field on Saturday for the highly-anticipated Kenny Chesney concert. While many were concerned, including city leaders, about trash being left behind en masse in the parking lots, as of Sunday morning, the lots were mostly clean. RELATED: Kenny Chesney rocks out in Pittsburgh to packed crowdTrash cans were overflowed, as to be expected. Throughout the day, extra police patrols were out, including DUI rovers. Pittsburgh Public Safety tells KDKA that from the Bureau of EMS, there were 52 requests for service and 22 people transported to the hospital. No one was in critical condition when transported. So far, no arrests or any major issues have been reported.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Bantam Jeep Heritage Festival underway in Butler

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Jeeps are taking over the streets of Butler this weekend. The Bantam Jeep Heritage Festival is underway. For the last 11 years, owners of all makes and models of Jeeps have gathered in Butler, where American Bantam created the first Jeeps used in World War II.
BUTLER, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Heavy Rain#Smartphone App#Tornado#Kdka Tv#School Closings Delays#Kdka Weather Center Keep
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh preparing for an event-filled weekend throughout the city

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's going to be a busy weekend throughout the Pittsburgh area, with some major events set to take over parts of the city. While people are ready to get out and enjoy an exciting weekend in Pittsburgh, city leaders are working on making sure everyone is safe.On the North Shore, some people have had their boats docked for weeks as thousands of people are expected to show up to the Kenny Chesney concert at Heinz Field.Workers there have been planning for days to make sure it's a safe and smooth process.Across town in the Cultural District, the Arts...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Fire rips through Wilkinsburg building for second time in one month

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A Wilkinsburg building damaged by a fire last month, and deemed suspicious by investigators, caught fire again today.The fire on Wood Street started around five Sunday morning, leaving most of what was left inside burnt and covered in ash.Not much remains of the 9 Cafe on Wood Street. The eatery was a popular spot for Jamaican food.When crews arrived at the scene, they were greeted with heavy smoke and flames shooting out of the building that also houses several offices.This fire comes just over a month after when police were called to this same location after reports...
WILKINSBURG, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Kenny Chesney rocks out in Pittsburgh to packed crowd

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Thousands crowded in and around Heinz Field for the Kenny Chesney concert.The country music star made his way back to Pittsburgh on Saturday after postponing several shows due to the coronavirus pandemic. "I'm so excited," said Leslie Bucci, a Neshannock Township resident.  "No shoes, no shirt, no problem," a group of people sang outside the stadium before the show.  Many tailgaters told KDKA-TV that they had tickets to the show since 2019.  "They've been in my Apple Wallet since December 2019, and last year I was so upset when they canceled again," one fan said Saturday.  Some people...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

State police determine cause of truck overturning inside of Squirrel Hill Tunnel

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The cause of a truck overturning inside the Squirrel Hill Tunnel last week has been determined. On Friday morning, a truck carrying a trailer of gardening equipment flipped inside the tunnel. According to state troopers, the truck and trailer were 8,000 pounds over the acceptable weight limit, which would have contributed to the brake failure that led to the truck overturning. Charges will be filed against both the driver and the owner of the truck for vehicle and equipment violations.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Pittsburgh

Juvenile in stable condition after shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A juvenile is recovering in the hospital after a shooting in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh Public Safety said Saturday that officials responded to the 2100 block of Rose Street for a shooting. Police found the juvenile victim, who was shot in the forearm. "He was not cooperative on how or where it occurred," Pittsburgh Public Safety said.He was taken to a local hospital in stable condition. He was stable and alert.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Ohio man found dead in Portersville

PORTERSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) - State police are searching for answers as they actively investigate a homicide in Butler County. Troopers said Frederick Orr from Columbus, Ohio was found dead on Kelly Road in Portersville early on Saturday morning. His death has been classified as a homicide. However, it's not known how he died and autopsy results are pending.
PORTERSVILLE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

1 killed after driver crosses center line in Hempfield Township

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One person is dead after an early-morning crash on Humphrey Road in Westmoreland County, authorities said. The coroner's office said 61-year-old Karen Botteicher died Saturday in the crash around 12:30 a.m. in Hempfield Township. The coroner said Botteicher was driving north on Humphrey Road when the driver of a Ford F-350 traveling south crossed the center line into the opposite lane of traffic and hit Botteicher's vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.A cause and manner of death have not been released. The condition of the other driver was not released. Police are investigating the deadly crash. 
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Early morning fire forces Jeanette residents from apartment building

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - An early morning fire in Westmoreland County could have been much worse if not for working smoke detectors.A porch caught on fire at an apartment complex overnight while several residents and children were inside sleeping, according to the City of Jeanette Fire Department.Officials said the smoke detectors went off and everyone was able to make it out safely.Fire officials are reminding residents: if you don't have a working smoke detector, be sure to call and let them know.They will provide them for free to any homeowner who needs one.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Hunting licenses go on sale June 13

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A heads up for hunters.Hunting licenses go on sale tomorrow, June 13. The new license year begins July 1.Prices remain unchanged, but there is a discounted hunting license available to hunter-trapper education instructors.Instructors who are Pennsylvania residents can purchase a general hunting license for just one dollar, plus $1.97 in administrative fees.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

More than 100,000 people expected for Westmoreland County Airshow this weekend

LATROBE, Pa. (KDKA) — The skies above Latrobe will have a lot more than just birds flying around this weekend.The Westmoreland County Airshow returns and a massive crowd is expected at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport. This year is all about paying tribute to past military aviation and showing off some of the U.S. Navy and Air Force's best modern aircraft. Lt. Jordan Suazo, a U.S. Navy F-18 Super Hornet pilot, and his team will share the skies with their Air Force counterparts flying F-16 Falcons. "You'll see me pull a lot of Gs, you'll see me go really fast," said USAF pilot...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Inaugural Pride in the Park event takes place in Connellsville

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Saturday marked the first-ever "Pride in the Park" event in Connellsville.It was put on by the Connellsville Diversity and Inclusion Board at Yough River Park. There were performances by local bands and DJs, drag kings and queens, and stalls featuring local artists."We're hosting to have a day of commiseration and celebration with the whole community, but also to provide a safe, welcoming space for LGBTQ folks in our area," event organizer, Paula Johnston, said. Lt. Governor John Fetterman even autographed a painted portrait of himself as a door prize.The board hopes to make the event even bigger and better for 2023.
CONNELLSVILLE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Helping drivers avoid traffic headaches as Parkway East project prepares to get underway

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- On Friday night, one lane and two ramps on the Parkway East will close for two weeks, causing potential headaches for drivers headed into Pittsburgh. The planned project will take place in the heart of the busiest part of the inbound lanes of the Parkway East.Not long after they exit the Squirrel Hill Tunnel, 45,000 drivers who pass through the area every day will all be pushed to the left lanes of the road."The rightmost lane will be closed. You'll have to transition. you have to taper over into the other two lanes so we'll have two lanes...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
55K+
Followers
28K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy