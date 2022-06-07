Pittsburgh Weather: A soggy Tuesday with the chance for severe weather

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Two rounds of rain are expected today with the second round of rain being the concerning one when it comes to severe weather.

Today : Rainy day with thunderstorms expected later this afternoon to evening. Some storms could be severe with strong winds being the main concern.

Alert : I am going to suggest a First Alert Day be issued if data still supports strong storms at noon.

Aware : Several quick hit systems will move through over the next week including one during Wednesday evening that will bring the threat of lightning and brief but heavy rain.

Please remain weather aware. The line of scattered to isolated afternoon storms will bring the chance for strong straight-line wind. A tornado also can't be ruled out at this time with adequate sheer available for a spin-up to occur.

While there's not an overly large chance for a tornado to touch down, the possibility of one forming can't be ruled out. KDKA Weather Center

Keep those umbrellas handy as data is showing western Pennsylvania being impacted by several weather systems over the next week. Two rounds of rain are expected today as a short wave trough rotates in from the northwest. This morning's rain is being caused directly by a cold front moving through. As the trough settles in later today from the north expect to see another round of rain. We will get a nice break from the rain during the afternoon hours. Rain totals will be more than a quarter-inch with some places seeing more than a half-inch.

KDKA Weather Center

The next chance for rain slides through on Wednesday evening into Thursday morning as a mid-level low moves through riding the subtropical jet. This system will be fast-moving with the potential for lots of lightning on its leading edge. An additional quarter-inch of rain should be expected with this system as it passes through in what most people consider their 'bedtime' hours. Most of the 'days' on both Wednesday and Thursday will be dry if not all of it. Two additional systems will roll through on Friday night into Saturday and then on Sunday. It's a busy enough forecast with rain chances that I am going back and making sure I didn't miss anything.

Looking at temperatures, yesterday's high hit 82 degrees. That's impressive given the amount of clouds we saw through the day. I had forecast a high of 84. Highs today will be cooler than yesterday with highs close to 70 degrees. The morning hours will be spent in the mid to low 60 by the way with noon temperatures in the mid-60s. We quickly warm during the afternoon hours with mostly cloudy skies. I have temperatures near 70 by 4p and a high of 71 in Pittsburgh for the daily high.

Looking ahead, Wednesday may be the warmest day of the next week interestingly enough. I am forecasting a high of 78 degrees. I have highs near 70 for the rest of the week and weekend.

KDKA Weather Center

