Local crime victims head to Harrisburg to demand safety reforms

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Dozens of local crime victims are making their way to the state capital today.

The group boarded buses at the Pittsburgh Zoo and took off earlier this morning.

They're joining hundreds of fellow survivors and families from across the state to call for change amid a rise in violence.

They want to see policies that increase support for victims, prioritize rehab, and tackle the root causes of crime.

Survivors Speak Pennsylvania will also hold a vigil to remember those who have died.