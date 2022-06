Gas prices topped $5 a gallon nationwide as of Saturday, according to the latest price data from AAA, and the sharp rise in recent months is not showing signs of slowing. The national average for a gallon of regular gas is now $5, which is nearly two dollars higher per gallon than a year ago, and 20 states have hit the $5 threshold. Drivers in California are seeing the highest average, $6.43, which is $2.21 higher per gallon than a year ago.

