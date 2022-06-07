ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Facebook

Live Well: Passwords will be our downfall

By Jennifer Mulson jen.mulson@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0da2BU_0g2zRQWg00
According to a study by password manager NordPass, 69% of the top 200 most common passwords by U.S. women are cracked in less than a second, as compared to 75% of common passwords by men. anyaberkut/stock.adobe.com

Shhhh ... the password is buttercup22$.

Keep that on the lowdown. And by lowdown, I mean scribbled on a yellow Post-it alongside my other passwords, and stuck to the bottom of my computer screen. Where nobody will be able to find it. I’m nothing if not stealthy.

Turns out, though, we ladies are better at passwords than the gents. Sorry, fellas. Our upper-body strength often pales in comparison to yours, but that hacker’s going to drain your bank account first.

According to a recent study by NordPass, which, to be fully transparent, is a password manager with a two-year plan available now for $35.76, 69% of the top 200 most common passwords by U.S. women are cracked in less than a second, as compared to 75% of common passwords by men.

The menfolk, according to this probably not very scientific study, are doing that thing of making everything about sports. Maybe you’re reading this now and reflecting on how the phrases guarding your most private, important affairs, such as investment accounts and insurance portals, all contain the word “Broncos” and “Rockies.” And ladies, I’m looking askance at us, too. Apparently, we’re cheery little chickadees, with our “I love you” and “sunshine” passwords.

The ladies also, according to NordPass, are prone to using family and pet names, as well as dates to guard against invaders dying to send messages to Facebook friends on our behalf about our inability to escape foreign countries and desperate need for a speedy cash infusion.

I confess to using beloved pet names, but I’d also like to high five myself for being a smidge trickier, with my accompanying fondness for words from mostly dead languages. (I can hear the hacker laughing at me, not with me, from here.) Of course, none of this matters when I have these deceptive passwords jotted down all over the house and work, as I’d be willing to wager many of you do, too. And let me check my palm really fast. Yep, that one must have washed off in the shower. But probably it was just to unlock my upgraded Peacock account. And if I can’t remember it the next time I go to log in, I’ve likely done my brain a favor and spared it yet another reality dating show. This forgetfulness and locking myself out of accounts could really be seen as a positive.

But we need to have a talk, people. I mistakenly assumed you all surely wouldn’t still be using the ol’ “123456” password. NordPass says that’s last year’s No. 1 most common phrase in the U.S. I mean, really? This suggests to me we’ve all pretty much given up. Hackers, take what you want. Just leave me with a few bucks to pay the rent and please don’t embarrass me on TikTok.

The second most popular password? “Password,” natch. Coming in at No. 6 is the stealthy combo “abc123,” which takes less than 1 second to crack, the study reported. Even I could crack that nut, and I’m no Angelina Jolie in that subpar 1995 film “Hackers” although yes, close.

“Monkey” rolls in at No. 14. I don’t even want to know what that’s about. And then it’s a lot of first names peppering the list, including “michael,” “ashley,” “charlie” and “buster.” My own name, “jennifer,” is No. 44, and according to NordPass, takes two whole hours to crack. I wouldn’t have guessed that, but the world is full of Madisons, Monroes and Kendalls these days, so maybe.

“Letmein” is No. 69, a plea for help Julian Assange could crack as an amuse-bouche before Wiki-Leaking the world’s secrets.

I don’t know about you, but I might have a stash of old and new passwords tucked away on my phone and in a Word document, two places any half-functioning IT department will tell you are naughty places to put such things. But what else are our forgetful, absent-minded, just-want-to-get-into-my-library-account selves supposed to do?

I suppose there are these NordPass-type password managers, but who knows when I’ll get around to upgrading my Post-it solution. I can barely schedule a dentist appointment. Plus, I’m feeling a bit better about my own password situation after eyeballing that smelly pile of commonly used passwords the rest of the country is using. No offense.

At any rate, if you do happen to have the time, interest and ability to get into my Hulu account, for the love of goodness, please don’t watch any Adam Sandler or Tom Cruise movies or any of the “Real Housewives” franchises. You’ll totally skew my recommended shows queue.

Contact the writer: 636-0270

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julian Assange
Person
Adam Sandler
Person
Angelina Jolie
Person
Ashley
BGR.com

How to see if anyone is secretly logging into your Gmail account

At some point, I started spending far more time in my Gmail account every day than I do in any social media app, the constant influx of messages stacking up at the top of my inbox basically replicating the idea of a News Feed for me (a much more useful one, at that). And, depending on where you work, a Gmail account might be even more essential than that, as it can be a connector to a shared Google calendar or Google Docs arrangement.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Passwords#Hackers
Digital Trends

Websites may be logging your email and password without you knowing

An extensive study reveals that up to 3% of websites may collect your form inputs even before you ever press “Submit.” That’s right — even if you type something and then delete it, these websites will still record your keystrokes and remember the things you chose not to input.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Facebook
komando.com

Erase these private details Google knows about you

Ever think about how much Google knows about you? You don’t have to wonder. Sign in to your Google account and check this page to see exactly what the search giant thinks you’re interested in. It’s not just search. Your Gmail inbox, Google Drive files, Maps history, YouTube...
INTERNET
shefinds

Tech Experts Say You Should Delete This One App On Your iPhone To Protect Your Privacy

When it comes to offering apps that are safe and secure, Apple does a better job than most at weeding out the bad from the good. But no company is perfect and it’s a good idea to exercise caution when it comes to the apps you are downloading to your device. Simply put: some apps are complete and utter battery hogs, while others are the ultimate offenders when it comes to snatching your data and compromising your privacy. And, every once in awhile, you encounter an app that carries all of these red flags. Tech experts say you should delete this one app on your iPhone to protect your privacy.
CELL PHONES
TheStreet

Zuckerberg Buries Facebook and Turns to His Next Big Thing

Seven months after officially announcing the death of Facebook (FB) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Class A Report, Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of the social media giant, is preparing to bury it. Tired of controversies and scandals, the tech tycoon last October decided to ride the metaverse trend, hyped as the...
INTERNET
SPY

Top 11 Sunday Amazon Deals: $10 Lightning Deal on Cocktail Shaker Set, $150 3rd Gen Apple AirPods

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Bad news: Monday is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. We found great deals on noise-cancelling wireless headphones, closet storage solutions, and a new price drop on Apple’s 3rd...
ELECTRONICS
makeuseof.com

How to Find Out if Your Passwords Are Being Sold Online

Whether you have the strongest or weakest passwords, countless scenarios can leak your password online. It could be a data breach, or you accidentally shared your credentials with a malicious actor through a phishing website. But how do you tell if your password has been hacked? And what are some...
GOOGLE
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy