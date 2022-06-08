ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

LA mayor's race: Rick Caruso, Karen Bass heading to November runoff election

By Tony Cabrera
 2 days ago

The city of Los Angeles will soon have a new mayor - either Karen Bass or Rick Caruso.

The congresswoman and the billionaire developer finished at the top of a crowded field in the mayor's race and will head to a runoff election in November.

Incumbent Mayor Eric Garcetti is ineligible to seek a third term due to term limits, and out of 12 candidates aiming for a spot, nine made the cut.

Many voters in heavily Democratic L.A. are seething over rising crime and homelessness and that could prompt the city to take a turn to the political right for the first time in decades.

About the candidates

Rick Caruso is a pro-business billionaire Republican-turned-Democrat who sits on the board of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and is promising to expand spending on police, not defund them.

Caruso spent tens of millions of dollars of his estimated $4.3 billion fortune to finance a seemingly nonstop display of TV and online ads to tap into voter angst.

At issue is whether enough people will embrace his plans to add 1,500 police officers and promises to get unhoused people off the streets, while not recoiling from his vast wealth.

Twelve names are on the ballot for the primary election that ends June 7, though several candidates dropped out.

Bass could become the first woman to hold the office and the second Black person. Bass, 68, is a favorite of the party's progressive wing, while Caruso, 63, is a political shape-shifter who calls himself a "centrist, pro-jobs, pro-public safety Democrat."

Can these candidates convince voters change is possible?

That appears to be a major challenge for Caruso, Bass and other rivals - including city Councilman Kevin de León, a former Democratic leader in the state Senate.

De León was trailing in third place in the June 7 election.

De León represents the city's 14th District, which covers Boyle Heights, northeast L.A. and downtown. His district also has more homeless people than any other council district. He recently purchased a former roadside motel in El Sereno, which is now a temporary shelter.

Caruso's ascendancy in the race - polls show him closely matched with Bass - has alarmed longtime Democrats who are attacking him as a poseur trying to buy the job.

Other candidates on the ballot included business executive Craig Greiwe, UC San Diego graduate Alex Gruenenfelder, John Jackson, Andrew Kim, Gina Viola, and Mel Wilson.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Axios

Political earthquake in California has the left on the run

Voters in deep-blue California rebuked Democrats in both the Bay Area and Southland on Tuesday. In San Francisco, a progressive prosecutor was recalled. In Los Angeles, a billionaire former Republican is in the runoff for mayor. Why it matters: Even in top Democratic power centers, midterm-year liberal voters are fed...
CALIFORNIA STATE
citywatchla.com

Newsom Says CA is an Abortion ‘Sanctuary.’ But for Whom?

In response to the leak, Governor Gavin Newsom announced a Reproductive Health Package to expand abortion access and attract businesses from anti-abortion and anti-LGBTQ+ states. Even before the leak, California legislators introduced a dozen bills during this session that support reproductive justice and access to abortion care. These bills would benefit people already living in California, as well as those from other states seeking abortion care. This could make California a “safe haven” for those seeking abortion care, but California still has its issues with accessibility.
CALIFORNIA STATE
