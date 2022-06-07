ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

2nd suspect arrested in Philly shooting amid gun control talks

Cover picture for the articleAs outrage over mass shootings mounts nationwide, a gun reform...

Can emotional testimony from Uvalde survivors propel gun laws?

It’s been nearly three weeks since the shooting at Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas that killed 19 fourth graders and two teachers. After the country witnessed devastating testimony, including a speech from an 11-year-old girl who survived by covering herself in her friend’s blood, will Congress be compelled to pass new gun laws? NBC’s Gabe Gutierrez reports in this week’s Sunday Focus.June 12, 2022.
UVALDE, TX
Michigan police officer charged with murder in Patrick Lyoya shooting

A Michigan police has pled not guilty to one count of second-degree murder for shooting an unnamed black man, Patrick Lyoya, at a traffic stop. Body camera footage shows officer Christopher Schurr struggling with Lyoya after pulling him over for an unregistered license plate.June 11, 2022.
Florida woman saves pet dog from alligator attack: 'It’s killing her'

A Florida woman faced her fears this week when she fended off an alligator after the animal attacked her pet dog in her backyard. Stephany Pineda told NBC Miami that on Wednesday, June 8, she went outside of her home in Plantation, Florida to find that a seven-and-a-half foot alligator had her 2-year-old French bulldog Gloria’s head in its mouth.
3 dead in San Jose triple shooting; investigated as possible murder-suicide

SAN JOSE -- An investigation is underway into a triple fatal shooting in North San Jose early Sunday morning that appears to be a murder-suicide, according to authorities.San Jose Police officers responded to the 300 block of Crescent Village Circle on reports of multiple people shot. When they arrived, they found two men and one woman suffering from gunshot wounds.All three were pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Their identities will be released by the coroner's office pending confirmation and notification of family.According to a preliminary investigation, the adult male suspect and an adult female were in the midst of a domestic dispute in the parking lot when an uninvolved male attempted to intervene. The suspect then shot the uninvolved male and then shot the woman.The suspect died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.Two of the deaths are homicide numbers 15 and 16 in San Jose this year. Police will provide additional details as they become available. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Barragan or Detective Sgt. Ramirez of the department's Homicide Unit by calling 408-277-5283 or by emailing Barragan at 4106@sanjose.gov or Ramirez at 4201@sanjoseca.gov.
SAN JOSE, CA
Idaho Pride festival: Dozens arrested on conspiracy to riot

Idaho police arrested and charged 31 suspected Patriot Front members Saturday for conspiracy to riot at an Idaho Pride event. Patriot Front has been dubbed a white supremacist organization. NBC’s Maggie Vespa reports for Sunday TODAY.June 12, 2022.
IDAHO STATE
