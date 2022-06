PIERRE, S.D.(KCCR)- Pierre City Commissioners were updated this week on the activities of M-SAC or the Missouri Sedimentation Action Coalition. Missouri River cities like Pierre are members and Paul Lepisto is serving a three-year term on the board, appointed by Pierre. Lepisto says M-SAC is in Phase Two of four to find solutions to mitigate sediment deposits in the Missouri River.

PIERRE, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO