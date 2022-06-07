Celebrate Pride With Some Of The Best LGBTQ Movies On Netflix

LGBTQ representation in Hollywood has come a long way on the past few decades, and it feels like we’re finally in a place where members of the community can finally see themselves onscreen in ways that aren’t just one-note caricatures.

Netflix currently has quite a few great LGBTQ films available, and no, we’re not even going to mention The Prom. (How dare you.) Some of the best include fascinating documentaries like The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson, the story behind one of the key figures involved at Stonewall, incredible stage-to-screen adaptations like the star-studded The Boys In The Band, and stellar foreign films, like the Taiwanese love story Your Name Engraved Herein.

Whatever your mood, there’s sure to be a film to suit it, but if you’re more interested in bingeing a show instead, we’ve got a great list of the best LGBTQ shows on Netflix to watch too, like the acclaimed new series Heartstopper, and classics like Tales Of The City. Enjoy!