How to complete the Fortnite Indiana Jones quest

By Iain Wilson
 1 day ago

The Fortnite Indiana Jones quest is here, a set of special challenges that players get to beat to unlock the Indiana Jones skin itself, a variant thereof, and multiple other cosmetics and items tied to the character. These Fortnite quests will be here for a while, giving players a chance to crack them all and earn a full set of adventurers' gear to carry into the island. That being said, it's important to remember that the quests do require you to have the Fortnite Season 3 battle pass, otherwise they will be locked off. However, if you do have the battle pass, then here's everything you need to know about the Fortnite Indiana Jones skins and how to get them through the quests and challenges.

How to complete the Indiana Jones quest in Fortnite

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nxxSa_0g2zNNhD00

(Image: © Epic Games)

The Fortnite Indiana Jones quest and all of its cosmetic unlocks are available now! However, as previously mentioned, you must own the current Fortnite battle pass for Season 3. Having the pass is the only way to get access to these challenges and you won't be able to complete the objectives or unlock the rewards without it.

The quest has 11 challenges to it, each with its own Indiana Jones-themed reward. These challenges are split into two pages, however. The first page has four challenges and completing all of them completes a fifth challenge that unlocks the Indiana Jones skin and the second page of challenges. Complete the next five challenges on page two, and you'll complete the final challenge which awards the Temple Explorer outfit variant for Indiana Jones.

You'll find a list of all the challenges below, as well as a few tips for completing them, but you can also skip down to the Indiana Jones quest rewards here.

  • Search five chests at Shift Shafts
  • Damage opponents while riding in or standing on a vehicle
  • Use the Fortnite Grapple Gloves to swing off 10 trees
  • Collect the Fortnite Durrrburger Relics from The Temple and The Ruins in a single match
  • Complete the first four Indiana Jones quests: This unlocks the Indiana Jones skin and the following six challenges
  • Find the Fortnite secret door past the main chamber in Shuffled Shrines:
  • Stash an item of Mythic or Exotic rarity in a tent
  • Make Fortnite Runaway Boulders roll for 100 meters in a single match
  • Damage opponents with a pistol
  • Finish in the top 5 of a match
  • Complete all 10 Indiana Jones quests

Much like other Fortnite quests , these ones will have you adventuring all over the island, performing daring challenges to unlock rewards. Make sure you know where to find all the unmarked Fortnite Temples as each one, including the new Shuffled Shrines landmark, is needed for at least one challenge. Also note that the two challenges that specify you need to damage "opponents" also counts wildlife NPCs as opponents, so shooting a wolf, for example, will count.

What Fortnite Indiana Jones rewards can you unlock

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pBazD_0g2zNNhD00

(Image credit: Epic Games)

There are 11 Fortnite Indiana Jones rewards for you to unlock as part of this quest. The rewards are listed so that they match with the above challenge that needs to be completed to unlock them:

  • Indy's Hat banner icon
  • Rogue Archaeology wrap
  • Raider's Relics harvesting tool
  • Expedition Bag back bling
  • Indiana Jones outfit
  • Indy's Dustoff emote
  • Indy's Escape spray
  • Doctor Jones emoticon
  • First Misadventure loading screen
  • Emergency Raft glider
  • Indiana Jones (Temple Explorer) outfit

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ehrPN_0g2zNNhD00

(Image credit: Epic Games)

