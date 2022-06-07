Signet Health will manage Franciscan Health Dyer’s behavioral health services

An external view of Franciscan Health Dyer. (Photo provided by Franciscan Health)

Franciscan Health Dyer is turning over management of its behavioral health services to Signet Health.

The partnership also will provide advisory services for Franciscan’s growing behavioral health services, which recently expanded its adolescent programs, the health system said.

Signet and Franciscan have a similar partnership in Michigan City at the health system’s behavioral health unit in that community.

“(Signet brings) a wealth of expertise and an experienced team focused on behavioral health and rehab,” said Scott Mundell, administrative director of business development at Franciscan Alliance.

Signet’s role focuses on advisory and management services, but patient care will still be provided by Franciscan Health.

Signet Health is based in North Richland Hills, Texas, and operates in 30 states.

Franciscan said Signet is recognized as an industry leader in working with hospital leadership to create behavioral health programs rooted in best practices and innovative therapies through their expertise and commitment to advocate for the vulnerable.

“Signet really brings that expertise in managing and operating mental health services, assessing what services are needed in the community and guiding us in the best way to provide those,” Mundell said.

In December 2021, Franciscan Health Dyer dedicated an expansion of its behavioral health programs for adolescents to meet growing demand. Dyer’s facilities now include 20 inpatient beds for adolescents, 26 beds for adults and four beds focused on chemical dependency.

The St. Francis Center is an adolescent residential treatment center on the campus of Franciscan Health Dyer, providing intensive therapy in a secure environment. The center houses up to 42 youths, ages 12 to 18.

