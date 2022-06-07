ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan City, IN

Signet Health will manage Franciscan Health Dyer’s behavioral health services

By Larry Avila
Northwest Indiana Business Magazine
Northwest Indiana Business Magazine
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hp75o_0g2zJYIo00
An external view of Franciscan Health Dyer. (Photo provided by Franciscan Health)

Franciscan Health Dyer is turning over management of its behavioral health services to Signet Health.

The partnership also will provide advisory services for Franciscan’s growing behavioral health services, which recently expanded its adolescent programs, the health system said.

Signet and Franciscan have a similar partnership in Michigan City at the health system’s behavioral health unit in that community.

“(Signet brings) a wealth of expertise and an experienced team focused on behavioral health and rehab,” said Scott Mundell, administrative director of business development at Franciscan Alliance.

Signet’s role focuses on advisory and management services, but patient care will still be provided by Franciscan Health.

Signet Health is based in North Richland Hills, Texas, and operates in 30 states.

Franciscan said Signet is recognized as an industry leader in working with hospital leadership to create behavioral health programs rooted in best practices and innovative therapies through their expertise and commitment to advocate for the vulnerable.

“Signet really brings that expertise in managing and operating mental health services, assessing what services are needed in the community and guiding us in the best way to provide those,” Mundell said.

In December 2021, Franciscan Health Dyer dedicated an expansion of its behavioral health programs for adolescents to meet growing demand. Dyer’s facilities now include 20 inpatient beds for adolescents, 26 beds for adults and four beds focused on chemical dependency.

The St. Francis Center is an adolescent residential treatment center on the campus of Franciscan Health Dyer, providing intensive therapy in a secure environment. The center houses up to 42 youths, ages 12 to 18.

The post Signet Health will manage Franciscan Health Dyer’s behavioral health services appeared first on Northwest Indiana Business Magazine .

Comments / 1

Stefani Sunshine
5d ago

This is not good. Very bad letting a for profit company come in and run an entire program. The goal is not the same. We mental health hospital employees are there to provide comfort, support, and help the individuals through their journey to stability. Now throw in a for profit entity and all they care about is money, the units will be like a revolving door of patients. Get as many in as possible and get them out quickly to fill the beds with new payers.

Reply
2
Related
Inside Indiana Business

Centier Bank names Jones assistant VP

Centier Bank has appointed Dakita Jones assistant vice president and manager of the bank’s Community Relations division. She joined the bank in 2003 as a teller and was then promoted to assistant branch manager in 2004. Jones was named branch manager at the Midtown Gary branch in 2008 and transferred to Downtown Gary in 2015.
GARY, IN
NBC Chicago

How Long Are You Contagious With COVID? Here's What the CDC Says

If you test positive for coronavirus, you may have several questions, including how long you are contagious, how long should you quarantine for and more. With COVID cases rising in the Chicago area and parts of the U.S., local health officials have issued warnings to take precautions, particularly in areas where transmission risk is increasing.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Michigan City, IN
Local
Indiana Health
City
Dyer, IN
Michigan City, IN
Health
thelansingjournal.com

Surplus equipment, training, and more offered at The Bunker on Ridge Road

LANSING, Ill. (June 11, 2022) – Richard Bolton is a Lansing resident and the owner of The Bunker, an Army and Navy Surplus Store located at 3321 Ridge Road in Lansing. Bolton is an Army Iraq War veteran who obtained the rank of Staff Sergeant and earned a Soldier of the Year Award. He’s also a retired Chicago Police Officer who received an Officer of the Year Award, and a former emergency room nurse.
LANSING, IL
WCIA

Marijuana company moving to open dispensary in Danville

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A marijuana company is one step closer to opening a dispensary in Danville. Seven Point and its CEO Brad Zerman are still waiting on a license from the state, but it was recently awarded two cannabis Craft Growers licenses. Zerman said these licenses allow him to grow, sell and move marijuana. […]
DANVILLE, IL
rejournals.com

Marcus & Millichap closes sale of retail center in Northwest Indiana

Marcus & Millichap closed the sale of 9140 Calumet Avenue, a 5,207-square-foot quick-service restaurant retail strip center in Munster, Indiana. The property sold for $2.85 million. Mitchell Kiven and Nicholas Kanich, first vice presidents and investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap’s downtown Chicago office, marketed the property on behalf of...
MUNSTER, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Behavioral Health#Mental Health Services#Signet Health#Franciscan Alliance
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Lake Zurich man, who was a healthcare company CEO, sentenced to year in prison for defrauding Medicare of $1.2 million

A Lake Zurich resident, who was the CEO of a healthcare company, has been sentenced to a year in federal prison for defrauding Medicare out of $1.2 million in a scheme, prosecutors said. Henry Smilie, 61, of Lake Zurich, pleaded guilty to federal health care fraud. Federal prosecutors said Smilie was the owner and chief […]
LAKE ZURICH, IL
WISH-TV

Gary Airport details management restructuring

GARY, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — The Gary/Chicago International Airport Authority has announced it will resume independent management, operations and development of the airport. The airport is exiting its agreements, signed in 2014, with airport manager Avports and airport facilities developer Aviation Facilities Co., both based in Virginia. The...
GARY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
nypressnews.com

City Council urged to create guaranteed income program for Black men

Chicago was urged again Thursday to get moving toward granting some form of reparations to descendants of African American slaves, perhaps beginning with guaranteed minimum income checks, focused on unemployed Black men prone to violence. In early 2021, Kamm Howard, co-chair of the National Coalition of Blacks for Reparations in...
CHICAGO, IL
wlds.com

Ezike Being Investigated For Potential Revolving Door Violation

The state’s former public health director is under investigation by a state ethics agency for taking a job as a CEO at a medical non-profit overseen and funded by the Illinois Department of Public Health. Dr. Ngozi Ezike stepped down from her job in March as Director of IDPH....
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Central Illinois care facilities fined for violations

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced it has posted the 2022 Quarterly Report of Nursing Home Violators on the IDPH website. According to officials, several facilities in central Illinois were among the nursing homes that were cited with type “A” violations of the Nursing Home Care Act and processed between January […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WNDU

Memorial Hospital discharges smallest baby to live in hospital history

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Monday was a day six and a half months in the making for Tim and Brooke Mead, of Niles, as they finally could bring home their first child, Audrey, from Memorial Hospital. Audrey is the smallest baby ever born at the hospital to be discharged.
Chicago Parents

Best Outdoor Aquatic Centers for Extreme Water Fun

If you’ve become a regular at the park district pool, it’s time to make the trek to the burbs, where you’ll find awesome aquatic centers for the whole family to enjoy. Make a full day of fun out of it: from climbing walls and plunge slides to zero depth pools, here are some of our favorite aquatic centers.
CHICAGO, IL
Northwest Indiana Business Magazine

Northwest Indiana Business Magazine

Indiana State
404
Followers
162
Post
34K+
Views
ABOUT

A regional business magazine that publishes stories about people and ideas that inspire, challenge and educate business and community leaders to improve Northwest Indiana's economy and quality of life.

 https://nwindianabusiness.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy