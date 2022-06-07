TSA hiring new officers for Atlanta airport, offering up to $1,000 signing bonus

ATLANTA — If you are interested in working at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, TSA is hosting a hiring event.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is holding a recruiting event Tuesday and Wednesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The recruiting event will help people apply for a job as a Transportation Security Officer (TSO).

The starting pay at the airport is $17.84 per hour and TSA says they are offering a sign-on bonus of up to $1,000 to eligible TSO new hires from onboarding through Sept. 30.

The event takes place at the Holiday Inn & Suites Atlanta Airport North off Virginia Avenue between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.

TSA said they recommend attendees arrive early in the day. Candidates are required to have two valid forms of state or federal identification and masks are required.

Murdered rapper remembered as ‘icon to the community’

At the hiring event, attendees will get information about full and part-time TSO positions and have the opportunity to complete multiple steps of the hiring process.

The event includes a presentation about the TSO role, application assistance, computer-based testing and in-person interviews for job seekers. Participants will be able to complete all or part of these processes.

As part of the presentation sessions during the event, TSA will go over working for the federal government and discuss benefits.

For more information on the TSO position and to learn more about TSA careers, visit here.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Strong to severe storms possible Tuesday Here's Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Glenn Burns with a look at your Tuesday morning forecast.

©2022 Cox Media Group