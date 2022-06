If you want to see everything in Los Angeles, you can't beat the view from a helicopter. And for much of the 1980s and '90s, news chopper pilot Bob Tur and wife Marika Gerrard saw it all. On any given story, Bob, who then flew for local CBS stations, would typically be first over the scene, and Marika would lean out the open door with her camera to capture the story – and, at times, history.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO