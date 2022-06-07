ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: MTA bus driver stabbed, slashed in Brooklyn

By CBS New York Team
 5 days ago

NEW YORK - An MTA bus driver was stabbed early Tuesday morning while on duty in Brooklyn.

It happened around 12:20 a.m. at Ocean and Flatbush avenues in Prospect Lefferts Gardens .

Police said the 39-year-old driver confronted a man who entered the bus through a rear door. After getting into an argument, he was stabbed in the stomach and slashed above the eye.

"This is a regular working-class guy who was doing the business of the city, making sure people could get where they need to go when the subway was down, and he was subjected to a unprovoked and horrible attack. This criminal must be caught, and he should get the maximum penalty under the law," TWU Local 100 Vice President Pete Donohue said in a statement.

The suspect fled the scene, and the victim was taken to Brooklyn Methodist Hospital in stable condition.

So far, no arrests have been reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) , or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782 ). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips . All calls are kept confidential.

