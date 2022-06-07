Police: MTA bus driver stabbed, slashed in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - An MTA bus driver was stabbed early Tuesday morning while on duty in Brooklyn.

It happened around 12:20 a.m. at Ocean and Flatbush avenues in Prospect Lefferts Gardens .

Police said the 39-year-old driver confronted a man who entered the bus through a rear door. After getting into an argument, he was stabbed in the stomach and slashed above the eye.

"This is a regular working-class guy who was doing the business of the city, making sure people could get where they need to go when the subway was down, and he was subjected to a unprovoked and horrible attack. This criminal must be caught, and he should get the maximum penalty under the law," TWU Local 100 Vice President Pete Donohue said in a statement.

The suspect fled the scene, and the victim was taken to Brooklyn Methodist Hospital in stable condition.

So far, no arrests have been reported.

