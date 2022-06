Winds will be light out of the northwest all day and the combination of sunshine and comfortable temperatures will make for a beautiful Friday around the area. We are tracking a chance of showers to slide through the region on Saturday. The best chance will mainly be in the morning with a quieter afternoon afterward. Winds look to stay light again Friday with highs only reaching the 60s in Duluth. Sunday will be dry with sunshine, but a little breezy with an east wind.

DULUTH, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO