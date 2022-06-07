ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Damontae Kazee Explains Role in Steelers Defense

By Noah Strackbein
AllSteelers
 5 days ago

The Pittsburgh Steelers new defensive back is getting himself established.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers added another safety to the mix with the signing of Damontae Kazee this offseason. The 29-year-old joins the black and gold after spending last season with the Dallas Cowboys. Now, he's looking to find his spot within Pittsburgh's defense.

The Steelers haven't set established roles at this point during offseason workouts, but they are building the framework for their defense. While Kazee has experience playing both safety and nickel, he's working primarily with Terrell Edmunds and Minkah Fitzpatrick in the back.

Which, he's a fan of.

"Great guys. They help me with everything," Kazee said on Fitzpatrick an Edmunds. "If I need help with plays or something, they're the first to try to help me."

Kazee has 12 games of experience playing the nickel with the Atlanta Falcons, and says he's working there some with the Steelers. However, his primary position right now is focusing on safety.

The Steelers have a group of guys such as Kazee, Cam Sutton and Tre Norwood who can move around within the defensive backfield. Right now, they're all finding their mix. And the new guy is looking forward to continuing to find his place.

"Looking forward to everything," Kazee said on minicamp. "Busting my butt. Competing with everyone."

Comments / 0

#American Football#The Pittsburgh Steelers#The Atlanta Falcons
The Spun

JuJu Smith-Schuster Reveals If He's Open To Steelers Return

With the way Pro Bowl wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster left the Pittsburgh Steelers, one would think he'd avoid returning to the team like a plague. But a recent comment that Smith-Schuster made indicates that he's not opposed to returning one day. According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Smith-Schuster recently appeared at a fan event in Pittsburgh.
PITTSBURGH, PA
AllSteelers

AllSteelers is a FanNation channel covering the Pittsburgh Steelers

