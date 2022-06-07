ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival Lineup Revealed

By Taylor Fields
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GdEQu_0g2z7wXT00

The iHeartRadio Music Festival is returning to Las Vegas and a star-studded lineup is set to take over the stage at T-Mobile Arena on September 23rd and 24th.

Hosted by Ryan Seacrest, this year's iHeartRadio Music Festival will feature performances from Avril Lavigne , Black Eyed Peas , Halsey , Lionel Richie , LL COOL J , Luke Combs , Maren Morris , Megan Thee Stallion , Morgan Wallen , Nicki Minaj , Pat Benetar & Neil Giraldo , Sam Smith , The Black Keys and more. And as always, the show will include one-of-a-kind collaborations and surprise performances.

Fans can tune in and watch the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival via an exclusive stream each night on September 23rd and 24th on The CW app and CWTV.com . The CW Network will also broadcast a two-night television special this October. Additionally, the festival will be broadcast live for fans via iHeartRadio stations throughout the country across more than 150 markets, and on the iHeartRadio app.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WIbfA_0g2z7wXT00

Capital One cardholders will have access to presale tickets for the iHeartRadio Music Festival and the Daytime Stage at the iHeartRadio Music Festival beginning Wednesday, June 15 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET through Friday, June 17 at 10am PT/1 pm ET or while supplies last. Capital One cardholders can also add a Capital One Access Pass when purchasing presale tickets, which includes access to an exclusive cardholder event featuring a private soundcheck performance by Avril Lavigne, plus complimentary food, drinks, and more. Capital One Access Passes are limited and offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

Additionally, when the presale period opens, eligible Capital One rewards-earning cardholders can also redeem their rewards for tickets, Capital One Access Passes, and special VIP packages on Capital One Entertainment while supplies last. For presale tickets and more details, visit iHeartRadio.com/CapitalOne .

Tickets will be available to the general public on AXS.com beginning June 17th.

In addition, throughout a summer-long on-air and online promotion, iHeartRadio station listeners across the country will have chances to win exclusive trips to Las Vegas where they will join thousands of other dedicated music fans to experience the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival and Daytime Stage.

The Daytime Stage at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival will take place on Saturday, September 24 at AREA15 in Las Vegas and will feature live performances from Avril Lavigne, Maggie Rogers , 5 Seconds of Summer , Big Time Rush , Girl in Red , Lauv , Chlöe , Willow , Chase Rice , Latto , Carly Pearce , Ryan Hurd , GAYLE and Lauren Spencer-Smith , with more to be announced.

For more details about the iHeartRadio Music Festival visit iHeartRadio.com/festival .

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Country Music Star Toby Keith Reveals He Has Stomach Cancer, Will Not Play Upcoming Gigs

Click here to read the full article. Toby Keith, a seven-time Grammy nominee who was recognized as entertainer of the year by the Academy of Country Music two years in a row in 2002 and 2003, revealed Sunday he has stomach cancer. The 60-year-old Keith posted to social media on his condition. “Last fall I was diagnosed with stomach cancer,” he wrote on Instagram. “I’ve spent the last 6 months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery. So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax. I am looking forward to spending this time with my family. But I will see the...
NFL
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

158K+
Followers
17K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy