ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

In Case You Missed It: Drew Sidora On ‘Watch What Happens Live’

By Tami Reed
Talking With Tami
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Drew Sidora made an appearance on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Sunday night. The mother of three talked about her fellow cast mate Shereé Whitfield and if she was more iconic than Marlo Hampton because...

www.talkingwithtami.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Meagan Good and DeVon Franklin Divorce Settlement Details Made Public

Meagan Good is official a single woman. The Harlem star and DeVon Franklin announced in Dec. 2021 that they were ending their nine-year marriage. In a joint statement, the former couple made it clear that they'd part ways amicable. Considering their marriage wasn't a messy one, the split has been seamless, and probably one of the quickest and most non-problematic ones in Hollywood history. As for what caused the split, neither have said but in Franklin's divorce filing, he listed "irreconcilable differences." Good never obtained an attorney and reportedly agreed that Franklin could handle things in terms of the divorce. Outside of restoring her maiden name and dropping Franklin legally, their settlement is pretty clean.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
Talking With Tami

Marlo Hampton Celebrates Covering The June Issue Of ‘Simply Buckhead’

Hello my lovelies, I had such a crazy afternoon yesterday trying to cover so many events, yikes! When the weather gets warm here in ATL, there is so much to do and a lot going on! I started off by heading to a red carpet event in Cobb county but little did I know, it was a Braves baseball game going on, so parking was terrible and I left! I was juggling so many things in my schedule and trying to attend all these happenings in the city but did hurry over to my longtime friend and Reality Diva, Marlo Hampton’s cover release party.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy