Registration is currently being taken for a free presentation for caregivers of people with Alzheimer’s on the handling of finances and avoiding abuse and fraud. Tioga Opportunities and the Alzheimer’s Association are presenting “Managing Money: A Caregivers’ Guide to Finances” June 21 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Tioga Opportunities, Inc. Countryside Community Center on Sheldon Guile Boulevard in Owego and from 1 to 2 p.m. the same day at the Waverly Historical Society at 437 Chemung Street in Waverly. To register, call 607-687-4120.

TIOGA COUNTY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO