Five Storylines to Watch Ahead of New York Giants Mandatory Minicamp

The New York Giants off-season program concludes this week as the team will take the field for a mandatory three-day minicamp. "
It will be a little bit longer," head coach Brian Daboll said of the plan for the minicamp's daily practices and how they'll differ from the OTAs. "We'll do an extra walk-through with the practice, but it's not going to be over the top. Again, no pads on. Player safety is important to us. Will be in a little bit longer meetings, but not too much. Fairly similar."
That probably means that the Giants will continue their emphasis on teaching rather than attempting any in-depth player evaluation. They'll also get a final look before training camp opens next month at the rehabbing players, something they'll want to do for planning purposes in case they have to add to a position for depth to make it through the summer.
Daboll's goal this spring has been simple. Get the players and coaches acclimated to each other so that the team will be able to up its tempo to the next level by training camp.
"People are learning our language, our playbooks, how we want to do things here in terms of the building," he said. "So there's been a lot of teaching going on, which it needs to be."
That doesn't mean there hasn't been any evaluation going on, as the coaches have installed various segments of the offense and defense. Still, according to Daboll, that evaluation has been more about the mental aspect than it has execution.
"The evaluation process is really more, 'Can they take the stuff from the classroom to the field," he said. "Other than that, without any pads on and stuff like that, that will be more in training camp."
The practices will be padless and sans contact, but there should be plenty of storylines to stimulate outside interest.
