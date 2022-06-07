Trevor Lawrence 'Feels Good' Having Travis Etienne Back Beside Him in Jaguars' Backfield

The duo from Clemson made a ton of big plays together in college and are ready to do it at the NFL level for the first time as Travis Etienne missed all of the 2021 regular season with a Lisfranc injury.

During the team's recent workouts, Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne reunited in the Jacksonville Jaguars backfield for the first time in eight months.

The duo from Clemson made a ton of big plays together in college and are ready to do it at the NFL level for the first time as Etienne missed all of the 2021 regular season with a Lisfranc injury.

Lawrence, the quarterback who went first overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, is happy to have his backfield mate beside him at running back.

"It feels good," Lawrence said Monday following an OTA workout. "Obviously, last year didn't get to do too much of that besides the first two preseason games. It's really nice having him back there."

The Jaguars, who have three more practices this week before starting mandatory minicamp next week, drafted Lawrence and Etienne in the first round to be the backfield of the future. Lawrence threw for over 10,000 yards and 90 touchdowns and rushed for 18 more in his three-year career with the Tigers. Etienne scored a total of 78 touchdowns and produced 6,107 yards from scrimmage in four years.

Their development and production under a new coaching staff in Jacksonville, which was quite busy restructuring its offense this offseason, gives the franchise hope of a turnaround following a 3-14 campaign in 2021.

"He adds another element to our offense," said Lawrence, who struggled at times as a rookie last year. "We have so many types of players that we can switch guys in and out and it gives you a whole new look. I think that's a big thing in the league, making it harder on the defense, different personnel, all of those things.

"We just have a lot of weapons right now, which is great."

