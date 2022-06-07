Uvalde teacher recounts chilling scene: 'Act like you're asleep'

Related
Uvalde teacher dedicated herself to family, students
UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Eva Mireles loved her dog, hiking and exercising. But mostly, she loved her family and her students. A funeral Mass was Friday for Mireles, 44, who was killed May 24 when a gunman burst into Robb Elementary School in Uvalde Texas. Nineteen children and teacher Irma Garcia also died in the attack. Relatives briefed by police have said the two teachers died trying to protect their students.
Uvalde's school district police chief said he intentionally left his radios behind when responding to the mass shooting because he thought they would slow him down
The police chief said he wasn't aware that children and teachers were desperately calling 911 for help because he didn't have his radio with him.
Uvalde schools superintendent refuses to answer questions about police chief
UVALDE, Texas — The superintendent of the district where a gunman killed 21 people at an elementary school two weeks ago declined to reveal Thursday if his embattled police chief was still employed. Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Superintendent Hal Harrell was asked if Chief Pete Arredondo was still...
McConaughey on Texas school shooting: We need gun laws that make it harder for the ‘bad guys’
Uvalde native Matthew McConaughey met with President Biden and other lawmakers in Washington Tuesday urging them "to speak with each other" and make legislative change following the Texas school shooting that left 19 students and two teachers dead.
Uvalde gunman's first target recounts terror in sermon
UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Gilbert Limones and a coworker at a funeral home were two of the first targets of the gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers at a Texas elementary school, and Limones has spent most of his days since helping prepare for the young victims' burials and consoling shattered families.On Sunday, Limones swapped his role of funeral attendant for that of a preacher trying to comfort a community and explain horror that defies easy answers. He's also the pastor at Casa El Shaddai, a small church located less than a mile from where the carnage occurred."When...
CBS News
Uvalde school police chief absent from city council meeting amid criticism over response to shooting
The school district police chief criticized for waiting too long before ordering law enforcement to confront and kill the gunman during a mass shooting at a Texas elementary school did not appear at a city council meeting in Uvalde on Tuesday, despite being newly elected to the panel. Mayor Don...
Cartel killer Gonzalo Lopez may have been nearby the whole time after escape: TDCJ
Authorities now believe convicted murderer Gonzalo Lopez may have remained in the general area during his escape, prior to his death.
Defense attorneys in Florida school shooting try to withdraw
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The public defenders representing Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz tried to withdraw from his death penalty trial Monday after the judge ordered them to move forward with jury selection even though one member of their five-member team is sick with COVID-19. Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer rejected the withdrawal motion by Cruz’s lead attorney, Melisa McNeill. The defense then filed a motion asking Scherer to remove herself from the case, accusing her of being biased against Cruz. Scherer dismissed the request.
Daily Beast
Grandma Told Shooter to Get Rid of Gun Before Uvalde Massacre
ULVADE, Texas–In the days before Salvador Ramos shot and killed 21 people at Robb Elementary School, his grandmother demanded he remove a gun from her house, according to a neighbor and a law-enforcement official familiar with the investigation. Rudy Martinez, who lives in the same neighborhood as Ramos’ family,...
Atascosa County Sheriff's Office says murder suspect reportedly cycling on Highway 16
Authorities are asking the public to be on the lookout for a murder suspect who is reportedly traveling through Highway 16 on a bicycle.
KTAR.com
Arizona’s Kyrsten Sinema among 4 senators in meeting on gun talks following Texas shooting
PHOENIX — Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona was one of four U.S. senators who met virtually Tuesday regarding potential legislative action following the recent school shooting in Texas, a spokesperson for the Democrat confirmed. Sinema was joined by Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) and Sen. Thom Tillis...
Mother talks moment her son came face-to-face with Uvalde school shooter
UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — An 8-year-old boy says he came face-to-face with the shooter who tragically took the lives of 21 victims at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas Tuesday.CBS 11's Andrea Lucia spoke to his mother, who asked not be identified because of how close her son came to the shooter."I had no idea if he was dead or alive," she said. "No one was telling us anything. And it was scary. Really scary."For two hours after learning of an active shooter on campus, she said she waited for news of her son, hoping he'd survived."When I saw him, I...
Police-training experts say if Uvalde police didn't storm the school, they weren't following standard protocol
"If you have someone armed and shooting at victims, there is no 'let's pause and get backup,'" one policing expert told Insider.
The Herald News
