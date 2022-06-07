ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Which States Have the Most Identity Theft?

By John Csiszar
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 5 days ago

Imagine coming home from a long day's work, and as you're going through the mail, you see a letter from a law firm. After opening it, you realize that you're being sued for an outstanding debt by a credit card company you never use. At that moment, the phone rings -- it's a bill collector, seeking payment from you for a different outstanding debt that you never incurred. What is going on?

Check Out: 10 Reasons You Should Claim Social Security Early
SNAP Benefits: Can You Use EBT Card/Food Stamps To Purchase Hot Food?

Sadly, this scenario -- along with other identity theft and fraud scams -- affected more than 5.7 million people and cost them $5.8 billion in 2021, according to the Consumer Sentinel Network, which is an online Federal Trade Commission database. Identity theft accounted for 25% of all reports. To drill down into which states are the most prone to identity theft, GOBankingRates used information from the 2021 Consumer Sentinel Network Data Book to find state-by-state trends about the frequency and type of identity theft scams.

Some of the data turned out to be eye-opening. For example, tiny Rhode Island was the top state in the nation for identity theft in terms of consumer reports per 100,000 residents. Overall, the most common types of identity theft include credit card fraud, employment or tax-related fraud, government documents and benefits fraud, and more. As evidenced in the study, however, certain types of fraud are more common in individual states.

Learn: Why Inflation Is Making Your Paycheck Worth Less

Identity theft is a painful but important problem to deal with because it can have far-reaching and devastating effects. A fraudster with your identity can impersonate you, open accounts in your name and even drain your bank accounts. While you shouldn't have an irrational fear of identity theft, you should take proactive steps to help prevent it:

  • Change your passwords often.
  • Don't share your personal information.
  • Shred important documents when you dispose of them.
  • Install appropriate antivirus and security software on all of your devices.

And if you live in one of the worst states for identity theft, you may want to practice extra diligence and look into getting identity theft protection services. Read on to find out where your state ranks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MbuPD_0g2z1LXC00

1. Rhode Island

  • Reports per 100,000 residents: 2,857
  • Number of reports: 30,270
  • Top identity theft types:
    • Government documents or benefits fraud: 90%
    • Other identity theft: 4%
    • Credit card fraud: 3%
    • Bank fraud: 2%
    • Employment or tax-related fraud: 1%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q2dlE_0g2z1LXC00

2. Kansas

  • Reports per 100,000 residents: 1,355
  • Number of reports: 39,461
  • Top identity theft types:
    • Government documents or benefits fraud: 84%
    • Other identity theft: 6%
    • Bank fraud: 4%
    • Credit card fraud: 4%
    • Employment or tax-related fraud: 3%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m9mjR_0g2z1LXC00

3. Illinois

  • Reports per 100,000 residents: 924
  • Number of reports: 117,056
  • Top identity theft types:
    • Government documents or benefits fraud: 65%
    • Other identity theft: 13%
    • Credit card fraud: 12%
    • Loan or lease fraud: 6%
    • Employment or tax-related fraud: 5%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GCv1L_0g2z1LXC00

4. Louisiana

  • Reports per 100,000 residents: 732
  • Number of reports: 34,043
  • Top identity theft types:
    • Other identity theft: 38%
    • Credit card fraud: 37%
    • Loan or lease fraud: 32%
    • Phone or utilities fraud: 10%
    • Government documents or benefits fraud: 7%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16eAKw_0g2z1LXC00

5. Georgia

  • Reports per 100,000 residents: 618
  • Number of reports: 65,666
  • Top identity theft types:
    • Other identity theft: 43%
    • Credit card fraud: 40%
    • Loan or lease fraud: 23%
    • Phone or utilities fraud: 8%
    • Employment or tax-related fraud: 5%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RYQkh_0g2z1LXC00

6. Nevada

  • Reports per 100,000 residents: 584
  • Number of reports: 17,985
  • Top identity theft types:
    • Credit card fraud: 32%
    • Other identity theft: 30%
    • Government documents or benefits fraud: 25%
    • Loan or lease fraud: 12%
    • Employment or tax-related fraud: 6%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s7VlZ_0g2z1LXC00

7. Colorado

  • Reports per 100,000 residents: 583
  • Number of reports: 33,572
  • Top identity theft types:
    • Government documents or benefits fraud: 69%
    • Other identity theft: 12%
    • Credit card fraud: 9%
    • Bank fraud: 6%
    • Employment or tax-related fraud: 6%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qXa8c_0g2z1LXC00

8. New York

  • Reports per 100,000 residents: 563
  • Number of reports: 109,466
  • Top identity theft types:
    • Government documents or benefits fraud: 42%
    • Credit card fraud: 25%
    • Other identity theft: 19%
    • Bank fraud: 10%
    • Loan or lease fraud: 8%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29cm4f_0g2z1LXC00

9. Delaware

  • Reports per 100,000 residents: 560
  • Number of reports: 5,449
  • Top identity theft types:
    • Other identity theft: 30%
    • Credit card fraud: 25%
    • Government documents or benefits fraud: 23%
    • Loan or lease fraud: 13%
    • Bank fraud: 13%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dsvg4_0g2z1LXC00

10. Florida

  • Reports per 100,000 residents: 515
  • Number of reports: 110,675
  • Top identity theft types:
    • Credit card fraud: 43%
    • Other identity theft: 34%
    • Loan or lease fraud: 16%
    • Bank fraud: 9%
    • Government documents or benefits fraud: 9%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wAlr3_0g2z1LXC00

11. Texas

  • Reports per 100,000 residents: 504
  • Number of reports: 146,095
  • Top identity theft types:
    • Other identity theft: 31%
    • Credit card fraud: 29%
    • Loan or lease fraud: 29%
    • Government documents or benefits fraud: 15%
    • Phone or utilities fraud: 10%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cIR9l_0g2z1LXC00

12. Maryland

  • Reports per 100,000 residents: 493
  • Number of reports: 29,778
  • Top identity theft types:
    • Government documents or benefits fraud: 31%
    • Credit card fraud: 29%
    • Other identity theft: 26%
    • Loan or lease fraud: 12%
    • Bank fraud: 8%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OA62Y_0g2z1LXC00

13. Ohio

  • Reports per 100,000 residents: 431
  • Number of reports: 50,421
  • Top identity theft types:
    • Government documents or benefits fraud: 52%
    • Other identity theft: 19%
    • Credit card fraud: 15%
    • Bank fraud: 8%
    • Loan or lease fraud: 8%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2STX0M_0g2z1LXC00

14. Pennsylvania

  • Reports per 100,000 residents: 425
  • Number of reports: 54,460
  • Top identity theft types:
    • Other identity theft: 30%
    • Credit card fraud: 28%
    • Government documents or benefits fraud: 23%
    • Bank fraud: 15%
    • Loan or lease fraud: 12%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EkTxU_0g2z1LXC00

15. Alabama

  • Reports per 100,000 residents: 402
  • Number of reports: 19,691
  • Top identity theft types:
    • Credit card fraud: 36%
    • Other identity theft: 33%
    • Government documents or benefits fraud: 17%
    • Loan or lease fraud: 15%
    • Employment or tax-related fraud: 7%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RsbnN_0g2z1LXC00

16. Arizona

  • Reports per 100,000 residents: 386
  • Number of reports: 28,108
  • Top identity theft types:
    • Government documents or benefits fraud: 41%
    • Other identity theft: 23%
    • Credit card fraud: 21%
    • Loan or lease fraud: 11%
    • Employment or tax-related fraud: 10%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=306Mci_0g2z1LXC00

17. New Jersey

  • Reports per 100,000 residents: 359
  • Number of reports: 31,857
  • Top identity theft types:
    • Credit card fraud: 38%
    • Other identity theft: 26%
    • Government documents or benefits fraud: 18%
    • Loan or lease fraud: 13%
    • Bank fraud: 12%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SFvEr_0g2z1LXC00

18. South Carolina

  • Reports per 100,000 residents: 343
  • Number of reports: 17,642
  • Top identity theft types:
    • Other identity theft: 48%
    • Credit card fraud: 28%
    • Loan or lease fraud: 21%
    • Phone or utilities fraud: 8%
    • Employment or tax-related fraud: 7%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ftp2q_0g2z1LXC00

19. California

  • Reports per 100,000 residents: 337
  • Number of reports: 133,119
  • Top identity theft types:
    • Credit card fraud: 47%
    • Other identity theft: 29%
    • Loan or lease fraud: 16%
    • Employment or tax-related fraud: 9%
    • Bank fraud: 7%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08YbEj_0g2z1LXC00

20. Mississippi

  • Reports per 100,000 residents: 333
  • Number of reports: 9,906
  • Top identity theft types:
    • Other identity theft: 45%
    • Credit card fraud: 29%
    • Loan or lease fraud: 22%
    • Employment or tax-related fraud: 9%
    • Phone or utilities fraud: 7%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10tWIL_0g2z1LXC00

21. Tennessee

  • Reports per 100,000 residents: 297
  • Number of reports: 20,254
  • Top identity theft types:
    • Other identity theft: 40%
    • Credit card fraud: 32%
    • Loan or lease fraud: 16%
    • Government documents or benefits fraud: 9%
    • Employment or tax-related fraud: 9%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dxbCg_0g2z1LXC00

22. North Carolina

  • Reports per 100,000 residents: 289
  • Number of reports: 30,318
  • Top identity theft types:
    • Other identity theft: 43%
    • Credit card fraud: 29%
    • Loan or lease fraud: 15%
    • Bank fraud: 10%
    • Government documents or benefits fraud: 9%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J5YcS_0g2z1LXC00

23. Massachusetts

  • Reports per 100,000 residents: 240
  • Number of reports: 16,566
  • Top identity theft types:
    • Other identity theft: 32%
    • Credit card fraud: 24%
    • Government documents or benefits fraud: 24%
    • Bank fraud: 10%
    • Employment or tax-related fraud: 9%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39WlsX_0g2z1LXC00

24. Kentucky

  • Reports per 100,000 residents: 233
  • Number of reports: 10,416
  • Top identity theft types:
    • Government documents or benefits fraud: 53%
    • Other identity theft: 16%
    • Credit card fraud: 12%
    • Employment or tax-related fraud: 10%
    • Bank fraud: 9%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v5WA8_0g2z1LXC00

25. Virginia

  • Reports per 100,000 residents: 225
  • Number of reports: 19,214
  • Top identity theft types:
    • Other identity theft: 34%
    • Credit card fraud: 29%
    • Government documents or benefits fraud: 14%
    • Loan or lease fraud: 13%
    • Bank fraud: 12%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gm8ym_0g2z1LXC00

26. New Mexico

  • Reports per 100,000 residents: 220
  • Number of reports: 4,611
  • Top identity theft types:
    • Government documents or benefits fraud: 37%
    • Other identity theft: 20%
    • Credit card fraud: 19%
    • Employment or tax-related fraud: 14%
    • Loan or lease fraud: 13%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RCSVJ_0g2z1LXC00

27. Missouri

  • Reports per 100,000 residents: 218
  • Number of reports: 13,372
  • Top identity theft types:
    • Other identity theft: 35%
    • Credit card fraud: 21%
    • Government documents or benefits fraud: 20%
    • Loan or lease fraud: 15%
    • Employment or tax-related fraud: 12%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TsuO9_0g2z1LXC00

28. Arkansas

  • Reports per 100,000 residents: 211
  • Number of reports: 6,358
  • Top identity theft types:
    • Other identity theft: 39%
    • Credit card fraud: 25%
    • Loan or lease fraud: 16%
    • Employment or tax-related fraud: 14%
    • Government documents or benefits fraud: 11%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qFw3t_0g2z1LXC00

29. Hawaii

  • Reports per 100,000 residents: 211
  • Number of reports: 2,993
  • Top identity theft types:
    • Government documents or benefits fraud: 42%
    • Credit card fraud: 21%
    • Other identity theft: 21%
    • Bank fraud: 8%
    • Loan or lease fraud: 8%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lUwNk_0g2z1LXC00

30. Michigan

  • Reports per 100,000 residents: 206
  • Number of reports: 20,556
  • Top identity theft types:
    • Credit card fraud: 29%
    • Other identity theft: 27%
    • Government documents or benefits fraud: 15%
    • Loan or lease fraud: 15%
    • Phone or utilities fraud: 12%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hISDi_0g2z1LXC00

31. Wisconsin

  • Reports per 100,000 residents: 193
  • Number of reports: 11,253
  • Top identity theft types:
    • Government documents or benefits fraud: 31%
    • Other identity theft: 23%
    • Credit card fraud: 20%
    • Loan or lease fraud: 12%
    • Bank fraud: 11%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QJt1C_0g2z1LXC00

32. Oregon

  • Reports per 100,000 residents: 190
  • Number of reports: 8,016
  • Top identity theft types:
    • Government documents or benefits fraud: 35%
    • Credit card fraud: 22%
    • Other identity theft: 17%
    • Bank fraud: 13%
    • Employment or tax-related fraud: 11%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JT32k_0g2z1LXC00

33. Utah

  • Reports per 100,000 residents: 189
  • Number of reports: 6,060
  • Top identity theft types:
    • Other identity theft: 32%
    • Credit card fraud: 29%
    • Loan or lease fraud: 18%
    • Government documents or benefits fraud: 18%
    • Employment or tax-related fraud: 11%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bC7kw_0g2z1LXC00

34. Connecticut

  • Reports per 100,000 residents: 187
  • Number of reports: 6,666
  • Top identity theft types:
    • Credit card fraud: 34%
    • Other identity theft: 27%
    • Government documents or benefits fraud: 15%
    • Bank fraud: 13%
    • Loan or lease fraud: 13%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DLBvY_0g2z1LXC00

35. Indiana

  • Reports per 100,000 residents: 176
  • Number of reports: 11,866
  • Top identity theft types:
    • Other identity theft: 26%
    • Government documents or benefits fraud: 23%
    • Credit card fraud: 23%
    • Loan or lease fraud: 12%
    • Bank fraud: 12%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36VAT4_0g2z1LXC00

36. Oklahoma

  • Reports per 100,000 residents: 173
  • Number of reports: 6,850
  • Top identity theft types:
    • Other identity theft: 27%
    • Credit card fraud: 21%
    • Government documents or benefits fraud: 19%
    • Employment or tax-related fraud: 18%
    • Bank fraud: 13%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BP9Bv_0g2z1LXC00

37. Washington

  • Reports per 100,000 residents: 170
  • Number of reports: 12,917
  • Top identity theft types:
    • Credit card fraud: 28%
    • Other identity theft: 24%
    • Government documents or benefits fraud: 18%
    • Bank fraud: 17%
    • Employment or tax-related fraud: 14%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eKMy7_0g2z1LXC00

38. Minnesota

  • Reports per 100,000 residents: 168
  • Number of reports: 9,457
  • Top identity theft types:
    • Government documents or benefits fraud: 39%
    • Credit card fraud: 24%
    • Other identity theft: 19%
    • Bank fraud: 10%
    • Employment or tax-related fraud: 10%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fishe_0g2z1LXC00

39. Maine

  • Reports per 100,000 residents: 167
  • Number of reports: 2,239
  • Top identity theft types:
    • Government documents or benefits fraud: 51%
    • Other identity theft: 16%
    • Credit card fraud: 14%
    • Bank fraud: 10%
    • Employment or tax-related fraud: 9%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lXJ2d_0g2z1LXC00

40. New Hampshire

  • Reports per 100,000 residents: 162
  • Number of reports: 2,205
  • Top identity theft types:
    • Government documents or benefits fraud: 34%
    • Credit card fraud: 23%
    • Other identity theft: 16%
    • Bank fraud: 15%
    • Phone or utilities fraud: 10%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aXn5k_0g2z1LXC00

41. West Virginia

  • Reports per 100,000 residents: 159
  • Number of reports: 2,845
  • Top identity theft types:
    • Government documents or benefits fraud: 38%
    • Other identity theft: 20%
    • Credit card fraud: 16%
    • Employment or tax-related fraud: 16%
    • Bank fraud: 11%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KEhjm_0g2z1LXC00

42. Idaho

  • Reports per 100,000 residents: 152
  • Number of reports: 2,719
  • Top identity theft types:
    • Government documents or benefits fraud: 35%
    • Credit card fraud: 20%
    • Other identity theft: 20%
    • Bank fraud: 12%
    • Loan or lease fraud: 10%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lcwcb_0g2z1LXC00

43. Vermont

  • Reports per 100,000 residents: 132
  • Number of reports: 825
  • Top identity theft types:
    • Government documents or benefits fraud: 46%
    • Credit card fraud: 17%
    • Bank fraud: 14%
    • Other identity theft: 13%
    • Employment or tax-related fraud: 9%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WQOQ6_0g2z1LXC00

44. North Dakota

  • Reports per 100,000 residents: 131
  • Number of reports: 999
  • Top identity theft types:
    • Other identity theft: 28%
    • Government documents or benefits fraud: 26%
    • Credit card fraud: 18%
    • Loan or lease fraud: 13%
    • Employment or tax-related fraud: 12%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n3T14_0g2z1LXC00

45. Nebraska

  • Reports per 100,000 residents: 125
  • Number of reports: 2,409
  • Top identity theft types:
    • Government documents or benefits fraud: 28%
    • Other identity theft: 23%
    • Credit card fraud: 21%
    • Bank fraud: 13%
    • Loan or lease fraud: 13%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XhYjv_0g2z1LXC00

46. Alaska

  • Reports per 100,000 residents: 122
  • Number of reports: 896
  • Top identity theft types:
    • Other identity theft: 27%
    • Credit card fraud: 24%
    • Government documents or benefits fraud: 20%
    • Bank fraud: 17%
    • Employment or tax-related fraud: 14%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mzptd_0g2z1LXC00

47. Iowa

  • Reports per 100,000 residents: 119
  • Number of reports: 3,758
  • Top identity theft types:
    • Government documents or benefits fraud: 29%
    • Credit card fraud: 22%
    • Other identity theft: 20%
    • Employment or tax-related fraud: 13%
    • Bank fraud: 12%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZPM2D_0g2z1LXC00

48. Wyoming

  • Reports per 100,000 residents: 107
  • Number of reports: 620
  • Top identity theft types:
    • Government documents or benefits fraud: 25%
    • Other identity theft: 23%
    • Credit card fraud: 19%
    • Bank fraud: 16%
    • Employment or tax-related fraud: 14%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EzoAQ_0g2z1LXC00

49. Montana

  • Reports per 100,000 residents: 106
  • Number of reports: 1,130
  • Top identity theft types:
    • Other identity theft: 25%
    • Government documents or benefits fraud: 22%
    • Credit card fraud: 22%
    • Employment or tax-related fraud: 15%
    • Bank fraud: 12%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16ImfY_0g2z1LXC00

50. South Dakota

  • Reports per 100,000 residents: 76
  • Number of reports: 673
  • Top identity theft types:
    • Credit card fraud: 24%
    • Other identity theft: 22%
    • Bank fraud: 19%
    • Employment or tax-related fraud: 17%
    • Government documents or benefits fraud: 16%

Jami Farkas contributed to the reporting for this article.

All information was sourced from the Federal Trade Commission's 2021 Consumer Sentinel Network Data Book and verified on June 3, 2022 .

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Which States Have the Most Identity Theft?

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Dangerous State for COVID-19 Right Now

COVID-19 cases across the United States have been on the rise since the beginning of April, though deaths have been declining since February, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Cases increased in 45 states from two weeks ago, and based on cases per capita, the most dangerous state for COVID-19 is Rhode […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Nevada State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Tennessee State
State
Vermont State
State
Indiana State
State
Connecticut State
State
Illinois State
State
Mississippi State
State
Kentucky State
State
Maine State
State
Louisiana State
State
Montana State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
State
Utah State
State
Hawaii State
24/7 Wall St.

States Where the Most People Are Killed by Guns

The mass shooting committed by an 18-year-old with a legally acquired arsenal at Ross Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, was the bloodiest and most heartbreaking U.S. mass shooting of the year — so far. Mass shootings — where at least four people, not including the shooter, are injured or killed — have averaged more than […]
UVALDE, TX
FingerLakes1.com

Food Stamps: 34 states extend emergency SNAP worth $95

While millions of Americans rely on food stamps each month, many families relied heavily on the emergency allotments given due to the pandemic. As inflation continues to rise, the cost of food does too, causing families to buy less with their food stamps. In response, some states have extended the...
ALABAMA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Identity Theft#Consumer Reports#Credit Card Fraud#Federal Trade Commission
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the State That Will Grow the Most In The Next 20 Years

The U.S population barely grew from 2010 to 2020, based on historic standards. According to the Census Bureau, the total population of the United States on April 1, 2020, was 331.4 million, an increase of 22.7 million from 2010. That was the slowest growth rate in decades. Some states actually lost population. Since the census […]
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Social Security
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Largest Lake in America

The size of lakes is measured by square miles of surface area. Based on this, the largest lake in the world by far is the Caspian Sea at 143,000 square miles. Its shores are in several countries, including Kazakhstan, Russia, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, and Iran.  The second largest lake in the world has a portion of […]
WISCONSIN STATE
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
157K+
Followers
11K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy