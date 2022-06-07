Which States Have the Most Identity Theft?

Imagine coming home from a long day's work, and as you're going through the mail, you see a letter from a law firm. After opening it, you realize that you're being sued for an outstanding debt by a credit card company you never use. At that moment, the phone rings -- it's a bill collector, seeking payment from you for a different outstanding debt that you never incurred. What is going on?

Sadly, this scenario -- along with other identity theft and fraud scams -- affected more than 5.7 million people and cost them $5.8 billion in 2021, according to the Consumer Sentinel Network, which is an online Federal Trade Commission database. Identity theft accounted for 25% of all reports. To drill down into which states are the most prone to identity theft, GOBankingRates used information from the 2021 Consumer Sentinel Network Data Book to find state-by-state trends about the frequency and type of identity theft scams.

Some of the data turned out to be eye-opening. For example, tiny Rhode Island was the top state in the nation for identity theft in terms of consumer reports per 100,000 residents. Overall, the most common types of identity theft include credit card fraud, employment or tax-related fraud, government documents and benefits fraud, and more. As evidenced in the study, however, certain types of fraud are more common in individual states.

Identity theft is a painful but important problem to deal with because it can have far-reaching and devastating effects. A fraudster with your identity can impersonate you, open accounts in your name and even drain your bank accounts. While you shouldn't have an irrational fear of identity theft, you should take proactive steps to help prevent it:

Change your passwords often.

Don't share your personal information.

Shred important documents when you dispose of them.

Install appropriate antivirus and security software on all of your devices.

And if you live in one of the worst states for identity theft, you may want to practice extra diligence and look into getting identity theft protection services. Read on to find out where your state ranks.

1. Rhode Island

Reports per 100,000 residents: 2,857

2,857 Number of reports: 30,270

30,270 Top identity theft types: Government documents or benefits fraud: 90% Other identity theft: 4% Credit card fraud: 3% Bank fraud: 2% Employment or tax-related fraud: 1%



2. Kansas

Reports per 100,000 residents: 1,355

1,355 Number of reports: 39,461

39,461 Top identity theft types: Government documents or benefits fraud: 84% Other identity theft: 6% Bank fraud: 4% Credit card fraud: 4% Employment or tax-related fraud: 3%



3. Illinois

Reports per 100,000 residents: 924

924 Number of reports: 117,056

117,056 Top identity theft types: Government documents or benefits fraud: 65% Other identity theft: 13% Credit card fraud: 12% Loan or lease fraud: 6% Employment or tax-related fraud: 5%



4. Louisiana

Reports per 100,000 residents: 732

732 Number of reports: 34,043

34,043 Top identity theft types: Other identity theft: 38% Credit card fraud: 37% Loan or lease fraud: 32% Phone or utilities fraud: 10% Government documents or benefits fraud: 7%



5. Georgia

Reports per 100,000 residents: 618

618 Number of reports: 65,666

65,666 Top identity theft types: Other identity theft: 43% Credit card fraud: 40% Loan or lease fraud: 23% Phone or utilities fraud: 8% Employment or tax-related fraud: 5%



6. Nevada

Reports per 100,000 residents: 584

584 Number of reports: 17,985

17,985 Top identity theft types: Credit card fraud: 32% Other identity theft: 30% Government documents or benefits fraud: 25% Loan or lease fraud: 12% Employment or tax-related fraud: 6%



7. Colorado

Reports per 100,000 residents: 583

583 Number of reports: 33,572

33,572 Top identity theft types: Government documents or benefits fraud: 69% Other identity theft: 12% Credit card fraud: 9% Bank fraud: 6% Employment or tax-related fraud: 6%



8. New York

Reports per 100,000 residents: 563

563 Number of reports: 109,466

109,466 Top identity theft types: Government documents or benefits fraud: 42% Credit card fraud: 25% Other identity theft: 19% Bank fraud: 10% Loan or lease fraud: 8%



9. Delaware

Reports per 100,000 residents: 560

560 Number of reports: 5,449

5,449 Top identity theft types: Other identity theft: 30% Credit card fraud: 25% Government documents or benefits fraud: 23% Loan or lease fraud: 13% Bank fraud: 13%



10. Florida

Reports per 100,000 residents: 515

515 Number of reports: 110,675

110,675 Top identity theft types: Credit card fraud: 43% Other identity theft: 34% Loan or lease fraud: 16% Bank fraud: 9% Government documents or benefits fraud: 9%



11. Texas

Reports per 100,000 residents: 504

504 Number of reports: 146,095

146,095 Top identity theft types: Other identity theft: 31% Credit card fraud: 29% Loan or lease fraud: 29% Government documents or benefits fraud: 15% Phone or utilities fraud: 10%



12. Maryland

Reports per 100,000 residents: 493

493 Number of reports: 29,778

29,778 Top identity theft types: Government documents or benefits fraud: 31% Credit card fraud: 29% Other identity theft: 26% Loan or lease fraud: 12% Bank fraud: 8%



13. Ohio

Reports per 100,000 residents: 431

431 Number of reports: 50,421

50,421 Top identity theft types: Government documents or benefits fraud: 52% Other identity theft: 19% Credit card fraud: 15% Bank fraud: 8% Loan or lease fraud: 8%



14. Pennsylvania

Reports per 100,000 residents: 425

425 Number of reports: 54,460

54,460 Top identity theft types: Other identity theft: 30% Credit card fraud: 28% Government documents or benefits fraud: 23% Bank fraud: 15% Loan or lease fraud: 12%



15. Alabama

Reports per 100,000 residents: 402

402 Number of reports: 19,691

19,691 Top identity theft types: Credit card fraud: 36% Other identity theft: 33% Government documents or benefits fraud: 17% Loan or lease fraud: 15% Employment or tax-related fraud: 7%



16. Arizona

Reports per 100,000 residents: 386

386 Number of reports: 28,108

28,108 Top identity theft types: Government documents or benefits fraud: 41% Other identity theft: 23% Credit card fraud: 21% Loan or lease fraud: 11% Employment or tax-related fraud: 10%



17. New Jersey

Reports per 100,000 residents: 359

359 Number of reports: 31,857

31,857 Top identity theft types: Credit card fraud: 38% Other identity theft: 26% Government documents or benefits fraud: 18% Loan or lease fraud: 13% Bank fraud: 12%



18. South Carolina

Reports per 100,000 residents: 343

343 Number of reports: 17,642

17,642 Top identity theft types: Other identity theft: 48% Credit card fraud: 28% Loan or lease fraud: 21% Phone or utilities fraud: 8% Employment or tax-related fraud: 7%



19. California

Reports per 100,000 residents: 337

337 Number of reports: 133,119

133,119 Top identity theft types: Credit card fraud: 47% Other identity theft: 29% Loan or lease fraud: 16% Employment or tax-related fraud: 9% Bank fraud: 7%



20. Mississippi

Reports per 100,000 residents: 333

333 Number of reports: 9,906

9,906 Top identity theft types: Other identity theft: 45% Credit card fraud: 29% Loan or lease fraud: 22% Employment or tax-related fraud: 9% Phone or utilities fraud: 7%



21. Tennessee

Reports per 100,000 residents: 297

297 Number of reports: 20,254

20,254 Top identity theft types: Other identity theft: 40% Credit card fraud: 32% Loan or lease fraud: 16% Government documents or benefits fraud: 9% Employment or tax-related fraud: 9%



22. North Carolina

Reports per 100,000 residents: 289

289 Number of reports: 30,318

30,318 Top identity theft types: Other identity theft: 43% Credit card fraud: 29% Loan or lease fraud: 15% Bank fraud: 10% Government documents or benefits fraud: 9%



23. Massachusetts

Reports per 100,000 residents: 240

240 Number of reports: 16,566

16,566 Top identity theft types: Other identity theft: 32% Credit card fraud: 24% Government documents or benefits fraud: 24% Bank fraud: 10% Employment or tax-related fraud: 9%



24. Kentucky

Reports per 100,000 residents: 233

233 Number of reports: 10,416

10,416 Top identity theft types: Government documents or benefits fraud: 53% Other identity theft: 16% Credit card fraud: 12% Employment or tax-related fraud: 10% Bank fraud: 9%



25. Virginia

Reports per 100,000 residents: 225

225 Number of reports: 19,214

19,214 Top identity theft types: Other identity theft: 34% Credit card fraud: 29% Government documents or benefits fraud: 14% Loan or lease fraud: 13% Bank fraud: 12%



26. New Mexico

Reports per 100,000 residents: 220

220 Number of reports: 4,611

4,611 Top identity theft types: Government documents or benefits fraud: 37% Other identity theft: 20% Credit card fraud: 19% Employment or tax-related fraud: 14% Loan or lease fraud: 13%



27. Missouri

Reports per 100,000 residents: 218

218 Number of reports: 13,372

13,372 Top identity theft types: Other identity theft: 35% Credit card fraud: 21% Government documents or benefits fraud: 20% Loan or lease fraud: 15% Employment or tax-related fraud: 12%



28. Arkansas

Reports per 100,000 residents: 211

211 Number of reports: 6,358

6,358 Top identity theft types: Other identity theft: 39% Credit card fraud: 25% Loan or lease fraud: 16% Employment or tax-related fraud: 14% Government documents or benefits fraud: 11%



29. Hawaii

Reports per 100,000 residents: 211

211 Number of reports: 2,993

2,993 Top identity theft types: Government documents or benefits fraud: 42% Credit card fraud: 21% Other identity theft: 21% Bank fraud: 8% Loan or lease fraud: 8%



30. Michigan

Reports per 100,000 residents: 206

206 Number of reports: 20,556

20,556 Top identity theft types: Credit card fraud: 29% Other identity theft: 27% Government documents or benefits fraud: 15% Loan or lease fraud: 15% Phone or utilities fraud: 12%



31. Wisconsin

Reports per 100,000 residents: 193

193 Number of reports: 11,253

11,253 Top identity theft types: Government documents or benefits fraud: 31% Other identity theft: 23% Credit card fraud: 20% Loan or lease fraud: 12% Bank fraud: 11%



32. Oregon

Reports per 100,000 residents: 190

190 Number of reports: 8,016

8,016 Top identity theft types: Government documents or benefits fraud: 35% Credit card fraud: 22% Other identity theft: 17% Bank fraud: 13% Employment or tax-related fraud: 11%



33. Utah

Reports per 100,000 residents: 189

189 Number of reports: 6,060

6,060 Top identity theft types: Other identity theft: 32% Credit card fraud: 29% Loan or lease fraud: 18% Government documents or benefits fraud: 18% Employment or tax-related fraud: 11%



34. Connecticut

Reports per 100,000 residents: 187

187 Number of reports: 6,666

6,666 Top identity theft types: Credit card fraud: 34% Other identity theft: 27% Government documents or benefits fraud: 15% Bank fraud: 13% Loan or lease fraud: 13%



35. Indiana

Reports per 100,000 residents: 176

176 Number of reports: 11,866

11,866 Top identity theft types: Other identity theft: 26% Government documents or benefits fraud: 23% Credit card fraud: 23% Loan or lease fraud: 12% Bank fraud: 12%



36. Oklahoma

Reports per 100,000 residents: 173

173 Number of reports: 6,850

6,850 Top identity theft types: Other identity theft: 27% Credit card fraud: 21% Government documents or benefits fraud: 19% Employment or tax-related fraud: 18% Bank fraud: 13%



37. Washington

Reports per 100,000 residents: 170

170 Number of reports: 12,917

12,917 Top identity theft types: Credit card fraud: 28% Other identity theft: 24% Government documents or benefits fraud: 18% Bank fraud: 17% Employment or tax-related fraud: 14%



38. Minnesota

Reports per 100,000 residents: 168

168 Number of reports: 9,457

9,457 Top identity theft types: Government documents or benefits fraud: 39% Credit card fraud: 24% Other identity theft: 19% Bank fraud: 10% Employment or tax-related fraud: 10%



39. Maine

Reports per 100,000 residents: 167

167 Number of reports: 2,239

2,239 Top identity theft types: Government documents or benefits fraud: 51% Other identity theft: 16% Credit card fraud: 14% Bank fraud: 10% Employment or tax-related fraud: 9%



40. New Hampshire

Reports per 100,000 residents: 162

162 Number of reports: 2,205

2,205 Top identity theft types: Government documents or benefits fraud: 34% Credit card fraud: 23% Other identity theft: 16% Bank fraud: 15% Phone or utilities fraud: 10%



41. West Virginia

Reports per 100,000 residents: 159

159 Number of reports: 2,845

2,845 Top identity theft types: Government documents or benefits fraud: 38% Other identity theft: 20% Credit card fraud: 16% Employment or tax-related fraud: 16% Bank fraud: 11%



42. Idaho

Reports per 100,000 residents: 152

152 Number of reports: 2,719

2,719 Top identity theft types: Government documents or benefits fraud: 35% Credit card fraud: 20% Other identity theft: 20% Bank fraud: 12% Loan or lease fraud: 10%



43. Vermont

Reports per 100,000 residents: 132

132 Number of reports: 825

825 Top identity theft types: Government documents or benefits fraud: 46% Credit card fraud: 17% Bank fraud: 14% Other identity theft: 13% Employment or tax-related fraud: 9%



44. North Dakota

Reports per 100,000 residents: 131

131 Number of reports: 999

999 Top identity theft types: Other identity theft: 28% Government documents or benefits fraud: 26% Credit card fraud: 18% Loan or lease fraud: 13% Employment or tax-related fraud: 12%



45. Nebraska

Reports per 100,000 residents: 125

125 Number of reports: 2,409

2,409 Top identity theft types: Government documents or benefits fraud: 28% Other identity theft: 23% Credit card fraud: 21% Bank fraud: 13% Loan or lease fraud: 13%



46. Alaska

Reports per 100,000 residents: 122

122 Number of reports: 896

896 Top identity theft types: Other identity theft: 27% Credit card fraud: 24% Government documents or benefits fraud: 20% Bank fraud: 17% Employment or tax-related fraud: 14%



47. Iowa

Reports per 100,000 residents: 119

119 Number of reports: 3,758

3,758 Top identity theft types: Government documents or benefits fraud: 29% Credit card fraud: 22% Other identity theft: 20% Employment or tax-related fraud: 13% Bank fraud: 12%



48. Wyoming

Reports per 100,000 residents: 107

107 Number of reports: 620

620 Top identity theft types: Government documents or benefits fraud: 25% Other identity theft: 23% Credit card fraud: 19% Bank fraud: 16% Employment or tax-related fraud: 14%



49. Montana

Reports per 100,000 residents: 106

106 Number of reports: 1,130

1,130 Top identity theft types: Other identity theft: 25% Government documents or benefits fraud: 22% Credit card fraud: 22% Employment or tax-related fraud: 15% Bank fraud: 12%



50. South Dakota

Reports per 100,000 residents: 76

76 Number of reports: 673

673 Top identity theft types: Credit card fraud: 24% Other identity theft: 22% Bank fraud: 19% Employment or tax-related fraud: 17% Government documents or benefits fraud: 16%



Jami Farkas contributed to the reporting for this article.

All information was sourced from the Federal Trade Commission's 2021 Consumer Sentinel Network Data Book and verified on June 3, 2022 .

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Which States Have the Most Identity Theft?