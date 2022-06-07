Pitt County Schools planning changes in gifted education

The county’s public schools are making changes in gifted education to allow children to enter programs earlier and to bring enrichment to a more diverse population of students.

The Pitt County Board of Education on Monday unanimously approved a proposal that aims to identify students for gifted instruction as early as second grade. The three-year plan also provides additional instructional resources to schools where fewer than 1% of the students have been identified as gifted.

“The goal always is what can we do to get kids identified, not keep them out,” Pitt County Schools Director of Gifted Programming Tim DeCresie told the board last month. “We’re not necessarily looking at the academics. We’re looking at their thinking.”

Beginning next school year, students will be tested in second grade to see if they qualify as academically and/or intellectually gifted. All second-grade students will be given a preliminary Cognitive Abilities Test (CogAT), which was previously administered in the spring of the third-grade year.

“We’re moving it down from third to second for a couple of different reasons,” DeCresie said in an interview. “One is there’s already a lot of testing in third grade.”

The CogAT, which will not be timed, is a multiple-choice test designed to measure a child’s academic aptitude and gifted abilities. Students performing in the top 20-25% on the preliminary test will be given a more comprehensive test that could lead them to enter the district’s gifted program as early as third grade. Students performing above grade level who are not identified as gifted according to the test will have as many as three opportunities to test again, one each in elementary, middle and high school.

“We have our re-screen process, which is something else that has changed in the plan,” DeCresie said. “Before it was only one additional test and you were done.”

Another change to the plan is the addition of two instructors to expand GO GROW services to 10 schools. GO GROW, an acronym for Growing Our Genius by Reaching Our Wonders, was launched in 2015-16 school year to help identify students who demonstrate giftedness, even if they are not performing well academically.

For DeCresie, who also serves as director of digital learning, the creation of GO GROW is satisfying personally as well as professionally. Before going on to receive undergraduate and graduate degrees from East Carolina University, he was identified for special education services in second grade, and that label would follow him through high school graduation.

“The environment was designed to support my deficiencies; however, that special ed label would soon define me as a student and a person,” he said in a promotional video for GO GROW. “I grew up thinking I wasn’t smart.

“What if I had been treated as if I were gifted? How would that have changed my life?” he said. “Based on my experience, I believe all students should be given an opportunity to be curious and expected to grow academically.”

GO GROW does not identify students as gifted but is designed to nurture their potential by providing enrichment activities. The program involves inquiry-based learning that is built on student interest.

“Go Grow is our own unique program,” DeCresie said of the initiative, which has drawn interest from educators in New Jersey, Colorado and Wyoming. “It’s something that has been recognized throughout the state.”

School officials hope the program will help the district increase the number of underrepresented students identified as gifted, particularly black students, about 2% of whom are currently enrolled in gifted programming.

In 2010, the district lowered the criteria for students to meet to be considered academically or intellectually gifted. While the move resulted in more underrepresented groups being identified as gifted, it nearly doubled the number of students qualifying for gifted programs, putting a strain on resources. In 2013, the school system re-enacted more stringent criteria.

“Over that 10 years, we have raised that bar, and they (underrepresented populations) have risen to it,” DeCresie said. “We just want to continue to see that.”

An additional change included in the plan will be to develop accelerated coursework opportunities for students who excel in reading.

“It’s already state law that if students score a level 5 (on end-of-grade testing) in math, they be placed in an advanced math class,” DeCresie said. “We’re going to do the same thing in ELA (English/language arts). They’re going to be in some type of advanced class to better meet their academic needs.”

Tailoring gifted instruction to meet students’ individual needs, along with expanding GO GROW into middle schools will mean that some middle-schoolers who previously were included in gifted programming throughout the year may instead participate in a semester of instruction.

“What we’re doing in middle school now aligns to what we’re doing in elementary school,” DeCresie said. “It frees up the AIG (academically and intellectually gifted) teacher to provide more services across the board to more kids (that) don’t have the same opportunities. How can we provide some enrichment to draw out their academic performance?

“The power of (saying) ‘You’re going to see the AIG teacher,’ what seed does that plant in that kid’s head?” he said. “(They believe) ‘I am smart.’ We want to develop that belief in themselves, that they can do it.”