Springfield, MO

Pokin Around: Springfield’s iconic Casper’s is moving to another landmark building

By Steve Pokin
sgfcitizen.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI can’t help but think that my friend Anton Tasich would be pleased to know that another restaurant with a long track record in Springfield would be moving into the building on Glenstone Avenue where he operated Anton’s Coffee Shop for 46 years. Anton was 88 when...

sgfcitizen.org

KICK AM 1530

This Missouri Pioneer Town Theme Park & Movie Set Could Be Yours

It looks like an old 1800's pioneer town, but it used to be a theme park and movie set in Missouri's Lake of the Ozarks. Now, it could all be yours for a price. I saw this unique place shared by MSN. It's 24025 Cumberland Gap Ave, Warsaw, Missouri which is right at the tip top of Lake of the Ozarks. Here's a snippet of how the listing on Realtor describes this place:
MISSOURI STATE
NBC News

30 years later family still seeking answers in the disappearance of three Springfield, Missouri women

“We went to the ocean all the time,” Debra Schwartz told Dateline. “We did a lot of stuff as a family.”. Debra and her older sister, Sherrill, were raised in Bellevue, Washington. “My dad loved it out there,” Debra said. “Our family did a lot of camping.” Bellevue was packed with outdoor adventures, and Debra told Dateline her family enjoyed outdoor life to its fullest.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

What you can do in Springfield this weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield is a city that has visitors from all over the world. But what is there to do in the Queen City of the Ozarks? We’ve collected a few places to see, eat, and experience. Where to go: Springfield always has something going on. From the First Friday Art Walk, the first […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
houstonherald.com

Truck pull Saturday night at Houston fairgrounds

A truck pull is planned for 7 this evening (Saturday, June 11) at the Houston Area Chamber of Commerce Fairgrounds on North U.S. 63. The cost is $10 per person. Those 8 and under are free. It is a WW Promotions sanctioned pull. There also is a hometown class.
HOUSTON, MO
KYTV

Ozarks Life: Branson’s Dino Days

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Branson has it all. King Kong. The Titanic. And this weekend... Dinosaurs. Dino Days returns to the Branson IMAX Entertainment Complex. “The fact that we’re the IMAX screen,” the theater’s creative director, Becky Blair said, “we are used to doing things bigger, bigger, bigger than everything else. And we wanted to just kind of invite, not just tourists, but the community out for something that’s pretty incredible.”
BRANSON, MO
KOLR10 News

Blues Festival Aims To Prevent Homelessness

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– What originally started out as dinners to feed the homeless has now fully involved into an annual event to help prevent homelessness. The 11th annual Stomp the Blues Out of Homelessness featured plenty to eat, drink and to listen to. Jim Payne, one of the founders of the festival says the events taking […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
lakeexpo.com

TBD Wood River Road, Lake Ozark, Missouri 65049

Location! Location! Location! Huge Economic Opportunity!!! 36 acres of undeveloped and unrestricted land located on the east border of Lake Ozark in close proximity to Hwy 54 on the bluff (near Horseshoe Bend and the Bagnell Dam Strip.) and all major commercial outlets! This land is ready to be developed for residential, multi-family and/or commercial purposes. Examples of commercial are restaurant, winery, entertainment, power drive golfing, fitness center, casino, apartment complex, resort, concert venue and so much more. The possibilities for this property are endless!!!
LAKE OZARK, MO
wiproud.com

Thousands show up for Missouri restaurant’s opening day

JOPLIN, Mo. — It was a record-breaking grand opening for a new chicken restaurant in Joplin. The first day of business for “Raising Cane’s” Joplin location saw more than 5,000 customers come through the new fast-food restaurant, yesterday (6/7). That number beats the opening day record...
JOPLIN, MO
sgfcitizen.org

Traffic issues, Springfield police staffing at heart of budget talk

If you’re sick of entitled drivers taking two parking spaces, paper dealer tags that expired two years ago and driving behavior better suited for a super speedway, you aren’t alone. Traffic laws, and the Springfield Police Department’s efforts to enforce them, are the focal point of a budget...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
ksgf.com

New Homicide Unit In Springfield

(KTTS News) — The Springfield Police Department hopes a separate homicide unit can help lower violent crime in the community. Violent crimes have been on the rise in Springfield. Captain Tony Vienhage says before this year, all violent crimes were handled by one unit. KY3 says the department has...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
lakeexpo.com

31800 Stubbs Lane, Edwards, Missouri 65326

If you're looking for a nice house and an affordable way to get on Lake of the Ozarks, this is your opportunity. This 5 bedroom home has been updated, added on to, improved upon and shows wonderfully. From the floor up it is all 2X4 construction, new wiring and 16 inch centers. Central heat and air, tall ceilings, crown molding a wonderful kitchen and a huge lakeside covered deck. What a peaceful place to enjoy nature and Lake of the Ozarks. Home sits directly across from the lake but has a permitted boat dock that is only steps away from the house. Huge cove with nature and wildlife everywhere. If you are looking for good fishing, look no further! You can find all of this at a great price on the 74 mile marker. Great floor plan with an open, large living room, a dining area and bar area as well as two nicely done bathrooms.
EDWARDS, MO
lakeexpo.com

33810 Echo Road, Sunrise Beach, Missouri 65079

SIMPLY CHARMING! Here is your chance to secure this cozy 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom end unit in Triplex. This tight knit community doesn't have units for sale often. This home offers ample living with natural character and charm. New kitchen appliances in 2021. This home has lake views/access and comes with 10x20 boat slip in community dock. Community pool and concrete boat ramp. This is better than a condo. Located in the heart of Sunrise Beach close to everything by car and boat. Perfect way to get started at the lake. Inspect for yourself and be prepared to fall in love.
SUNRISE BEACH, MO
ozarksalive.com

The Garrison, a nod to Riverside Inn, opens July 1

OZARK - Amid ambient lighting, a story-infused space, and fine food (and drink) on which to feast will come the chance to be part of history – both past and future – with the opening of The Garrison. On July 1, the speakeasy-style stop in the lower level of The Ozark Mill at Finley Farms will open to fine diners for the first time.
OZARK, MO

