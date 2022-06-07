Pokin Around: Springfield’s iconic Casper’s is moving to another landmark building

If you're looking for a nice house and an affordable way to get on Lake of the Ozarks, this is your opportunity. This 5 bedroom home has been updated, added on to, improved upon and shows wonderfully. From the floor up it is all 2X4 construction, new wiring and 16 inch centers. Central heat and air, tall ceilings, crown molding a wonderful kitchen and a huge lakeside covered deck. What a peaceful place to enjoy nature and Lake of the Ozarks. Home sits directly across from the lake but has a permitted boat dock that is only steps away from the house. Huge cove with nature and wildlife everywhere. If you are looking for good fishing, look no further! You can find all of this at a great price on the 74 mile marker. Great floor plan with an open, large living room, a dining area and bar area as well as two nicely done bathrooms.

EDWARDS, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO