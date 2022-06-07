ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, WI

Tractor & Machinery Safety Program To Be Offered June 21-23

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJackson County Youth are invited to attend this year’s Wisconsin Safe Operation of Tractor and Machinery Program hosted by the UW-Extension of Jackson County. This year’s class will...

Energy Fair Returning To Central Wisconsin This summer

The Midwest Renewable Energy Association says The Energy Fair is returning to central Wisconsin in two weeks. The fair took the last two summers off due to the coronavirus pandemic. The association expects more than 11-thousand people to attend the event in Custer June 24th through the 26th. In addition to demonstrations and hundreds of educational workshops, organizers say the fair will take on an increased focus on social and environmental justice. The fair’s theme is: Powering the Just Energy Transition.
Howard J. Schaller

Howard J. Schaller, 58 of Tomah passed away on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center, La Crosse. A Prayer Service will be held on Thursday, June 16, 2022, 1:00 PM, Tomah American Legion, 800 Wisconsin Ave., Tomah. Deacon Art Schaller will officiate. Military honor by the Grassman-Sowle-Larsen-Senz American Legion Post #201. A luncheon and celebration of life to follow concluding at 5:00 PM.
June L. Welch

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, June 18, 2022, 1:00 P.M. at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 315 W Elizabeth St. Tomah. Pastor David Dahl will officiate. Burial will be at the Oak Grove Cemetery, Tomah. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the church on Saturday from 11:00...
Susan Marie Burss (Gasiorowski)

Susan Marie Burss (Gasiorowski), died unexpectedly at the age of 63, at her home in Arcadia on May 31, 2022. Sue is survived by her beloved partner, best friend and companion Tim Killian of Arcadia. Susan grew up, went to school and graduated from South Milwaukee High School. She went...
Gertie E. Erickson

Gertie E. Erickson, age 95, of Blair, died on Thursday, June 9, 2022 in the Grand View Care Center in Blair. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. in the Living Hope Lutheran Church in Ettrick. Burial will be in the Ettrick Public Cemetery in rural Ettrick.
Richard William Guza

Richard William Guza, 61, of Arcadia, passed away while at work on Monday, June 6, 2022. Rick was born on November 19, 1960, in Arcadia to Clarence and Celia (Marsolek) Guza. Rick graduated from Independence High School. He was employed at Reedy Concrete in Galesville. He took pleasure in his house, yard and garden. Rick was an avid deer hunter. Along with Laurie he was a lover of dogs and cats, in which the couple had many furbabies. Rick was especially fond of his Pepper, the Supervisor to Pepper Construction, who built Laurie’s dog grooming building alongside their house.
New Charges Filed Against 17-Year-Old Accused Of Fatal Shooting In La Crosse

New charges have been filed against a 17-year-old suspect accused of a fatal La Crosse shooting. W-K-B-T/T-V reports an arrest warrant has been issued for Jackson Greengrass who is now charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime. Investigators say Greengrass was driving the vehicle May 22nd when passenger Storm Vondrashek was shot to death. Greengrass was also shot. Authorities say 18-year-old Sage Hicke was the shooter. Hicke has turned himself in to La Crosse police.
