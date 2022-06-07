Tractor & Machinery Safety Program To Be Offered June 21-23

Richard William Guza, 61, of Arcadia, passed away while at work on Monday, June 6, 2022. Rick was born on November 19, 1960, in Arcadia to Clarence and Celia (Marsolek) Guza. Rick graduated from Independence High School. He was employed at Reedy Concrete in Galesville. He took pleasure in his house, yard and garden. Rick was an avid deer hunter. Along with Laurie he was a lover of dogs and cats, in which the couple had many furbabies. Rick was especially fond of his Pepper, the Supervisor to Pepper Construction, who built Laurie’s dog grooming building alongside their house.

ARCADIA, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO