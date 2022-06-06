ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What events are happening this week at Riverfest?

By Carina Branson
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Most people attend Riverfest during the weekend when they don’t have to work and when more events are happening. Even though fewer events take place during the week, Wichita’s 50th Riverfest is still open!

Below is a list of the events taking place between now and Thursday, June 9. This includes attractions you can find daily at Riverfest and general information about the festival.

Events

Tuesday, June 7

A Salute to Military: King Midas and a Christian Concert by NewSpring Kansas

Spirit AeroSystems presents A Salute to Military beginning at 5:30 p.m. on the Kennedy Plaza stage.

This concert features King Midas and a Christian concert performed by NewSpring Church.

Kids’ Corner Schedule

  • Richard Renner – Vodvill Clown: 6-7 p.m., 7-8 p.m., and 8-9 p.m.
  • Wichita Princesses Meet & Greet: 6-7 p.m. and 7-8 p.m.
  • Levi Harris – Twisted Fun Balloon Twisting: 7-8 p.m. and 8-9 p.m.
  • Sara Kreutz – Special Kz Bubble Fun: 6-7 p.m. and 8-9 p.m.
  • Dennis Porter – Happy Faces: 6-7 p.m. and 8-9 p.m.

Wednesday, June 8

Hiland Dairy Ice Cream Social

According to the Riverfest website, this event begins at 6:30 p.m.

In the past, this event has been an opportunity for Riverfest attendees to recieve a complimentary bowl of Hiland Dairy ice cream served by the Wichita Wagonmasters.

Gov’t Mule (Courtesy: Wichita Festivals)

Gov’t Mule

Starting at 5 p.m., anyone who has purchased a Riverfest button will be able to watch the band Gov’t Mule perform, along with their opening acts, Mr. Sipp and KEO & Them.

Kids’ Corner Schedule

  • Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland: 5-9 p.m.
  • Levi Harris – Twisted Fun Balloon Twisting: 6-7 p.m. and 8-9 p.m.
  • Sara Kreutz – Special Kz Bubble Fun: 6-7 p.m. and 8-9 p.m.
  • Richard Renner – Vodvill Clown: 7-8 p.m. and 8-9 p.m.
  • Princess Parties Meet & Greet: 7-8 p.m. and 8-9 p.m.

Thursday, June 9

Throwback Thursday

On Thursday and Thursday only, past Riverfest buttons will provide you entrance into the festival.

Goodwill Industries Cajun Food Fest

Get ready to boogie on the Bayou and celebrate Cajun Food Fest’s 34th year.

Attendees can head to Kennedy Plaza to enjoy traditional Louisiana food favorites between 5-8:30 p.m.

For $10, guests can enjoy chicken etouffee, red beans and rice with sausage, a roll, and bread pudding topped with a bourbon custard sauce. Drinks will be available from area vendors. Food court tickets will not be accepted.

All proceeds will go to support Goodwill job training and education programs.

Click here to learn more about Goodwill’s Cajun Food Fest.

Touch a Truck

According to the Riverfest website, this event begins at 5 p.m.

This event is an opportunity for kids of all ages to get up close and personal with large trucks, including semi-trucks, emergency vehicles, and construction equipment.

The Floozies (Courtesy: Wichita Festivals)

The Floozies

Starting at 5 p.m., Riverfest attendees will be able to watch The Floozies perform and their opening acts, Tommy Newport and In**n Trubl.

Kids’ Corner Schedule

  • Girl Scouts: 5:00-9:00
  • Richard Renner – Vodvill Clown: 6:00-7:00, 8:00-9:00
  • Jay & Leslie Cady – Laughing Matters: 6:00-7:00, 8:00-9:00
  • Jennifer Mays – Half Moon Hoops: 6:00-7:00
  • Wichita Princesses: 7:00-8:00, 8:00-9:00 Meet & Greet

Attractions

Quantum Credit Union Food Court

What is a festival without a food court?

Beginning at 11 a.m., Riverfest attendees will be able to purchase food and drinks using tickets sold at the ticket booths. Fidelity Bank ATMs will also be available to withdraw cash for tickets.

Fun fact, between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., guests will be able to get into the food court Monday through Friday without needing a button. However, that does not apply to weekends during the festival.

Here is a list of the 13 food court vendors that will be available:

  • • Hoopingarner Philly Steaks
  • • Hoopingarner Funnel Cakes
  • • Tad’s Bodacious Burritos
  • • Tad’s Chicken on a Stick
  • • Made 2 Grill
  • • Original Corn Roast
  • • Chan’s Concessions
  • • D & J Pronto Pup
  • • Dippin Dots
  • • Texas Reds
  • • Tacos tj 664
  • • Santa Lucia Concessions
  • • Big G’s

Click here to find what food and drink items will be available from each vendor at the Quantum Credit Union Food Court.

For more information about this year’s Riverfest map, click here . (Courtesy: Wichita Festivals)

Beer Garden

Adults will be able to beat the heat with their beverage of choice. Whether it’s fresh-squeezed lemonade, beer, wine, or a cocktail, adults can find their drinks at the Beer Garden.

Alcohol is not limited to the Beer Garden. Adults will be able to travel around their festival with their drinks.

Kids’ Corner

At the Kids’ Corner, Riverfest attendees can expect to find kid-friendly activities and events, including princess meet and greets, balloons twisting, bubble fun, clowns, and a petting zoo.

For more information about the Kids’ Corner and its schedule, click here .

Riverfest Carnival

One of Riverfest’s main attractions is its carnival.

Located in the parking lot southeast of the Hyatt Regency Wichita, attendees can find all of the classic carnival rides. Tickets for the rides and vendors can be purchased in this area.

Expo Hall and Exhibition Hall

For those who need to get out of the sun for a while, or just want to stay inside, attendees can enter both the Expo Hall and the Exhibition Hall.

Inside these halls, attendees can find indoor events in air-conditioned comfort during the weekend. The Expo Hall will be open on the final weekend of the festival, and the Exhibition Hall will be open on both Saturdays.

Boats & Bikes at River Vista

Ever wanted to ride down the Arkansas River? Here’s your chance!

Anyone who wants to go out onto the river can hop on a paddleboat, kayak, or canoe. They can even participate in races.

Kennedy Plaza

This plaza is where everyone wants to be.

Whether you are watching a famous headliner, featured opener, or local showcase, you can enjoy music right outside of Century II in the comfort of your lawn chair and/or blanket while enjoying some food and drink from the Riverfest vendors.

House of Schwan Budweiser Clydesdale Stables

The Budweiser Clydesdales are back again!

Visit the world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales during open festival hours at the former downtown public library.

Headliners announced for Gospelfest at Wichita Riverfest

General information

Buttons

Riverfest buttons are your key to getting into the festival. These buttons are only available at local QuikTrips , Wichita Festivals, 444 E. William St . , and online .

This year’s 50th Riverfest design was created by Joe Worley. He designed the flyers, adult buttons, and children’s buttons. Click here to read all about it.

Buttons are $15 for adults and $5 for children ages 6-12. Admission is free for children under the age of 5. These buttons are also good for the duration of the festival.

Parking

Downtown Wichita can be confusing for many with all of the one-way streets, especially with streets being blocked off for Riverfest.

VisitWichita has put together an interactive parking map to help you find the most convenient parking option, including covered parking.

Click here to view the interactive map.

Rules and Safety

Do

  • • Wear your Riverfest button
  • • Provide ample time for bag checks
  • • Visit the Wichita Riverfest mobile app
  • • Remember to wear sunscreen and comfortable shoes
  • • Bring a sealed or empty water bottle to refill at the festival
  • • Be courteous to other festival attendees
  • • Be kind and patient with vendors and Riverfest workers
  • • Visit often
  • • Check the lost and found for any missing items or Wichita Festivals, 444 E. William St.

Don’t

  • • Leave blankets, tarps, and other personal belongings overnight
  • • Bring pets, coolers, or outside food and drink
  • • Ride bicycles, skateboards, scooters, etc.
  • • Bring weapons
  • • Buy buttons from anyone else besides QuikTrip and Wichita Festivals

To find more information about Riverfest 2022 and to find out what events are coming up, click here .

