Cities with the most expensive homes in South Carolina

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in South Carolina using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $3,289,890 which is 1,048% higher than the state average of $286,590.

Metros with the most cities in the top 30 in South Carolina

#1. Charleston-North Charleston: 13

#2. Hilton Head Island-Bluffton-Beaufort: 5

#3. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia: 3

#3. Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach: 3

#5. Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin: 2

#6. Columbia: 1

#6. Georgetown: 1

#6. Seneca: 1

#30. North Myrtle Beach

- Typical home value: $387,318

- 1-year price change: +38.5%

- 5-year price change: +74.5%

- Metro area: Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach

#29. Clover

- Typical home value: $401,428

- 1-year price change: +33.5%

- 5-year price change: +71.2%

- Metro area: Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia

#28. Townville

- Typical home value: $401,456

- 1-year price change: +30.5%

- 5-year price change: +70.4%

- Metro area: Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin

#27. Chapin

- Typical home value: $420,499

- 1-year price change: +27.3%

- 5-year price change: +51.7%

- Metro area: Columbia

#26. Saint Helena Island

- Typical home value: $432,789

- 1-year price change: +43.0%

- 5-year price change: +65.5%

- Metro area: Hilton Head Island-Bluffton-Beaufort

#25. Pinopolis

- Typical home value: $438,549

- 1-year price change: +21.4%

- 5-year price change: +66.2%

- Metro area: Charleston-North Charleston

#24. Bluffton

- Typical home value: $452,978

- 1-year price change: +36.6%

- 5-year price change: +65.4%

- Metro area: Hilton Head Island-Bluffton-Beaufort

#23. Surfside Beach

- Typical home value: $455,510

- 1-year price change: +37.6%

- 5-year price change: +77.4%

- Metro area: Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach

#22. Hollywood

- Typical home value: $455,839

- 1-year price change: +27.7%

- 5-year price change: +64.8%

- Metro area: Charleston-North Charleston

#21. Pawleys Island

- Typical home value: $467,186

- 1-year price change: +27.2%

- 5-year price change: +54.1%

- Metro area: Georgetown

#20. Salem

- Typical home value: $490,472

- 1-year price change: +34.0%

- 5-year price change: +77.2%

- Metro area: Seneca

#19. Fort Mill

- Typical home value: $492,822

- 1-year price change: +32.2%

- 5-year price change: +66.2%

- Metro area: Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia

#18. Ravenel

- Typical home value: $501,918

- 1-year price change: +28.4%

- 5-year price change: +78.9%

- Metro area: Charleston-North Charleston

#17. Charleston

- Typical home value: $510,922

- 1-year price change: +31.0%

- 5-year price change: +61.7%

- Metro area: Charleston-North Charleston

#16. Tega Cay

- Typical home value: $542,442

- 1-year price change: +31.4%

- 5-year price change: +80.7%

- Metro area: Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia

#15. Edisto Beach

- Typical home value: $569,809

- 1-year price change: +20.3%

- 5-year price change: +45.7%

- Metro area: not in a metro area

#14. Wadmalaw Island

- Typical home value: $615,727

- 1-year price change: +28.4%

- 5-year price change: +61.6%

- Metro area: Charleston-North Charleston

#13. Awendaw

- Typical home value: $618,866

- 1-year price change: +24.1%

- 5-year price change: +50.4%

- Metro area: Charleston-North Charleston

#12. Okatie

- Typical home value: $627,024

- 1-year price change: +35.7%

- 5-year price change: +59.6%

- Metro area: Hilton Head Island-Bluffton-Beaufort

#11. Meggett

- Typical home value: $711,021

- 1-year price change: +28.9%

- 5-year price change: +55.7%

- Metro area: Charleston-North Charleston

#10. Mount Pleasant

- Typical home value: $730,320

- 1-year price change: +33.2%

- 5-year price change: +57.6%

- Metro area: Charleston-North Charleston

#9. Hilton Head Island

- Typical home value: $730,403

- 1-year price change: +40.6%

- 5-year price change: +76.1%

- Metro area: Hilton Head Island-Bluffton-Beaufort

#8. Seabrook Island

- Typical home value: $841,727

- 1-year price change: +40.0%

- 5-year price change: +67.4%

- Metro area: Charleston-North Charleston

#7. Briarcliffe Acres

- Typical home value: $849,687

- 1-year price change: +38.1%

- 5-year price change: +85.1%

- Metro area: Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach

#6. Sunset

- Typical home value: $1,183,913

- 1-year price change: +32.5%

- 5-year price change: +62.1%

- Metro area: Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin

#5. Folly Beach

- Typical home value: $1,325,958

- 1-year price change: +45.5%

- 5-year price change: +84.2%

- Metro area: Charleston-North Charleston

#4. Isle of Palms

- Typical home value: $1,556,871

- 1-year price change: +47.0%

- 5-year price change: +82.4%

- Metro area: Charleston-North Charleston

#3. Kiawah Island

- Typical home value: $1,732,661

- 1-year price change: +40.2%

- 5-year price change: +58.0%

- Metro area: Charleston-North Charleston

#2. Sheldon

- Typical home value: $2,448,747

- 1-year price change: +31.7%

- 5-year price change: +48.5%

- Metro area: Hilton Head Island-Bluffton-Beaufort

#1. Sullivans Island

- Typical home value: $3,289,890

- 1-year price change: +38.7%

- 5-year price change: +88.5%

- Metro area: Charleston-North Charleston