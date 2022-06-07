Deal or no deal?

Good morning, and welcome to Protocol Fintech. This Friday: the rise of embedded finance, the return of Seth Green’s Bored Ape, and Janet Yellen vs. Cardi B. There is something called Unicorn House in San Francisco, looking for “Gen Z’s most hype technical builders.” Its organizers profess to value “inclusivity and diversity,” which must be why they feature the infamously all-male PayPal Mafia photo shoot on their homepage and inform applicants that they should be “college/drop out, recent grad, young professional.” Its investors are “best friends” with people like Jake Paul and Travis Kalanick, which makes me wonder about their professed commitment to “kindness.” Other values: “serendipity” and “blockchain.” The homepage’s background reads “DEFEAT CRYPTO WHALES.”

