ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Deal or no deal?

By Sarah Roach
protocol.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood morning! Elon Musk really does not want to buy Twitter, at least if his constant harping on spam bots is any indication. Will that exit strategy work? Also: While everyone is waiting for Apple to reveal its next big device, at WWDC it's all about what wasn’t said. Happy Tuesday!...

www.protocol.com

Comments / 0

Related
protocol.com

Meta’s strategy shakeup

Good morning! The economic downturn is hurting most tech companies, and now Meta is rethinking its product strategy. Also: How the surge in mass shootings has raised the question of whether it's bad optics for Big Tech not to take a stand. Thanks for joining us this Friday; let’s get to it.
BUSINESS
protocol.com

The SEC’s pivotal year ahead

Hello and welcome to Protocol Policy! Today we discuss the SEC’s annual regulatory agenda and what the industry expects and hopes from it. Bill Gates and Tim Cook were spotted walking through the Senate basement — Cook, at least, took a few meetings on the tech antitrust push. And Meta might have a hard time appealing to Section 230 for the lawsuits it faces on mental health.
TECHNOLOGY
protocol.com

It’s time to get embedded

The lower fintech multiples tumble, the harder VC funding is for founders to find. But savvy investors are betting on a less-flashy type of financial infrastructure provider. Funders have coalesced around a label for these companies, one that startups are only now starting to adopt: embedded finance. Part distribution strategy and part product design, it’s proving to be a downturn-resistant blueprint.
MARKETS
protocol.com

The rise of embedded finance

Good morning, and welcome to Protocol Fintech. This Friday: the rise of embedded finance, the return of Seth Green’s Bored Ape, and Janet Yellen vs. Cardi B. There is something called Unicorn House in San Francisco, looking for “Gen Z’s most hype technical builders.” Its organizers profess to value “inclusivity and diversity,” which must be why they feature the infamously all-male PayPal Mafia photo shoot on their homepage and inform applicants that they should be “college/drop out, recent grad, young professional.” Its investors are “best friends” with people like Jake Paul and Travis Kalanick, which makes me wonder about their professed commitment to “kindness.” Other values: “serendipity” and “blockchain.” The homepage’s background reads “DEFEAT CRYPTO WHALES.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Joe Biden
protocol.com

I tried the hottest new perk on the market: Executive coaching

Welcome back to our Workplace newsletter. Today: a look inside the premium benefit more employees are being offered at work, what’s happening over at Coinbase and the latest findings on the four-day workweek. — Amber Burton, reporter (email | twitter) Executive coaching for all. We’re back! And today, we’re...
ECONOMY
protocol.com

Is working with the cops worth the hassle? Salesforce employees are divided.

On Dec. 11, engineers in Salesforce’s government division gathered on Google Meet for an unusual meeting. It was a Saturday, and the huddle had been organized quickly. It’s fair to say most attendees were not expecting what came next. Salesforce executives wanted those employees to agree to and sign a more than 1,000-page legal document in the next 24 hours that, among other things, would allow Salesforce to share their personal information externally.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
protocol.com

Less talk, more action

Good morning and happy Sunday! Here’s your roundup of the week that was. Joe here! Each Sunday I’ll be taking over Source Code. Got an idea, feedback or tip? Email me: JoeWilliams@protocol.com. Salesforce proved this week that, in times of national crisis, even the most progressive tech companies...
UVALDE, TX
protocol.com

AMD’s made-to-order chip plans

Hello and welcome to Protocol Enterprise! Today: why AMD’s plan to offer a custom silicon service could help it achieve big revenue goals, how VMware sold the Broadcom deal internally, and why Upstart could face possible regulation after years with a get-out-of-D.C.-free card. A memorable day. AMD’s first financial...
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Products#Deal Or No Deal#Apple News#Sec
protocol.com

ByteDance’s VR unit Pico prepares US expansion

Hello, and welcome to Protocol Entertainment, your guide to the business of the gaming and media industries. Today we’ve got a scoop on ByteDance’s plans to take on Meta’s Quest VR headset in the U.S., as well as suggestions for what to read, watch and play this weekend.
VIDEO GAMES
protocol.com

Gina McCarthy tells tech companies to 'jump in' and stop climate misinformation

When it comes to responsibility for the spread of climate misinformation, the White House has its eyes on Big Tech. During an Axios event on Thursday, Gina McCarthy, the White House's climate adviser, said tech companies need to crack down on the spread of false and misleading information about the climate crisis. While flat-out climate denial has waned, McCarthy said misinformation on major social media platforms persists in a different but “equally dangerous” form.
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy