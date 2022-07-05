ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cities with the most expensive homes in North Carolina

Cities with the most expensive homes in North Carolina

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in North Carolina using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $1,513,379 which is 380% higher than the state average of $315,331.

Metros with the most cities in the top 30 in North Carolina
#1. Kill Devil Hills: 7
#2. Wilmington: 4
#3. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia: 3
#3. Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach: 3
#3. Raleigh: 3
#6. Morehead City: 2
#7. Asheville: 1
#7. Boone: 1
#7. Cullowhee: 1
#7. Durham-Chapel Hill: 1
#7. Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton: 1
#7. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News: 1

Read on to see which cities made the list.

#30. Waxhaw

- Typical home value: $597,218
- 1-year price change: +32.8%
- 5-year price change: +73.9%
- Metro area: Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia

#29. Chapel Hill

- Typical home value: $606,309
- 1-year price change: +32.9%
- 5-year price change: +61.8%
- Metro area: Durham-Chapel Hill

#28. Kitty Hawk

- Typical home value: $616,041
- 1-year price change: +38.4%
- 5-year price change: data not available
- Metro area: Kill Devil Hills

#27. Apex

- Typical home value: $619,044
- 1-year price change: +40.9%
- 5-year price change: +73.4%
- Metro area: Raleigh

#26. Cary

- Typical home value: $622,135
- 1-year price change: +39.5%
- 5-year price change: +72.5%
- Metro area: Raleigh

#25. Blowing Rock

- Typical home value: $624,947
- 1-year price change: +29.3%
- 5-year price change: data not available
- Metro area: Boone

#24. Rodanthe

- Typical home value: $632,114
- 1-year price change: +45.7%
- 5-year price change: data not available
- Metro area: Kill Devil Hills

#23. Pine Knoll Shores

- Typical home value: $640,967
- 1-year price change: +34.2%
- 5-year price change: +75.7%
- Metro area: Morehead City

#22. Surf City

- Typical home value: $646,338
- 1-year price change: +37.4%
- 5-year price change: +82.9%
- Metro area: Wilmington

#21. Salvo

- Typical home value: $647,712
- 1-year price change: +42.5%
- 5-year price change: data not available
- Metro area: Kill Devil Hills

#20. Nags Head

- Typical home value: $649,244
- 1-year price change: +38.7%
- 5-year price change: data not available
- Metro area: Kill Devil Hills

#19. Saint James

- Typical home value: $652,209
- 1-year price change: +34.3%
- 5-year price change: +56.9%
- Metro area: Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach

#18. New Hill

- Typical home value: $656,100
- 1-year price change: +39.5%
- 5-year price change: +78.7%
- Metro area: Raleigh

#17. Emerald Isle

- Typical home value: $673,240
- 1-year price change: +31.9%
- 5-year price change: +73.7%
- Metro area: Morehead City

#16. Kure Beach

- Typical home value: $716,329
- 1-year price change: +35.9%
- 5-year price change: +86.1%
- Metro area: Wilmington

#15. Southern Shores

- Typical home value: $770,836
- 1-year price change: +38.1%
- 5-year price change: data not available
- Metro area: Kill Devil Hills

#14. Cashiers

- Typical home value: $802,555
- 1-year price change: +32.2%
- 5-year price change: +75.7%
- Metro area: Cullowhee

#13. Highlands

- Typical home value: $813,034
- 1-year price change: +29.6%
- 5-year price change: +70.0%
- Metro area: not in a metro area

#12. Holden Beach

- Typical home value: $816,957
- 1-year price change: +41.9%
- 5-year price change: +83.2%
- Metro area: Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach

#11. Corolla

- Typical home value: $819,310
- 1-year price change: +19.2%
- 5-year price change: +35.8%
- Metro area: Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News

#10. Waves

- Typical home value: $820,288
- 1-year price change: +44.9%
- 5-year price change: data not available
- Metro area: Kill Devil Hills

#9. Duck

- Typical home value: $896,966
- 1-year price change: +40.8%
- 5-year price change: +80.2%
- Metro area: Kill Devil Hills

#8. Weddington

- Typical home value: $905,996
- 1-year price change: +32.3%
- 5-year price change: +68.5%
- Metro area: Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia

#7. Terrell

- Typical home value: $914,118
- 1-year price change: +31.3%
- 5-year price change: +79.0%
- Metro area: Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton

#6. Topsail Beach

- Typical home value: $962,322
- 1-year price change: +47.6%
- 5-year price change: +95.6%
- Metro area: Wilmington

#5. Grandfather

- Typical home value: $1,032,297
- 1-year price change: +16.2%
- 5-year price change: data not available
- Metro area: not in a metro area

#4. Marvin

- Typical home value: $1,049,916
- 1-year price change: +30.4%
- 5-year price change: +53.1%
- Metro area: Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia

#3. Bald Head Island

- Typical home value: $1,219,718
- 1-year price change: +40.8%
- 5-year price change: +57.1%
- Metro area: Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach

#2. Wrightsville Beach

- Typical home value: $1,487,026
- 1-year price change: +34.0%
- 5-year price change: +73.1%
- Metro area: Wilmington

#1. Biltmore Forest

- Typical home value: $1,513,379
- 1-year price change: +20.4%
- 5-year price change: +54.4%
- Metro area: Asheville

