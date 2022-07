Konstantin L // Shutterstock

Cities with the most expensive homes in Arizona

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Arizona using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $3,167,322 which is 612% higher than the state average of $445,126.

Metros with the most cities in the top 30 in Arizona

#1. Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale: 17

#2. Flagstaff: 5

#3. Prescott: 3

#4. Tucson: 2

#5. Nogales: 1

#5. Payson: 1

#5. Show Low: 1

#30. Skull Valley

- Typical home value: $520,233

- 1-year price change: +20.3%

- 5-year price change: data not available

- Metro area: Prescott

#29. Sonoita

- Typical home value: $524,317

- 1-year price change: +19.4%

- 5-year price change: +56.5%

- Metro area: Nogales

#28. Gold Canyon

- Typical home value: $526,061

- 1-year price change: +29.3%

- 5-year price change: +89.5%

- Metro area: Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale

#27. Oracle

- Typical home value: $527,830

- 1-year price change: +31.0%

- 5-year price change: +95.6%

- Metro area: Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale

#26. Happy Jack

- Typical home value: $531,903

- 1-year price change: +37.3%

- 5-year price change: +105.0%

- Metro area: Flagstaff

#25. Pinetop

- Typical home value: $533,788

- 1-year price change: +36.4%

- 5-year price change: +95.6%

- Metro area: Show Low

#24. Wickenburg

- Typical home value: $540,234

- 1-year price change: +28.8%

- 5-year price change: +96.1%

- Metro area: Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale

#23. Chandler

- Typical home value: $546,259

- 1-year price change: +28.0%

- 5-year price change: +92.2%

- Metro area: Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale

#22. Forest Lakes

- Typical home value: $551,525

- 1-year price change: +44.9%

- 5-year price change: +102.4%

- Metro area: Flagstaff

#21. Litchfield Park

- Typical home value: $576,333

- 1-year price change: +29.7%

- 5-year price change: +95.9%

- Metro area: Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale

#20. Waddell

- Typical home value: $577,261

- 1-year price change: +31.4%

- 5-year price change: +99.0%

- Metro area: Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale

#19. Star Valley

- Typical home value: $584,831

- 1-year price change: +38.6%

- 5-year price change: +98.4%

- Metro area: Payson

#18. Gilbert

- Typical home value: $599,368

- 1-year price change: +30.2%

- 5-year price change: +98.6%

- Metro area: Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale

#17. Anthem

- Typical home value: $601,227

- 1-year price change: +32.5%

- 5-year price change: +96.6%

- Metro area: Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale

#16. Prescott

- Typical home value: $621,216

- 1-year price change: +25.9%

- 5-year price change: +81.9%

- Metro area: Prescott

#15. Munds Park

- Typical home value: $630,137

- 1-year price change: +42.0%

- 5-year price change: +110.0%

- Metro area: Flagstaff

#14. Tortolita

- Typical home value: $650,422

- 1-year price change: +29.8%

- 5-year price change: +78.1%

- Metro area: Tucson

#13. Flagstaff

- Typical home value: $665,876

- 1-year price change: +35.0%

- 5-year price change: +86.6%

- Metro area: Flagstaff

#12. Parks

- Typical home value: $676,090

- 1-year price change: +34.8%

- 5-year price change: +99.4%

- Metro area: Flagstaff

#11. Queen Creek

- Typical home value: $676,714

- 1-year price change: +32.6%

- 5-year price change: +111.6%

- Metro area: Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale

#10. Fountain Hills

- Typical home value: $686,627

- 1-year price change: +28.1%

- 5-year price change: +81.8%

- Metro area: Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale

#9. Catalina Foothills

- Typical home value: $743,638

- 1-year price change: +27.1%

- 5-year price change: +70.6%

- Metro area: Tucson

#8. New River

- Typical home value: $769,813

- 1-year price change: +30.3%

- 5-year price change: +95.8%

- Metro area: Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale

#7. Rio Verde

- Typical home value: $854,025

- 1-year price change: nan%

- 5-year price change: +77.8%

- Metro area: Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale

#6. Scottsdale

- Typical home value: $862,348

- 1-year price change: +29.3%

- 5-year price change: +90.5%

- Metro area: Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale

#5. Sedona

- Typical home value: $934,764

- 1-year price change: +33.5%

- 5-year price change: +99.1%

- Metro area: Prescott

#4. Cave Creek

- Typical home value: $1,029,538

- 1-year price change: nan%

- 5-year price change: +90.8%

- Metro area: Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale

#3. Fort McDowell

- Typical home value: $1,097,036

- 1-year price change: +29.3%

- 5-year price change: +73.5%

- Metro area: Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale

#2. Carefree

- Typical home value: $1,375,906

- 1-year price change: +33.4%

- 5-year price change: +86.7%

- Metro area: Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale

#1. Paradise Valley

- Typical home value: $3,167,322

- 1-year price change: +29.9%

- 5-year price change: +82.3%

- Metro area: Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale