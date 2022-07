scarp577 // Shutterstock

Cities with the most expensive homes in Virginia

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Virginia using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $1,513,693 which is 309% higher than the state average of $370,151.

All 30 cities on the list are in the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria metro area.

Read on to see which cities made the list.

You may also like: Where people in Virginia are moving to most

Stacker

#30. Broad Run

- Typical home value: $707,452

- 1-year price change: +12.8%

- 5-year price change: +46.2%

- Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria

Stacker

#29. Fairfax

- Typical home value: $722,678

- 1-year price change: +10.4%

- 5-year price change: +34.9%

- Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria

Stacker

#28. Annandale

- Typical home value: $727,428

- 1-year price change: +8.5%

- 5-year price change: +34.7%

- Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria

Stacker

#27. Fort Belvoir

- Typical home value: $738,527

- 1-year price change: +9.8%

- 5-year price change: +29.0%

- Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria

Stacker

#26. Paeonian Springs

- Typical home value: $748,017

- 1-year price change: +20.0%

- 5-year price change: +56.8%

- Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria

Stacker

#25. Falls Church

- Typical home value: $751,003

- 1-year price change: +8.3%

- 5-year price change: +34.6%

- Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria

Stacker

#24. Round Hill

- Typical home value: $752,649

- 1-year price change: +16.8%

- 5-year price change: +48.6%

- Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria

Stacker

#23. Markham

- Typical home value: $758,239

- 1-year price change: +12.7%

- 5-year price change: +46.0%

- Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria

Stacker

#22. Haymarket

- Typical home value: $758,691

- 1-year price change: +15.4%

- 5-year price change: +46.8%

- Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria

Stacker

#21. Leesburg

- Typical home value: $766,463

- 1-year price change: +15.3%

- 5-year price change: +48.1%

- Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria

Stacker

#20. Ashburn

- Typical home value: $771,107

- 1-year price change: +14.9%

- 5-year price change: +46.4%

- Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria

Stacker

#19. Chantilly

- Typical home value: $774,242

- 1-year price change: +14.6%

- 5-year price change: +46.3%

- Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria

Stacker

#18. Hume

- Typical home value: $774,817

- 1-year price change: +13.0%

- 5-year price change: +51.8%

- Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria

Stacker

#17. Hamilton

- Typical home value: $779,842

- 1-year price change: +17.1%

- 5-year price change: +49.1%

- Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria

Stacker

#16. Purcellville

- Typical home value: $793,312

- 1-year price change: +15.8%

- 5-year price change: +47.8%

- Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria

Stacker

#15. Delaplane

- Typical home value: $818,464

- 1-year price change: +11.5%

- 5-year price change: +47.7%

- Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria

Stacker

#14. Arlington

- Typical home value: $831,466

- 1-year price change: +4.0%

- 5-year price change: +24.3%

- Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria

Stacker

#13. The Plains

- Typical home value: $877,884

- 1-year price change: +10.8%

- 5-year price change: +51.6%

- Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria

Stacker

#12. Catharpin

- Typical home value: $882,302

- 1-year price change: +13.0%

- 5-year price change: +46.3%

- Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria

Stacker

#11. Fort Hunt

- Typical home value: $920,787

- 1-year price change: +9.0%

- 5-year price change: +31.9%

- Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria

Stacker

#10. Clifton

- Typical home value: $933,434

- 1-year price change: +13.5%

- 5-year price change: +36.6%

- Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria

Stacker

#9. Aldie

- Typical home value: $965,141

- 1-year price change: +18.6%

- 5-year price change: +52.5%

- Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria

Stacker

#8. Middleburg

- Typical home value: $999,058

- 1-year price change: +16.8%

- 5-year price change: +48.9%

- Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria

Stacker

#7. Oakton

- Typical home value: $999,692

- 1-year price change: +10.3%

- 5-year price change: +30.2%

- Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria

Stacker

#6. Vienna

- Typical home value: $1,047,629

- 1-year price change: +10.8%

- 5-year price change: +31.2%

- Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria

Stacker

#5. Dunn Loring

- Typical home value: $1,147,406

- 1-year price change: +11.2%

- 5-year price change: +29.1%

- Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria

Stacker

#4. Waterford

- Typical home value: $1,158,561

- 1-year price change: +20.0%

- 5-year price change: +52.5%

- Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria

Stacker

#3. Upperville

- Typical home value: $1,175,737

- 1-year price change: +11.0%

- 5-year price change: +48.0%

- Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria

Stacker

#2. McLean

- Typical home value: $1,382,061

- 1-year price change: +10.3%

- 5-year price change: +29.2%

- Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria

Stacker

#1. Great Falls

- Typical home value: $1,513,693

- 1-year price change: +13.8%

- 5-year price change: +33.3%

- Metro area: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria