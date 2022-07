Konstantin L // Shutterstock

Cities with the most expensive homes in Delaware

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Delaware using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $3,168,261 which is 797% higher than the state average of $353,382.

Metros with the most cities in the top 30 in Delaware

#1. Salisbury: 15

#2. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington: 8

#3. Dover: 7

Read on to see which cities made the list.

You may also like: Where people in Delaware are moving to most

Stacker

#30. Ardentown

- Typical home value: $316,553

- 1-year price change: +9.0%

- 5-year price change: +47.1%

- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington

Stacker

#29. Newark

- Typical home value: $317,621

- 1-year price change: +11.4%

- 5-year price change: +34.8%

- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington

Stacker

#28. Odessa

- Typical home value: $319,514

- 1-year price change: +11.7%

- 5-year price change: +29.3%

- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington

Stacker

#27. Houston

- Typical home value: $321,234

- 1-year price change: +21.7%

- 5-year price change: +57.1%

- Metro area: Dover

Stacker

#26. Frederica

- Typical home value: $323,548

- 1-year price change: +21.3%

- 5-year price change: +53.3%

- Metro area: Dover

Stacker

#25. Felton

- Typical home value: $324,713

- 1-year price change: +19.2%

- 5-year price change: +52.4%

- Metro area: Dover

Stacker

#24. Clayton

- Typical home value: $349,849

- 1-year price change: +18.5%

- 5-year price change: +54.0%

- Metro area: Dover

Stacker

#23. Camden

- Typical home value: $350,986

- 1-year price change: +19.4%

- 5-year price change: +49.4%

- Metro area: Dover

Stacker

#22. Arden

- Typical home value: $354,986

- 1-year price change: +15.2%

- 5-year price change: +43.4%

- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington

Stacker

#21. Smyrna

- Typical home value: $364,347

- 1-year price change: +18.9%

- 5-year price change: +52.2%

- Metro area: Dover

Stacker

#20. Millsboro

- Typical home value: $369,886

- 1-year price change: +25.6%

- 5-year price change: +61.0%

- Metro area: Salisbury

Stacker

#19. Bear

- Typical home value: $377,631

- 1-year price change: +14.0%

- 5-year price change: +38.5%

- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington

Stacker

#18. Magnolia

- Typical home value: $386,710

- 1-year price change: +18.9%

- 5-year price change: +47.9%

- Metro area: Dover

Stacker

#17. Dagsboro

- Typical home value: $413,770

- 1-year price change: +25.6%

- 5-year price change: +58.8%

- Metro area: Salisbury

Stacker

#16. Frankford

- Typical home value: $415,966

- 1-year price change: +24.7%

- 5-year price change: +59.6%

- Metro area: Salisbury

Stacker

#15. Townsend

- Typical home value: $444,712

- 1-year price change: +17.5%

- 5-year price change: +42.9%

- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington

Stacker

#14. Milton

- Typical home value: $451,350

- 1-year price change: +23.9%

- 5-year price change: +57.6%

- Metro area: Salisbury

Stacker

#13. Middletown

- Typical home value: $469,522

- 1-year price change: +16.9%

- 5-year price change: +40.4%

- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington

Stacker

#12. Ocean View

- Typical home value: $506,651

- 1-year price change: +25.7%

- 5-year price change: +57.0%

- Metro area: Salisbury

Stacker

#11. Harbeson

- Typical home value: $511,940

- 1-year price change: +22.9%

- 5-year price change: +57.0%

- Metro area: Salisbury

Stacker

#10. Selbyville

- Typical home value: $528,266

- 1-year price change: +25.1%

- 5-year price change: +57.3%

- Metro area: Salisbury

Stacker

#9. Slaughter Beach

- Typical home value: $539,181

- 1-year price change: +24.5%

- 5-year price change: +128.1%

- Metro area: Salisbury

Stacker

#8. Hockessin

- Typical home value: $557,286

- 1-year price change: +13.5%

- 5-year price change: +34.7%

- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington

Stacker

#7. Lewes

- Typical home value: $560,039

- 1-year price change: +24.1%

- 5-year price change: +52.2%

- Metro area: Salisbury

Stacker

#6. Rehoboth Beach

- Typical home value: $693,776

- 1-year price change: +24.4%

- 5-year price change: +50.5%

- Metro area: Salisbury

Stacker

#5. Bethany Beach

- Typical home value: $843,178

- 1-year price change: +24.1%

- 5-year price change: +55.4%

- Metro area: Salisbury

Stacker

#4. Fenwick Island

- Typical home value: $960,654

- 1-year price change: +27.6%

- 5-year price change: +56.8%

- Metro area: Salisbury

Stacker

#3. Dewey Beach

- Typical home value: $1,041,704

- 1-year price change: +19.6%

- 5-year price change: +64.6%

- Metro area: Salisbury

Stacker

#2. South Bethany

- Typical home value: $1,223,793

- 1-year price change: +34.4%

- 5-year price change: +73.6%

- Metro area: Salisbury

Stacker

#1. Henlopen Acres

- Typical home value: $3,168,261

- 1-year price change: +27.6%

- 5-year price change: +60.0%

- Metro area: Salisbury