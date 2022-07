FOTOGRIN // Shutterstock

Cities with the most expensive homes in Arkansas

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Arkansas using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $610,484 which is 246% higher than the state average of $176,293.

Metros with the most cities in the top 30 in Arkansas

#1. Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers: 21

#2. Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway: 5

#3. Hot Springs: 3

#4. Memphis: 1

Read on to see which cities made the list.

#30. Winslow

- Typical home value: $259,790

- 1-year price change: +23.7%

- 5-year price change: +90.9%

- Metro area: Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers

#29. Highfill

- Typical home value: $269,804

- 1-year price change: +25.9%

- 5-year price change: +98.7%

- Metro area: Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers

#28. Prairie Grove

- Typical home value: $270,157

- 1-year price change: +23.8%

- 5-year price change: +75.8%

- Metro area: Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers

#27. West Fork

- Typical home value: $271,903

- 1-year price change: +26.0%

- 5-year price change: +89.6%

- Metro area: Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers

#26. Cammack Village

- Typical home value: $272,929

- 1-year price change: +13.0%

- 5-year price change: +35.2%

- Metro area: Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway

#25. Royal

- Typical home value: $273,972

- 1-year price change: +22.9%

- 5-year price change: +66.9%

- Metro area: Hot Springs

#24. Hot Springs Village

- Typical home value: $276,678

- 1-year price change: +25.5%

- 5-year price change: +63.4%

- Metro area: Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway

#23. Pea Ridge

- Typical home value: $277,510

- 1-year price change: +28.7%

- 5-year price change: +81.1%

- Metro area: Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers

#22. Maumelle

- Typical home value: $277,948

- 1-year price change: +18.5%

- 5-year price change: +31.7%

- Metro area: Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway

#21. Springdale

- Typical home value: $280,201

- 1-year price change: +24.8%

- 5-year price change: +78.2%

- Metro area: Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers

#20. Farmington

- Typical home value: $282,930

- 1-year price change: +23.2%

- 5-year price change: +68.7%

- Metro area: Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers

#19. Paron

- Typical home value: $294,010

- 1-year price change: +0.8%

- 5-year price change: +21.4%

- Metro area: Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway

#18. Clarkedale

- Typical home value: $295,741

- 1-year price change: +13.6%

- 5-year price change: +39.5%

- Metro area: Memphis

#17. Johnson

- Typical home value: $298,590

- 1-year price change: +26.7%

- 5-year price change: +73.1%

- Metro area: Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers

#16. Lowell

- Typical home value: $299,294

- 1-year price change: +25.6%

- 5-year price change: +76.1%

- Metro area: Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers

#15. Bethel Heights

- Typical home value: $299,683

- 1-year price change: +25.6%

- 5-year price change: +78.3%

- Metro area: Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers

#14. Roland

- Typical home value: $301,965

- 1-year price change: +17.6%

- 5-year price change: +26.1%

- Metro area: Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway

#13. Bella Vista

- Typical home value: $304,977

- 1-year price change: +29.1%

- 5-year price change: +82.9%

- Metro area: Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers

#12. Centerton

- Typical home value: $307,832

- 1-year price change: +27.8%

- 5-year price change: +72.7%

- Metro area: Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers

#11. Summers

- Typical home value: $321,240

- 1-year price change: +3.3%

- 5-year price change: +76.0%

- Metro area: Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers

#10. Rogers

- Typical home value: $321,541

- 1-year price change: +26.2%

- 5-year price change: +76.3%

- Metro area: Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers

#9. Fayetteville

- Typical home value: $329,439

- 1-year price change: +24.1%

- 5-year price change: +71.3%

- Metro area: Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers

#8. Rockwell

- Typical home value: $353,104

- 1-year price change: +27.5%

- 5-year price change: +62.3%

- Metro area: Hot Springs

#7. Garfield

- Typical home value: $387,099

- 1-year price change: +28.2%

- 5-year price change: +94.2%

- Metro area: Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers

#6. Bentonville

- Typical home value: $408,593

- 1-year price change: +29.0%

- 5-year price change: +72.6%

- Metro area: Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers

#5. Little Flock

- Typical home value: $411,917

- 1-year price change: +25.1%

- 5-year price change: +75.9%

- Metro area: Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers

#4. Lake Hamilton

- Typical home value: $414,310

- 1-year price change: +19.5%

- 5-year price change: +60.2%

- Metro area: Hot Springs

#3. Cave Springs

- Typical home value: $476,403

- 1-year price change: +27.4%

- 5-year price change: +64.9%

- Metro area: Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers

#2. Elm Springs

- Typical home value: $491,999

- 1-year price change: +28.2%

- 5-year price change: +74.4%

- Metro area: Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers

#1. Goshen

- Typical home value: $610,484

- 1-year price change: +21.3%

- 5-year price change: +60.5%

- Metro area: Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers