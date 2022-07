Arina P Habich // Shutterstock

Cities with the most expensive homes in Florida

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Florida using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $8,076,780 which is 1,978% higher than the state average of $388,635.

Metros with the most cities in the top 30 in Florida

#1. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach: 14

#2. Cape Coral-Fort Myers: 4

#2. Key West: 4

#4. North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton: 3

#5. Port St. Lucie: 2

#6. Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin: 1

#6. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford: 1

#6. Sebastian-Vero Beach: 1

Read on to see which cities made the list.

#30. Key West

- Typical home value: $1,023,018

- 1-year price change: +33.8%

- 5-year price change: data not available

- Metro area: Key West

#29. Summerland Key

- Typical home value: $1,055,912

- 1-year price change: nan%

- 5-year price change: data not available

- Metro area: Key West

#28. Santa Rosa Beach

- Typical home value: $1,069,947

- 1-year price change: +49.1%

- 5-year price change: +103.7%

- Metro area: Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin

#27. Key Largo

- Typical home value: $1,075,482

- 1-year price change: +39.3%

- 5-year price change: data not available

- Metro area: Key West

#26. Southwest Ranches

- Typical home value: $1,181,855

- 1-year price change: +39.2%

- 5-year price change: +75.9%

- Metro area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach

#25. Longboat Key

- Typical home value: $1,201,035

- 1-year price change: +51.5%

- 5-year price change: +70.6%

- Metro area: North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton

#24. Coral Gables

- Typical home value: $1,216,209

- 1-year price change: +31.5%

- 5-year price change: +47.8%

- Metro area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach

#23. Miromar Lakes

- Typical home value: $1,251,853

- 1-year price change: +47.4%

- 5-year price change: +65.2%

- Metro area: Cape Coral-Fort Myers

#22. Sewalls Point

- Typical home value: $1,334,311

- 1-year price change: +41.4%

- 5-year price change: +76.1%

- Metro area: Port St. Lucie

#21. Sanibel

- Typical home value: $1,354,391

- 1-year price change: +49.9%

- 5-year price change: +71.4%

- Metro area: Cape Coral-Fort Myers

#20. Holmes Beach

- Typical home value: $1,371,415

- 1-year price change: +57.3%

- 5-year price change: +100.8%

- Metro area: North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton

#19. Islamorada

- Typical home value: $1,384,778

- 1-year price change: nan%

- 5-year price change: data not available

- Metro area: Key West

#18. Bal Harbour

- Typical home value: $1,482,224

- 1-year price change: +25.0%

- 5-year price change: +20.6%

- Metro area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach

#17. Indian River Shores

- Typical home value: $1,520,532

- 1-year price change: +49.4%

- 5-year price change: +74.8%

- Metro area: Sebastian-Vero Beach

#16. Key Biscayne

- Typical home value: $1,548,343

- 1-year price change: +29.2%

- 5-year price change: +19.5%

- Metro area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach

#15. Ocean Ridge

- Typical home value: $1,623,564

- 1-year price change: +48.7%

- 5-year price change: +87.7%

- Metro area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach

#14. Sea Ranch Lakes

- Typical home value: $1,708,140

- 1-year price change: +33.3%

- 5-year price change: +62.3%

- Metro area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach

#13. Pinecrest

- Typical home value: $1,738,949

- 1-year price change: +37.7%

- 5-year price change: +55.1%

- Metro area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach

#12. Captiva

- Typical home value: $1,812,301

- 1-year price change: +43.8%

- 5-year price change: +67.0%

- Metro area: Cape Coral-Fort Myers

#11. Palm Beach

- Typical home value: $2,094,418

- 1-year price change: +46.9%

- 5-year price change: +80.6%

- Metro area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach

#10. Anna Maria

- Typical home value: $2,201,814

- 1-year price change: +57.2%

- 5-year price change: +111.2%

- Metro area: North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton

#9. Gulf Stream

- Typical home value: $2,463,675

- 1-year price change: +46.2%

- 5-year price change: +76.5%

- Metro area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach

#8. Golf

- Typical home value: $2,616,342

- 1-year price change: +48.4%

- 5-year price change: +76.0%

- Metro area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach

#7. Jupiter Inlet Colony

- Typical home value: $3,116,138

- 1-year price change: +52.0%

- 5-year price change: +104.6%

- Metro area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach

#6. Boca Grande

- Typical home value: $3,403,574

- 1-year price change: +55.2%

- 5-year price change: +106.1%

- Metro area: Cape Coral-Fort Myers

#5. Fisher Island

- Typical home value: $3,578,822

- 1-year price change: +29.0%

- 5-year price change: +19.8%

- Metro area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach

#4. Manalapan

- Typical home value: $3,874,247

- 1-year price change: +43.5%

- 5-year price change: +75.6%

- Metro area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach

#3. Lake Buena Vista

- Typical home value: $4,448,133

- 1-year price change: +33.4%

- 5-year price change: +62.1%

- Metro area: Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford

#2. Golden Beach

- Typical home value: $5,550,282

- 1-year price change: +24.7%

- 5-year price change: +34.3%

- Metro area: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach

#1. Jupiter Island

- Typical home value: $8,076,780

- 1-year price change: +39.8%

- 5-year price change: +68.3%

- Metro area: Port St. Lucie