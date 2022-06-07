ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘A League of Their Own’ Teaser: Abbi Jacobson Redefines Penny Marshall’s Grand Slam Baseball Dramedy

By Samantha Bergeson
There’s no crying in baseball, but the story of the Rockford Peaches is just getting started.

Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television are behind the re-imagining of Penny Marshall’s hit 1992 film A League of Their Own .” The eight-episode series adaptation, co-created and executive produced by “Broad City” alum Abbi Jacobson and “Mozart in the Jungle” helmer Will Graham, will premiere at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival before debuting on Prime Video August 12.

Centered on the real-life all-female traveling baseball league formed in 1943, “A League of Their Own” introduces entirely new characters separate from the film. Jacobson stars as Carson, a catcher who joins a team during WWII and seems to spark a romance with slugger Greta (D’Arcy Carden).

Nick Offerman plays the team’s coach, with original star Rosie O’Donnell returning as a bartender. Other players include Chanté Adams, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Roberta Colindrez, Saidah Arrika Ekulona, Kate Berlant, Kendall Johnson, Kelly McCormack, Alex Désert, Priscilla Delgado, Aaron Jennings, Molly Ephraim, Melanie Field, and Dale Dickey.

Marshall consulted on the series before her death in 2018, and real-life All-American Girls Professional Baseball League alum Maybelle Blair also served as inspiration for the show.

“We grew up with the movie, and the more we started to explore the real stories underneath it, we saw that there was an opportunity here to tell a story that was broader and included a lot of perspectives that weren’t there the first time — but with the same sense of heart and humor and unpretentious fun that everybody loves about the movie,” co-creator Graham told Entertainment Weekly .

Jacobson added, “The more research we did and the more we expanded these characters, the more exciting it became to tell their stories with a modern lens.”

The series sheds light on the racial barriers for Black players, with the league only allowing white or white-passing women to join teams. Sexuality is also explored through queer romances involving various players.

“A League of Their Own” is executive produced by Field Trip’s Hailey Wierengo and Desta Tedros Reff. Jamie Babbit directed the pilot and also serves as executive producer.

Check out the teaser below.

“A League of Their Own” premieres August 12 on Prime Video.

#A League Of Their Own
IndieWire

