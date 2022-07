scarp577 // Shutterstock

Cities with the most expensive homes in Connecticut

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Connecticut using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $1,765,788 which is 395% higher than the state average of $356,628.

Metros with the most cities in the top 30 in Connecticut

#1. Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk: 14

#2. Torrington: 8

#3. New Haven-Milford: 4

#4. Norwich-New London: 3

#5. Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford: 1

Read on to see which cities made the list.

Stacker

#30. Warren

- Typical home value: $501,834

- 1-year price change: +6.7%

- 5-year price change: +37.2%

- Metro area: Torrington

Stacker

#29. Guilford

- Typical home value: $509,156

- 1-year price change: +15.1%

- 5-year price change: +36.9%

- Metro area: New Haven-Milford

Stacker

#28. Old Saybrook

- Typical home value: $514,169

- 1-year price change: +13.7%

- 5-year price change: +34.6%

- Metro area: Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford

Stacker

#27. Old Lyme

- Typical home value: $527,970

- 1-year price change: +17.3%

- 5-year price change: +45.2%

- Metro area: Norwich-New London

Stacker

#26. Trumbull

- Typical home value: $528,754

- 1-year price change: +13.8%

- 5-year price change: +40.4%

- Metro area: Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk

Stacker

#25. Orange

- Typical home value: $534,690

- 1-year price change: +17.9%

- 5-year price change: +46.5%

- Metro area: New Haven-Milford

Stacker

#24. Newtown

- Typical home value: $551,810

- 1-year price change: +16.3%

- 5-year price change: +41.6%

- Metro area: Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk

Stacker

#23. New Preston

- Typical home value: $553,249

- 1-year price change: +9.7%

- 5-year price change: +41.7%

- Metro area: Torrington

Stacker

#22. Sharon

- Typical home value: $556,445

- 1-year price change: +12.0%

- 5-year price change: +44.0%

- Metro area: Torrington

Stacker

#21. Woodbridge

- Typical home value: $563,686

- 1-year price change: +18.8%

- 5-year price change: +39.8%

- Metro area: New Haven-Milford

Stacker

#20. Cornwall

- Typical home value: $581,583

- 1-year price change: +9.8%

- 5-year price change: +45.8%

- Metro area: Torrington

Stacker

#19. Lyme

- Typical home value: $589,636

- 1-year price change: +14.6%

- 5-year price change: +35.3%

- Metro area: Norwich-New London

Stacker

#18. Madison

- Typical home value: $600,316

- 1-year price change: +18.6%

- 5-year price change: +42.0%

- Metro area: New Haven-Milford

Stacker

#17. Stamford

- Typical home value: $605,044

- 1-year price change: +11.2%

- 5-year price change: +26.3%

- Metro area: Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk

Stacker

#16. Sherman

- Typical home value: $637,180

- 1-year price change: +22.0%

- 5-year price change: +48.2%

- Metro area: Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk

Stacker

#15. Bridgewater

- Typical home value: $649,614

- 1-year price change: +12.7%

- 5-year price change: +39.1%

- Metro area: Torrington

Stacker

#14. Fairfield

- Typical home value: $729,396

- 1-year price change: +16.9%

- 5-year price change: +32.7%

- Metro area: Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk

Stacker

#13. Redding

- Typical home value: $735,810

- 1-year price change: +16.1%

- 5-year price change: +32.7%

- Metro area: Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk

Stacker

#12. Salisbury

- Typical home value: $759,214

- 1-year price change: +14.4%

- 5-year price change: +57.9%

- Metro area: Torrington

Stacker

#11. Ridgefield

- Typical home value: $797,222

- 1-year price change: +15.0%

- 5-year price change: +28.9%

- Metro area: Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk

Stacker

#10. Easton

- Typical home value: $808,907

- 1-year price change: +18.3%

- 5-year price change: +30.5%

- Metro area: Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk

Stacker

#9. Roxbury

- Typical home value: $864,821

- 1-year price change: +15.3%

- 5-year price change: +39.7%

- Metro area: Torrington

Stacker

#8. Wilton

- Typical home value: $969,431

- 1-year price change: +17.4%

- 5-year price change: +26.8%

- Metro area: Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk

Stacker

#7. Washington

- Typical home value: $1,010,851

- 1-year price change: +16.6%

- 5-year price change: +45.0%

- Metro area: Torrington

Stacker

#6. Groton Long Point

- Typical home value: $1,053,040

- 1-year price change: +20.1%

- 5-year price change: +48.7%

- Metro area: Norwich-New London

Stacker

#5. Weston

- Typical home value: $1,067,296

- 1-year price change: +20.2%

- 5-year price change: +29.5%

- Metro area: Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk

Stacker

#4. Westport

- Typical home value: $1,545,836

- 1-year price change: +15.8%

- 5-year price change: +32.0%

- Metro area: Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk

Stacker

#3. New Canaan

- Typical home value: $1,690,622

- 1-year price change: +19.3%

- 5-year price change: +24.1%

- Metro area: Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk

Stacker

#2. Greenwich

- Typical home value: $1,739,414

- 1-year price change: +14.4%

- 5-year price change: +21.9%

- Metro area: Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk

Stacker

#1. Darien

- Typical home value: $1,765,788

- 1-year price change: +17.0%

- 5-year price change: +22.5%

- Metro area: Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk