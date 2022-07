ungvar // Shutterstock

Cities with the most expensive homes in Ohio

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Ohio using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $1,454,420 which is 597% higher than the state average of $208,784.

Metros with the most cities in the top 30 in Ohio

#1. Columbus: 11

#2. Cleveland-Elyria: 8

#3. Cincinnati: 6

#4. Akron: 3

#5. Canton-Massillon: 1

#5. Wooster: 1

Read on to see which cities made the list.

#30. Plain City

- Typical home value: $449,179

- 1-year price change: +13.7%

- 5-year price change: +51.8%

- Metro area: Columbus

#29. Orange

- Typical home value: $458,179

- 1-year price change: +14.6%

- 5-year price change: +38.8%

- Metro area: Cleveland-Elyria

#28. Montrose-Ghent

- Typical home value: $470,660

- 1-year price change: +12.4%

- 5-year price change: +34.5%

- Metro area: Akron

#27. Granville

- Typical home value: $472,839

- 1-year price change: +18.2%

- 5-year price change: +60.4%

- Metro area: Columbus

#26. Turpin Hills

- Typical home value: $474,199

- 1-year price change: +11.8%

- 5-year price change: +44.2%

- Metro area: Cincinnati

#25. Apple Creek

- Typical home value: $482,661

- 1-year price change: +40.7%

- 5-year price change: +89.3%

- Metro area: Wooster

#24. Boston Heights

- Typical home value: $483,141

- 1-year price change: +12.6%

- 5-year price change: +37.1%

- Metro area: Akron

#23. Dry Run

- Typical home value: $488,021

- 1-year price change: +13.0%

- 5-year price change: +40.0%

- Metro area: Cincinnati

#22. Hudson

- Typical home value: $496,320

- 1-year price change: +16.1%

- 5-year price change: +42.2%

- Metro area: Akron

#21. Grandview Heights

- Typical home value: $521,885

- 1-year price change: +10.5%

- 5-year price change: +42.6%

- Metro area: Columbus

#20. Amberley

- Typical home value: $523,732

- 1-year price change: +11.2%

- 5-year price change: +44.5%

- Metro area: Cincinnati

#19. Powell

- Typical home value: $525,642

- 1-year price change: +15.7%

- 5-year price change: +38.8%

- Metro area: Columbus

#18. Riverlea

- Typical home value: $529,938

- 1-year price change: +11.1%

- 5-year price change: +29.0%

- Metro area: Columbus

#17. Bexley

- Typical home value: $531,998

- 1-year price change: +8.9%

- 5-year price change: +43.1%

- Metro area: Columbus

#16. Hills and Dales

- Typical home value: $544,187

- 1-year price change: +14.9%

- 5-year price change: +39.7%

- Metro area: Canton-Massillon

#15. Dublin

- Typical home value: $544,498

- 1-year price change: +16.6%

- 5-year price change: +45.2%

- Metro area: Columbus

#14. Montgomery

- Typical home value: $556,489

- 1-year price change: +10.0%

- 5-year price change: +34.0%

- Metro area: Cincinnati

#13. New Albany

- Typical home value: $559,992

- 1-year price change: +13.9%

- 5-year price change: +42.2%

- Metro area: Columbus

#12. Galena

- Typical home value: $562,132

- 1-year price change: +18.1%

- 5-year price change: +41.9%

- Metro area: Columbus

#11. Upper Arlington

- Typical home value: $600,173

- 1-year price change: +12.2%

- 5-year price change: +44.2%

- Metro area: Columbus

#10. Terrace Park

- Typical home value: $629,057

- 1-year price change: +8.1%

- 5-year price change: +28.8%

- Metro area: Cincinnati

#9. Pepper Pike

- Typical home value: $647,045

- 1-year price change: +14.3%

- 5-year price change: +36.5%

- Metro area: Cleveland-Elyria

#8. Moreland Hills

- Typical home value: $647,271

- 1-year price change: +14.7%

- 5-year price change: +38.4%

- Metro area: Cleveland-Elyria

#7. Waite Hill

- Typical home value: $665,300

- 1-year price change: +14.2%

- 5-year price change: +39.0%

- Metro area: Cleveland-Elyria

#6. Kirtland Hills

- Typical home value: $671,576

- 1-year price change: +12.1%

- 5-year price change: +35.1%

- Metro area: Cleveland-Elyria

#5. Gates Mills

- Typical home value: $706,025

- 1-year price change: +17.7%

- 5-year price change: +35.7%

- Metro area: Cleveland-Elyria

#4. Bentleyville

- Typical home value: $787,075

- 1-year price change: +14.7%

- 5-year price change: +39.3%

- Metro area: Cleveland-Elyria

#3. Marble Cliff

- Typical home value: $822,677

- 1-year price change: +9.7%

- 5-year price change: +40.5%

- Metro area: Columbus

#2. The Village of Indian Hill

- Typical home value: $1,359,060

- 1-year price change: +12.3%

- 5-year price change: +38.5%

- Metro area: Cincinnati

#1. Hunting Valley

- Typical home value: $1,454,420

- 1-year price change: +16.4%

- 5-year price change: +31.9%

- Metro area: Cleveland-Elyria