Cities with the most expensive homes in California

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in California using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $8,165,725 which is 920% higher than the state average of $800,172.

Metros with the most cities in the top 30 in California

#1. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward: 10

#2. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim: 8

#3. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara: 7

#4. San Diego-Carlsbad: 2

#4. Santa Maria-Santa Barbara: 2

#6. Salinas: 1

Read on to see which cities made the list.

#30. Summerland

- Typical home value: $3,129,809

- 1-year price change: +38.3%

- 5-year price change: +63.5%

- Metro area: Santa Maria-Santa Barbara

#29. Emerald Lake Hills

- Typical home value: $3,130,725

- 1-year price change: +21.9%

- 5-year price change: +50.4%

- Metro area: San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward

#28. Menlo Park

- Typical home value: $3,130,968

- 1-year price change: +18.2%

- 5-year price change: +36.0%

- Metro area: San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward

#27. Cupertino

- Typical home value: $3,173,145

- 1-year price change: +25.5%

- 5-year price change: +59.0%

- Metro area: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara

#26. Manhattan Beach

- Typical home value: $3,178,990

- 1-year price change: +13.3%

- 5-year price change: +44.1%

- Metro area: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim

#25. Laguna Beach

- Typical home value: $3,247,778

- 1-year price change: +25.3%

- 5-year price change: +43.8%

- Metro area: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim

#24. Del Monte Forest

- Typical home value: $3,355,080

- 1-year price change: +27.9%

- 5-year price change: +50.2%

- Metro area: Salinas

#23. Tiburon

- Typical home value: $3,368,199

- 1-year price change: +16.3%

- 5-year price change: +31.1%

- Metro area: San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward

#22. Newport Beach

- Typical home value: $3,388,512

- 1-year price change: +27.8%

- 5-year price change: +48.7%

- Metro area: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim

#21. Del Mar

- Typical home value: $3,831,292

- 1-year price change: +31.2%

- 5-year price change: +62.1%

- Metro area: San Diego-Carlsbad

#20. Rancho Santa Fe

- Typical home value: $3,949,356

- 1-year price change: +31.4%

- 5-year price change: +56.0%

- Metro area: San Diego-Carlsbad

#19. Palo Alto

- Typical home value: $3,981,878

- 1-year price change: +19.0%

- 5-year price change: +36.8%

- Metro area: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara

#18. Saratoga

- Typical home value: $4,070,029

- 1-year price change: +25.0%

- 5-year price change: +55.9%

- Metro area: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara

#17. Rolling Hills

- Typical home value: $4,088,829

- 1-year price change: +16.0%

- 5-year price change: +30.4%

- Metro area: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim

#16. Beverly Hills

- Typical home value: $4,097,344

- 1-year price change: +10.4%

- 5-year price change: +21.5%

- Metro area: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim

#15. Stanford

- Typical home value: $4,123,373

- 1-year price change: +20.6%

- 5-year price change: +37.6%

- Metro area: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara

#14. Newport Coast

- Typical home value: $4,194,447

- 1-year price change: +27.6%

- 5-year price change: +45.6%

- Metro area: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim

#13. Malibu

- Typical home value: $4,222,004

- 1-year price change: +16.7%

- 5-year price change: +23.2%

- Metro area: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim

#12. Monte Sereno

- Typical home value: $4,364,844

- 1-year price change: +22.9%

- 5-year price change: +39.1%

- Metro area: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara

#11. Los Altos

- Typical home value: $4,480,897

- 1-year price change: +22.4%

- 5-year price change: +50.6%

- Metro area: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara

#10. Portola Valley

- Typical home value: $4,503,087

- 1-year price change: +18.4%

- 5-year price change: +28.9%

- Metro area: San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward

#9. Hidden Hills

- Typical home value: $4,598,616

- 1-year price change: +16.7%

- 5-year price change: +33.4%

- Metro area: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim

#8. Ross

- Typical home value: $4,624,737

- 1-year price change: +24.3%

- 5-year price change: +37.1%

- Metro area: San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward

#7. Woodside

- Typical home value: $4,782,669

- 1-year price change: +15.9%

- 5-year price change: +33.9%

- Metro area: San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward

#6. Stinson Beach

- Typical home value: $4,954,791

- 1-year price change: +20.7%

- 5-year price change: +53.5%

- Metro area: San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward

#5. Belvedere

- Typical home value: $5,100,111

- 1-year price change: +14.7%

- 5-year price change: +26.2%

- Metro area: San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward

#4. Montecito

- Typical home value: $5,228,572

- 1-year price change: +32.5%

- 5-year price change: +51.9%

- Metro area: Santa Maria-Santa Barbara

#3. Hillsborough

- Typical home value: $5,722,252

- 1-year price change: +16.4%

- 5-year price change: +30.4%

- Metro area: San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward

#2. Los Altos Hills

- Typical home value: $5,749,689

- 1-year price change: +18.4%

- 5-year price change: +37.2%

- Metro area: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara

#1. Atherton

- Typical home value: $8,165,725

- 1-year price change: +16.4%

- 5-year price change: +28.1%

- Metro area: San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward