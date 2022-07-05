Cities with the most expensive homes in Pennsylvania
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Pennsylvania using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $878,258 which is 233% higher than the state average of $263,381.
Metros with the most cities in the top 30 in Pennsylvania
#1. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington: 28
#2. Pittsburgh: 2
Read on to see which cities made the list.
#30. Audubon
- Typical home value: $492,695
- 1-year price change: +11.7%
- 5-year price change: +42.6%
- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington
#29. Broomall
- Typical home value: $494,533
- 1-year price change: +10.1%
- 5-year price change: +40.7%
- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington
#28. Collegeville
- Typical home value: $499,262
- 1-year price change: +14.6%
- 5-year price change: +43.3%
- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington
#27. Morrisville
- Typical home value: $502,349
- 1-year price change: +12.7%
- 5-year price change: +46.1%
- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington
#26. Langhorne
- Typical home value: $517,891
- 1-year price change: +13.9%
- 5-year price change: +43.1%
- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington
#25. Flourtown
- Typical home value: $518,372
- 1-year price change: +11.3%
- 5-year price change: +39.8%
- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington
#24. Avondale
- Typical home value: $520,529
- 1-year price change: +15.8%
- 5-year price change: +39.7%
- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington
#23. Chalfont
- Typical home value: $525,437
- 1-year price change: +14.6%
- 5-year price change: +44.3%
- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington
#22. Kennett Square
- Typical home value: $526,739
- 1-year price change: +15.0%
- 5-year price change: +43.9%
- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington
#21. Ivyland
- Typical home value: $531,209
- 1-year price change: +13.4%
- 5-year price change: +41.2%
- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington
#20. Exton
- Typical home value: $532,322
- 1-year price change: +16.1%
- 5-year price change: +39.0%
- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington
#19. Media
- Typical home value: $546,863
- 1-year price change: +13.6%
- 5-year price change: +43.6%
- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington
#18. Paoli
- Typical home value: $547,408
- 1-year price change: +13.3%
- 5-year price change: +37.7%
- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington
#17. West Chester
- Typical home value: $555,356
- 1-year price change: +14.3%
- 5-year price change: +37.1%
- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington
#16. Mars
- Typical home value: $557,041
- 1-year price change: +13.1%
- 5-year price change: +30.6%
- Metro area: Pittsburgh
#15. Yardley
- Typical home value: $559,310
- 1-year price change: +13.6%
- 5-year price change: +44.2%
- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington
#14. Glenmoore
- Typical home value: $580,075
- 1-year price change: +18.3%
- 5-year price change: +44.5%
- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington
#13. Ambler
- Typical home value: $588,447
- 1-year price change: +13.0%
- 5-year price change: +46.4%
- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington
#12. Blue Bell
- Typical home value: $589,673
- 1-year price change: +14.4%
- 5-year price change: +39.1%
- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington
#11. Garnet Valley
- Typical home value: $592,576
- 1-year price change: +14.3%
- 5-year price change: +34.5%
- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington
#10. Churchville
- Typical home value: $601,610
- 1-year price change: +14.3%
- 5-year price change: +40.6%
- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington
#9. Glen Mills
- Typical home value: $618,082
- 1-year price change: +12.0%
- 5-year price change: +36.6%
- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington
#8. Richboro
- Typical home value: $619,998
- 1-year price change: +15.4%
- 5-year price change: +42.3%
- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington
#7. Chester Springs
- Typical home value: $650,699
- 1-year price change: +17.9%
- 5-year price change: +36.7%
- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington
#6. Malvern
- Typical home value: $660,261
- 1-year price change: +15.8%
- 5-year price change: +36.3%
- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington
#5. Wynnewood
- Typical home value: $719,168
- 1-year price change: +12.3%
- 5-year price change: +42.5%
- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington
#4. Narberth
- Typical home value: $748,871
- 1-year price change: +10.5%
- 5-year price change: +40.5%
- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington
#3. Bryn Mawr
- Typical home value: $819,135
- 1-year price change: +11.3%
- 5-year price change: +41.7%
- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington
#2. New Hope
- Typical home value: $821,539
- 1-year price change: +14.9%
- 5-year price change: +40.8%
- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington
#1. Edgeworth
- Typical home value: $878,258
- 1-year price change: +13.0%
- 5-year price change: +40.9%
- Metro area: Pittsburgh
