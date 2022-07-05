ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Cities with the most expensive homes in Pennsylvania

Volodymyr Kyrylyuk // Shutterstock

Cities with the most expensive homes in Pennsylvania

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Pennsylvania using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $878,258 which is 233% higher than the state average of $263,381.

Metros with the most cities in the top 30 in Pennsylvania
#1. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington: 28
#2. Pittsburgh: 2

Read on to see which cities made the list.

Stacker

#30. Audubon

- Typical home value: $492,695
- 1-year price change: +11.7%
- 5-year price change: +42.6%
- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bXmWP_0g2yshPH00
Stacker

#29. Broomall

- Typical home value: $494,533
- 1-year price change: +10.1%
- 5-year price change: +40.7%
- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington

Stacker

#28. Collegeville

- Typical home value: $499,262
- 1-year price change: +14.6%
- 5-year price change: +43.3%
- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington

Stacker

#27. Morrisville

- Typical home value: $502,349
- 1-year price change: +12.7%
- 5-year price change: +46.1%
- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington

Stacker

#26. Langhorne

- Typical home value: $517,891
- 1-year price change: +13.9%
- 5-year price change: +43.1%
- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ec2Ii_0g2yshPH00
Stacker

#25. Flourtown

- Typical home value: $518,372
- 1-year price change: +11.3%
- 5-year price change: +39.8%
- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington

Stacker

#24. Avondale

- Typical home value: $520,529
- 1-year price change: +15.8%
- 5-year price change: +39.7%
- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington

Stacker

#23. Chalfont

- Typical home value: $525,437
- 1-year price change: +14.6%
- 5-year price change: +44.3%
- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington

Stacker

#22. Kennett Square

- Typical home value: $526,739
- 1-year price change: +15.0%
- 5-year price change: +43.9%
- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington

Stacker

#21. Ivyland

- Typical home value: $531,209
- 1-year price change: +13.4%
- 5-year price change: +41.2%
- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KNGOa_0g2yshPH00
Stacker

#20. Exton

- Typical home value: $532,322
- 1-year price change: +16.1%
- 5-year price change: +39.0%
- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington

Stacker

#19. Media

- Typical home value: $546,863
- 1-year price change: +13.6%
- 5-year price change: +43.6%
- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nsCBR_0g2yshPH00
Stacker

#18. Paoli

- Typical home value: $547,408
- 1-year price change: +13.3%
- 5-year price change: +37.7%
- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington

Stacker

#17. West Chester

- Typical home value: $555,356
- 1-year price change: +14.3%
- 5-year price change: +37.1%
- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IHr9x_0g2yshPH00
Stacker

#16. Mars

- Typical home value: $557,041
- 1-year price change: +13.1%
- 5-year price change: +30.6%
- Metro area: Pittsburgh

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43UyxW_0g2yshPH00
Stacker

#15. Yardley

- Typical home value: $559,310
- 1-year price change: +13.6%
- 5-year price change: +44.2%
- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NmHmX_0g2yshPH00
Stacker

#14. Glenmoore

- Typical home value: $580,075
- 1-year price change: +18.3%
- 5-year price change: +44.5%
- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington

Stacker

#13. Ambler

- Typical home value: $588,447
- 1-year price change: +13.0%
- 5-year price change: +46.4%
- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington

Stacker

#12. Blue Bell

- Typical home value: $589,673
- 1-year price change: +14.4%
- 5-year price change: +39.1%
- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington

Stacker

#11. Garnet Valley

- Typical home value: $592,576
- 1-year price change: +14.3%
- 5-year price change: +34.5%
- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MrTRq_0g2yshPH00
Stacker

#10. Churchville

- Typical home value: $601,610
- 1-year price change: +14.3%
- 5-year price change: +40.6%
- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington

Stacker

#9. Glen Mills

- Typical home value: $618,082
- 1-year price change: +12.0%
- 5-year price change: +36.6%
- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington

Stacker

#8. Richboro

- Typical home value: $619,998
- 1-year price change: +15.4%
- 5-year price change: +42.3%
- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bhm7H_0g2yshPH00
Stacker

#7. Chester Springs

- Typical home value: $650,699
- 1-year price change: +17.9%
- 5-year price change: +36.7%
- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32R1K2_0g2yshPH00
Stacker

#6. Malvern

- Typical home value: $660,261
- 1-year price change: +15.8%
- 5-year price change: +36.3%
- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington

Stacker

#5. Wynnewood

- Typical home value: $719,168
- 1-year price change: +12.3%
- 5-year price change: +42.5%
- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington

Stacker

#4. Narberth

- Typical home value: $748,871
- 1-year price change: +10.5%
- 5-year price change: +40.5%
- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington

Stacker

#3. Bryn Mawr

- Typical home value: $819,135
- 1-year price change: +11.3%
- 5-year price change: +41.7%
- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t5Lyh_0g2yshPH00
Stacker

#2. New Hope

- Typical home value: $821,539
- 1-year price change: +14.9%
- 5-year price change: +40.8%
- Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=047xOt_0g2yshPH00
Stacker

#1. Edgeworth

- Typical home value: $878,258
- 1-year price change: +13.0%
- 5-year price change: +40.9%
- Metro area: Pittsburgh

